Amazon Freevee is a free streaming service available in the UK, which was previously known as IMDb TV. Freevee has thousands of premium movies and TV shows available to watch anytime and is releasing more original TV series in 2023. It will also be the new UK home for Australian soap Neighbours. BT TV customers can watch Freevee via the Prime Video app. You just need to sign up for a free Amazon account.

The service uses adverts rather than a paid subscription, an increasingly popular streaming model, according to Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Amazon Freevee. "Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Amazon Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with limited ads," he said. "Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest original and licensed content available." How to watch Amazon Freevee in the UK

Freevee is available within the Prime Video app, you just need a free Amazon account. When you are signed up, just look for the 'Freevee – Popular Movies and TV – Free with Ads'. Freevee is TV for free. Instead, it has ads, similar to UK commercial TV channels. How to watch Amazon Freevee on BT TV Open up all the available apps, including NOW, Netflix, BritBox and Prime Video. Open Prime Video and look for the Freevee carousel. If you have a Prime Video account, you can start watching straight away. If you don’t, you'll need to sign up for either a paid Prime Video subscription or a free Amazon account to start viewing Freevee.

Upcoming new TV shows in 2023 on Freevee

Alex Rider season 3

Freevee

The third season of Alex Rider has started filming in the UK and Malta and Otto Farrant, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, and Marli Siu are all returning. New cast for the latest series of the spy adventure series include Sofia Helin (The Bridge), Shelley Conn (Bridgerton), Kevin McNally (The Crown), and Jason Wong (Strangers).

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh

Freevee

A new original comedy series starring SAG Award winner Naveen Andrews (Lost), comedian Sindhu Vee (Starstruck), and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Smash). The series is inspired by the personal experiences of Emmy-nominated Vijal Patel (Black-ish, The Middle) and follows the Pradeep family and the humorous events of their first few months after moving to America from India.

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee have saved the iconic Australian soap Neighbours - bonza! The show starts filming again in 2023 and it will be a continuation of the long-running daily drama about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents in Erinsborough, Australia. Stefan Dennis, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney, and Jackie Woodburne will all return to Ramsay Street.

What are the best TV shows and series to watch on Amazon Freevee?

Original TV series and TV documentaries available to watch now for free: Sprung

High School

Almost Paradise

Judy Justice

Alex Rider

Bosch: Legacy

Leverage: Redemption

The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek

Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Bug Out

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary

Classic TV series available to stream for free include: 30 Rock

The A Team

The West Wing

Friday Night Lights

Two Broke Girls

The L Word

Community

A Person of Interest

Dawsons Creek

The Big C

Damages

Magnum PI

The Closer

Hell's Kitchen