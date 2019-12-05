How to get Amazon Prime Video on BT TV

Amazon Prime Video is the home of award-winning drama and entertainment, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, action thriller Hanna, comic book satire The Boys and the award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. You can now pay for BT TV and Prime Video on the same bill – making things much simpler. And if you're a new BT TV customer or are upgrading your TV package, you can even get 30 days free. How to get Prime Video on BT TV

What is Prime Video?



Prime Video is a premium subscription service that offers customers an unmatched collection of TV shows and movies – all with the ease of finding what they love to watch in one place. Watch thousands of popular movies and TV shows, including award winning Amazon Originals such as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Grand Tour, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming and Good Omens: plus live sport and exclusive TV shows in select countries like American Gods, Vikings and Outlander. New and upcoming shows on Prime Video in 2021 2021 is a big year on Prime Video with incredible new Amazon Original TV series, exclusive films and even more live sport coming to the service.

Three decades after the original Coming To America, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back as Akeem and Semmi. Released on Friday, March 5th, the outrageous and star-studded sequel Coming 2 America is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2021. A new adult animated series coming to Prime Video this Spring is Invincible. From Walking Dead mastermind Robert Kirkman, the series is based on the Skybound/Image comic created by Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. This is not a series for kids - trust us! - and it revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age, except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man.

Another must-watch series in 2021 is The Power, a timely 10-part global thriller based on the international bestselling novel of the same name. Leslie Mann, Auli’i Cravalho, Tim Robbins, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marsan and Daniela Vega leade an all-star cast. The world of The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will. Anthology series Modern Love is also back for season 2 later this year with a new cast including Kit Harington, Miranda Richardson and Minnie Driver retelling stories of love, dating and relationships. Finding Prime Video on your BT TV box

Press the YouView button your remote, scroll across the 'Players and Apps', press the Amazon Prime Video logo and just sign in to start enjoying popular movies, TV series, award winning Amazon Originals and live sports. Your biggest decision now? How to choose from the hundreds of films and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Find out what’s hot in our monthly guide to 'What’s new on Amazon Prime Video'. You can use the universal Search feature on your BT TV box to search for film and TV on all of your TV channels and apps, including Freeview, BT TV, and Amazon Prime Video. As soon as you start watching, Amazon will start to make recommendations based on what you watch and the ratings you choose to give to films and shows. You can add your favourite shows to My List and you can also use Amazon’s own Search feature.