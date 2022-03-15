If you looking to discover the best new movies for kids, why not check out the BT Player. Packed with new releases, old favourites and timeless classics, we've got all the entertainment for the whole family at the push of a button. Check out the best new kids' films to buy or rent right now on your BT TV box... The Lost King, Don't Worry Darling, Emily & more - films to watch in the BT Player

Onward

The story of two elfin brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who embark on a magical quest to uncover the mystery of bringing their dead father back with a magical staff, so that they can spend one last day with him. Animated fantasy adventure starring the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. Watch Onward in the BT Player now

Encanto

A girl in Colombia faces the frustration of being the only member of her family who doesn't have magical powers. Disney's enchanting 60th animated film stars Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo and Mauro Castillo and features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Hamilton, Mary Poppins Returns). Watch Encanto now in the BT Player

Minions: The Rise of Gru

In 1976, an 11-year-old Gru dreams of becoming a supervillain, assisted by the Minions. Gru is ecstatic when he receives an audition invitation from the Vicious 6, a supervillain team who hope to find a new member to replace their founder, Wild Knuckles. Animated comedy starring Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson and Jean-Claude Van Damme. Watch Minions: The Rise of Gru in the BT Player

Lightyear

Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear attempts to rescue his friends marooned on a remote planet whilst also battling a threat to the entire universe and contending with his robotic cat companion, Sox. Animated science-fiction adventure starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, James Brolin and Uzo Aduba. Bonus edition includes making-of featurette, deleted scenes and trailer. Watch the Lightyear Bonus Edition in the BT Player now

DC League of Super-Pets

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes. Animated adventure starring the voies of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate Mckinnon and John Krasinski. Watch DC League of Super-Pets in the BT Player

