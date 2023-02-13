Sky Kids with NOW: What's on and how to watchFeb 13 | 3 min read
Sky Kids: How to watch the channel on BT TV with NOW - and the best TV shows to watch
Discover our guide to new ad-free channel Sky Kids, including how to watch on BT TV with NOW, what TV shows are launching on the channel, and more.
Children and parents alike are in for a treat as Sky Kids - a brand new, ad-free channel that runs 24 hours a day - has launched.
Featuring Sky Original series such as My Friend Misty and Mittens and Pants, alongside franchise favourites including Clifford and Morph, the family-friendly TV shows are scheduled to move with you through the rhythm of the day.
From singing and dancing, to making, doing and learning, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Sky Kids.
Discover all you need to know about the launch of Sky Kids on BT TV with NOW, below.
What is Sky Kids?
Sky Kids is a new TV channel that’s completely ad-free and is dedicated to entertaining and inspiring children (age 1-7).
It’ll be on 24 hours a day - to complement children’s busy routines, and to support families through their day-to-day (and night-time) adventures.
How can I watch Sky Kids on NOW with BT TV?
Sky Kids is available to BT TV customers with a NOW Entertainment Membership.
BT TV customers can go to Apps, open up the NOW app and find all the shows from Sky Kids to stream on there.
You can also go to channel 472/477 HD in your EPG (electronic program guide) and watch Sky Kids live, ad-free, 24 hours a day.
What’s on Sky Kids? Top 5 TV series to watch
1. Mittens and Pants
Perfect for: Kids aged 3+
Narrated by the iconic Marcus Bentley (Big Brother), Mittens and Pants follows the sweet and funny adventures of live-action shy kitten Mittens and her energetic puppy pal Pants.
Every day is full of fun as the mischievous duo explore the world of Kibble Corner and learn to help their furry friends and family understand that difference is good.
2. My Friend Misty
Perfect for: Kids aged 5+
Fearne Cotton’s new scripted show My Friend Misty sees animated character Misty (voiced by Daisy Haggard - Breeders, Back to Life) set out to build kids' emotional resilience.
Misty surprises a group of children in the show with magical visits, helping them to deal with their feelings both good and bad by providing a series of tips and practical exercises to support them in difficult situations.
3. Ready, Eddie, Go!
Perfect for: Kids aged 3+
Animated series Ready, Eddie, Go! is based on the Eddie’s Stories books by award-winning author Nikki Saunders, and follows the loveable character Eddie, who is autistic.
Narrated by Jodie Whittaker, the series shares Eddie's journey as he is taken step-by-step through new experiences and situations such as a trip to the barbers, so when he encounters this in real life, he’s ready to go!
4. Dino Club
Perfect for: Kids aged 4+
Dino Club gives young viewers the chance to discover the strangest and most surprising truths about dinosaurs, as they journey through a fantastically fun virtual land of these pre-historic giants.
Our young intrepid hosts, Ayo and Harriet, travel through time into the past, revealing facts along the way and having an amazing adventure.
5. The Very Small Creatures
Perfect for: Toddlers aged 2+
The Very Small Creatures, the first spin-off from the hugely popular Morph series, is a colourful and characterful stop motion show.
It follows the adventures of five toddler-like clay creatures who explore a child’s play area when no one’s around – learning about their physical world, themselves and each other.
Sky Kids TV shows: The complete list
- Trolls: TrollsTopia
- Clifford The Big Red Dog
- Morph
- Where’s Wally
- Madagascar a Little Wild
- LEGO
- 123 Number Squad!
- Mittens and Pants
- My Friend Misty
- Ready, Eddie, Go!
- MC Grammar: Wonder Raps
- Pip and Posy
- World of Tom Gates
- Ama’s Story
- BooSnoo!
- The Very Small Creatures
- Mia’s Magic Playground
- Pooch Mooch
- Obki
- Miffy’s Adventures Big and Small
- Lellobee City Farm
- Cosmic Yoga: Yoga Adventures!
- Singalings
- Silly Pets
- Dreamflight
Feedback