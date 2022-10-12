Charlie Cox spy thriller comes to Netflix on Boxing DayNov 21 | 1 min read
The Wonder: Florence Pugh stars in Netflix psychological thriller adapted from Room author Emma Donoghue's novel
Set in the late 1850s, the story follows an English nurse in Ireland called Lib who is hired to examine a young girl surviving under unusual and seemingly miraculous circumstances.
Fresh from her success alongside Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling, British actress Florence Pugh is set to make waves in another high-profile role - this time in psychological thriller The Wonder for Netflix.
Directed by Sebastián Lelio (Disobedience), The Wonder is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue (Room).
Set in the 1860s, the film - shot in the Republic of Ireland - follows a nurse (Pugh) who is hired to examine a young girl surviving under seemingly miraculous circumstances.
The Wonder was the first feature film to be commissioned out of the UK by Fiona Lamptey, director of UK features for Netflix - and the second to be released, following the release of I Came By earlier this year.
Discover all you need to know about The Wonder on Netflix, including the release date, cast, plot and trailer, here.
What is The Wonder release date on Netflix?
The Wonder is released on Netflix on Wednesday 16 November.
It will also be released in select cinemas from Wednesday 2 November.
The Wonder's runtime is 108 minutes.
Who is in The Wonder cast?
Florence Pugh (Little Women, Don’t Worry Darling) plays Lib Wright, an English nurse;
Kíla Lord Cassidy (The Doorman, Viewpoint) plays Anna O’Donnell. Kila is the daughter of actors Elaine Cassidy and Stephen Lord;
Elaine Cassidy (No Offence, A Discovery of Witches) plays Anna’s mother, Rosaleen;
Tom Burke (The Lazarus Project, Mank) plays Will Byrne, a reporter sent by The Daily Telegraph to report on Anna.
The rest of the cast is filled out with first-class actors. The committee that hires Lib to conduct the watch is comprised of Ciaran Hinds as Father Thaddeus, Toby Jones as Doctor McBrearty, David Wilmot as local publican Sean Ryan, Brian F. O’Byrne as landowner John Flynn, and Dermot Crowley as Baronet Sir Ottway. Meanwhile, star-in-the-making Niamh Algar plays Kitty, a helper at the O’Donnell house.
What is The Wonder plot?
The official plot synopsis for The Wonder is as follows:
“1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own.
“Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on ‘manna from heaven’.
“As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.”
Is there a trailer for The Wonder?
Yes, you can watch The Wonder trailer in full below:
Who created The Wonder?
The Wonder is based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, who adapted it for the screen herself along with Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession) and director Sebastián Lelio.
Emma Donoghue earned Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her 2015 adaptation of her own 2010 bestseller Room, directed by Lenny Abrahamson and starring Brie Larson.
Stream The Wonder on Netflix from November 16.
