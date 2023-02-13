Children and parents alike are in for a treat as Sky Kids - a brand new, ad-free channel that runs 24 hours a day - has launched. Featuring Sky Original series such as My Friend Misty and Mittens and Pants, alongside franchise favourites including Clifford and Morph, the family-friendly TV shows are scheduled to move with you through the rhythm of the day. From singing and dancing, to making, doing and learning, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Sky Kids. Discover all you need to know about the launch of Sky Kids on BT TV with NOW, below. What to watch on NOW this month

What is Sky Kids? Sky Kids is a new TV channel that’s completely ad-free and is dedicated to entertaining and inspiring children (age 1-7). It’ll be on 24 hours a day - to complement children’s busy routines, and to support families through their day-to-day (and night-time) adventures.

How can I watch Sky Kids on NOW with BT TV? Sky Kids is available to BT TV customers with a NOW Entertainment Membership. BT TV customers can go to Apps, open up the NOW app and find all the shows from Sky Kids to stream on there. You can also go to channel 472/477 HD in your EPG (electronic program guide) and watch Sky Kids live, ad-free, 24 hours a day.

Save up to £347 on broadband and BT TV Get BT TV Sport or Entertainment and access all the sports and TV you love in one place. Includes Discovery+, NOW Entertainment & Netflix. See TV deals

What’s on Sky Kids? Top 5 TV series to watch 1. Mittens and Pants

Perfect for: Kids aged 3+ Narrated by the iconic Marcus Bentley (Big Brother), Mittens and Pants follows the sweet and funny adventures of live-action shy kitten Mittens and her energetic puppy pal Pants. Every day is full of fun as the mischievous duo explore the world of Kibble Corner and learn to help their furry friends and family understand that difference is good. 2. My Friend Misty

Perfect for: Kids aged 5+ Fearne Cotton’s new scripted show My Friend Misty sees animated character Misty (voiced by Daisy Haggard - Breeders, Back to Life) set out to build kids' emotional resilience. Misty surprises a group of children in the show with magical visits, helping them to deal with their feelings both good and bad by providing a series of tips and practical exercises to support them in difficult situations. 3. Ready, Eddie, Go!

Perfect for: Kids aged 3+ Animated series Ready, Eddie, Go! is based on the Eddie’s Stories books by award-winning author Nikki Saunders, and follows the loveable character Eddie, who is autistic. Narrated by Jodie Whittaker, the series shares Eddie's journey as he is taken step-by-step through new experiences and situations such as a trip to the barbers, so when he encounters this in real life, he’s ready to go! 4. Dino Club

Perfect for: Kids aged 4+ Dino Club gives young viewers the chance to discover the strangest and most surprising truths about dinosaurs, as they journey through a fantastically fun virtual land of these pre-historic giants. Our young intrepid hosts, Ayo and Harriet, travel through time into the past, revealing facts along the way and having an amazing adventure. 5. The Very Small Creatures

Perfect for: Toddlers aged 2+ The Very Small Creatures, the first spin-off from the hugely popular Morph series, is a colourful and characterful stop motion show. It follows the adventures of five toddler-like clay creatures who explore a child’s play area when no one’s around – learning about their physical world, themselves and each other.

Sky Kids TV shows: The complete list Trolls: TrollsTopia

Clifford The Big Red Dog

Morph

Where’s Wally

Madagascar a Little Wild

LEGO

123 Number Squad!

Mittens and Pants

My Friend Misty

Ready, Eddie, Go!

MC Grammar: Wonder Raps

Pip and Posy

World of Tom Gates

Ama’s Story

BooSnoo!

The Very Small Creatures

Mia’s Magic Playground

Pooch Mooch

Obki

Miffy’s Adventures Big and Small

Lellobee City Farm

Cosmic Yoga: Yoga Adventures!

Singalings

Silly Pets

Dreamflight 15 kids' TV shows with surprise celebrities behind the mic