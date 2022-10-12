Fresh from her success alongside Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling, British actress Florence Pugh is set to make waves in another high-profile role - this time in psychological thriller The Wonder for Netflix.

Directed by Sebastián Lelio (Disobedience), The Wonder is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue (Room).

Set in the 1860s, the film - shot in the Republic of Ireland - follows a nurse (Pugh) who is hired to examine a young girl surviving under seemingly miraculous circumstances.

The Wonder was the first feature film to be commissioned out of the UK by Fiona Lamptey, director of UK features for Netflix - and the second to be released, following the release of I Came By earlier this year.

Discover all you need to know about The Wonder on Netflix, including the release date, cast, plot and trailer, here.

