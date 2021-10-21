Less than a year out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, the best teams in world rugby are facing each other in 21 matches over five weekend matches this October and November, and you can watch it all on Prime Video with BT TV. Starting on October 29 with Scotland vs Australia in Murrayfield and ending on November 26 with a repeat of the 2019 RWC final as England take on South Africa at Twickenham, the Autumn Nations Series promises to bring the pride and passion of international rugby right into your living room.

Catch all the shows you love on BT TV Watch the latest shows and sport from Sky with a NOW Membership, Netflix, and Discovery+ all in one place. See TV deals About BT TV

What is the Autumn Nations Series? The Autumn Nations Series is a full competitive international rugby union series featuring the top northern and southern hemisphere sides. It will feature the Six Nations - England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy - alongside Rugby Championship contenders New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina as well as Fiji, Samoa, Japan and Georgia. The Autumn Nations Series features 21 matches played across five matchdays between Saturday October 29 and Saturday November 26. All 21 games will be shown live on Prime Video including, for the first time this year, Ireland's home matches.

What are the Autumn Nations Series fixtures and kick-off times? The 21 Autumn Nations Series games being shown on Prime Video, their kick-off times and the programme start times are: Saturday 29 October Scotland vs Australia - Coverage starts at 4.30pm for 5.30pm kick-off Saturday 5 November Scotland vs Fiji - Coverage starts at 12.30pm for 1pm kick-off Italy vs Samoa - Coverage starts at 12.50pm for 1pm kick-off Wales vs New Zealand - Coverage starts at 2.30pm for 3.15pm kick-off Ireland vs South Africa - Coverage starts at 4.30pm for 5.30pm kick-off France vs Australia - Coverage starts at 7pm for 8pm kick-off Sunday 6 November England vs Argentina - Coverage starts at 1.30pm for 2.15pm kick-off Saturday 12 November Ireland vs Fiji - Coverage starts at 12.30pm for 1pm kick-off Italy vs Australia - Coverage starts at 12.50pm for 1pm kick-off England vs Japan - Coverage starts at 2.30pm for 3.15pm kick-off Wales vs Argentina - Coverage starts at 5pm for 5.30pm kick-off France vs South Africa - Coverage starts at 7pm for 8pm kick-off Sunday 13 November Scotland vs New Zealand - Coverage starts at 1.30pm for 2.15pm kick-off

John Berry/Getty

Saturday 19 November Wales vs Georgia - Coverage starts at 12.30pm for 1pm kick-off Italy vs South Africa - Coverage starts at 12.50pm for 1pm kick-off Scotland vs Argentina - Coverage starts at 2.30pm for 3.15pm kick-off England vs New Zealand - Coverage starts at 4.30pm for 5.30pm kick-off Ireland vs Australia - Coverage starts at 7pm for 8pm kick-off Sunday 20 November France vs Japan - Coverage starts at 12.30pm for 1pm kick-off Saturday 26 November Wales vs Australia - Coverage starts at 2.30pm for 3.15pm kick-off England vs South Africa - Coverage starts at 4.30pm for 5.30pm kick-off

Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Who are the presenters, commentators and pundits for the Autumn Nations Series? Prime Video’s coverage of the Autumn Nations Series will feature an on-the-ground local production for each match, broadcast from each host country across the Autumn Nations Series, featuring a number of presenters including Gabby Logan, Mark Durden-Smith, Jill Douglas, Ross Harries and Angus Scott. They will be joined by an expert panel of northern hemisphere pundits including Dylan Hartley, Serge Betsen, John Barclay, Emily Scarratt, Sam Warburton, Topsy Ojo, David Flatman, Jamie Roberts, Rory Lawson, Benjamin Kayser, Paul Grayson, Mike Blair, Ben Ryan, Tom Shanklin and Jim Hamilton.

These names will be flanked by a star-studded line-up of southern hemisphere experts representing the visiting nations, including Bryan Habana and Stephen Larkham. On the ground reporters from within the stadium will bring the latest news from pitch-side as well as reaction from coaches and players. The Prime Video reporting team features Sarra Elgan, Sonja McLaughlan, Jenny Drummond, Laura Winter and Lauren Jenkins. Match commentators Andrew Cotter, Nick Mullins, Jamie Lyall, Conor McNamara and Scott Hastings will complete the team covering the matches being broadcast on Prime Video.

Adrian Dennis/Getty

How to watch Autumn Nations Series Rugby on Prime Video on BT TV

Prime Video is the home of award-winning drama and entertainment, including Clarkson's Farm and The Grand Tour, fantasy epic The Rings of Power, action-packed crime drama Reacher, viking legend The Northman and kids' films like Catherine Called Birdy. You can now pay for BT TV and Prime Video on the same bill – making things much simpler. New to Prime Video? You now can add it to your BT TV package online, via contact centres and in BT stores. Activate your Prime Video account by following the instructions on your BT Order Confirmation email. Current BT customers adding Prime Video can also do it by using your My BT account. New BT TV customers don't need to wait for an engineer to install your TV and broadband to start watching Prime Video. You can watch all their incredible sport and entertainment on the Prime Video app straight away on any compatible smartphone, tablet, PC or smart TV. What other sport can you watch on Prime Video? Autumn Nations Series coverage joins a growing line-up of live sports on Prime Video in the UK, including ATP and WTA Tour tennis and Premier League football. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original All or Nothing sports docuseries, including All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks, All or Nothing: Arsenal, All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, and All or Nothing seasons with American Football teams Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines currently available to stream on Prime Video worldwide. In the UK, Prime Video also offers all sports fans premium docuseries such as Everybody’s Game, Steelers, Take Us Home: Leeds United, Inside Borussia Dortmund, When Eagles Dare, Six Dreams, Steven Gerrard’s Make Us Dream and more. On BT TV you can now get BT Sport, NOW Sky Sports Pass and Prime Video and you won’t miss a second the live Premier League action. Find out more about how you can watch it all on BT TV > Finding Prime Video on your BT TV box Press the YouView button your remote, scroll across to ‘Apps', press the Prime Video logo and just sign in to start enjoying popular movies, TV series, award winning Amazon Originals and live sports. Your biggest decision now? How to choose from the hundreds of films and TV shows on Prime Video. Find out what’s hot in our monthly guide to 'What’s new on Prime Video'. You can use the universal Search feature on your BT TV box to search for film and TV on all of your TV channels and apps, including Freeview, BT TV, and Prime Video. As soon as you start watching, Prime Video will start to make recommendations based on what you watch and the ratings you choose to give to films and shows. You can add your favourite shows to My List and you can also use Prime Video's own Search feature.

How can I watch the Wales games in Welsh? Prime Video members in the UK will be able to watch Wales' four matches with a full Welsh-language production, hosted by Owain Gwynedd and featuring punditry and analysis from Shane Williams, Nigel Owens, Nicky Robinson, Gwyn Jones and Sioned Harries. Welsh-language commentary will be provided by Gareth Charles. The Welsh-language presentations ahead of Wales' games will begin at the same time as their English-language equivalents.