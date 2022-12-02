Hit Play above to watch Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk talk all things Christmas in our exclusive video interview for Your Christmas or Mine? on Prime Video It’s been nearly 20 years since the classic British Christmas film Love Actually was released, but there’s a new Christmas film that should be on your watchlist for this year - it’s called Your Christmas or Mine? and you can enjoy it right now from the comfort of your sofa. The new British rom-com stars Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield alongside newcomer Cora Kirk and it offers the perfect combination of British humour and heartwarming romance that made Love Actually such a hit almost two decades ago. Released exclusively on Prime Video, Your Christmas or Mine? follows two loved-up students (Butterfield as James and Kirk as Hayley) who end up trapped with each other's very different families over Christmas when a romantic gesture goes wrong.

Speaking exclusively to BT TV, the on-screen couple told us that they signed on to star in the Christmas film because Tom Parry’s script and characters felt very “real” and “British”. Asa Butterfield, who many fans will recognise from his role as Otis Milburn in Netflix's Sex Education, told us: “I’d never done a Christmas film before - I’d never even read many Christmas scripts - and it just struck me how original it was as a concept. “There's not many original Christmas films so to find one that felt very British, very real, I totally believed these dysfunctional families. "It just felt very alive and I could totally picture the movie and all the characters. It perfectly encapsulated the spirit of Christmas.” Cora Kirk, in her first major on-screen role, revealed that she could relate to her character Hayley’s “chaotic” Christmases spent with her parents (played by Daniel Mays and Angela Griffin) along with all of Hayley's extended family in Macclesfield.

She said: “I liked how they were in the places that I knew. Hayley’s from Macclesfield and I’m from Manchester, so it’s like two stops on [on the train]. "I’ve got on that train to go home for Christmas, I’ve rushed for that train, I’ve had an argument with my mum, or had something really emotional happen [at Christmas]. “We have a dog, so we’ve had the dog do something really annoying at Christmas [like in the film] so a lot of the elements just felt really real and effortless. It’s just brilliant.” To discover Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk’s Christmas 2022 plans, festive traditions, Boozy Christmases past and more, just hit Play on the video on the top of this page. Your Christmas or Mine? is available to watch now on Prime Video.