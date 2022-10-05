Christmas movie fans can expect a festive treat from Prime Video this winter. Your Christmas Or Mine? is a new British comedy film coming in December 2022 with an all-star cast and a heart-warming story about two very different family Christmasses. With Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield leading the cast and Jim O’Hanlon (Trying, Catastrophe) directing, everything is pointing to this film being a Christmas cracker. Here is everything you need to know about Your Christmas Or Mine?... Best Christmas films on Prime Video for 2022 > When is the Your Christmas Or Mine release date on Prime Video?

Your Christmas Or Mine? is released in the UK on Friday 2 December 2022. The runtime is 1 hour 35 minutes. The film will be released on Prime Video in Ireland and 240 territories worldwide on the same date. What is the Your Christmas or Mine plot?

Prime Video

The festive movie is about young lovers Hayley (Cora Kirk) and James (Asa Butterfield), who bid farewell to each other for Christmas at a London station before both making the same split-second decision to surprise the other by turning up at their family home to spend Christmas with them. As they walk past each other at the station, the pair are totally unaware that they’ve just swapped Christmasses. Hayley is about visit a small village in Gloucester, where it feels as though Christmas doesn’t exist. James, meanwhile, is heading to Macclesfield for the chaotic pandemonium of a large family Christmas, including with Hayely's dad Geoff (Daniel Mays, above). With heavy snowfall leaving them trapped in their new homes, the young couple quickly learn a lot of new things about each other, as they experience a manic and unforgettable holiday that will put their fledgling romance to the test. Who's in the Your Christmas Or Mine cast?

Prime Video

Asa Butterfield plays James

Cora Kirk plays Hayley

Alex Jennings plays James's dad, Humphrey

Daniel Mays plays Hayley's dad, Geoff

plays Hayley's dad, Geoff Angela Griffin plays Hayley's mum, Kath

David Bradley plays Jack

Harriet Walters plays Iris

Natalie Gumede plays Kaye



Lucien Laviscount plays Steve

Ram John Holder plays Grandad Taking a break from hit Netflix series Sex Education, Asa Butterfield stars as James, alongside newcomer Cora Kirk as Hayley. The duo play the young couple who end up having a mix-up and spending Christmas with each other’s families. The rest of the cast is a brilliant ensemble of British stars including Alex Jennings (The Crown), Harriet Walter (Killing Eve), Daniel Mays (Fisherman’s Friends), David Bradley (the Harry Potter series), Angela Griffin (White Lines), Natalie Gumede (Titans), Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris) and Ram John Holder (Desmond’s). Line of Duty to 1917: Daniel Mays' top TV and movie roles > Who created Your Christmas or Mine? Your Christmas or Mine? is written by comedian Tom Parry in his debut screenplay, and directed by Jim O'Hanlon (Catastrophe, Trying). It's made by Shiny Button Productions. Where was Your Christmas or Mine filmed? Filming for Your Christmas or Mine? took place in July-August 2021 at Pinewood Studios. Is there a Your Christmas or Mine trailer? Yes! You can watch the Your Christmas or Mine? trailer at the top of this page. Coming soon on Prime Video

Dignity Productions James Corden in upcoming Prime Video comedy drama Mammals

If you’re not in the mood for Christmas festivities, Prime Video has tons of TV shows and films coming soon. In October, The Devil’s Hour is a spooky thriller starring Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi, while Jungle is a new must-watch drama set in the rap and drill music scene. Other highly anticipated series include Martin Compston and Emily Hampshire epic thriller The Rig and James Corden and Sally Hawkins' comedy-drama Mammals.