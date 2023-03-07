The Last of Us: 16 surprising facts about the TV seriesMar 7 | 9 min read
Discover all you need to know about the 95th Academy Awards, including how to watch in the UK on Sky Showcase and streaming service NOW.
The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this weekend, with movies including All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once all competing for awards.
The Oscars 2023 might take place across the Atlantic, but film fantatics in the UK can still tune in this side of the pond.
Discover all you need to know about the 2023 Oscars including how to watch in the UK, the channel and the date, time, and more.
When are the Oscars 2023 in the UK? Date, time and channel confirmed
You can watch the Oscars 2023 ceremony live on Sky Showcase and streaming service NOW on Monday 13 March from midnight-3am.
You can also watch the Oscars 2023 ceremony on Sky Cinema Oscars, a dedicated Oscars channel from Sky Cinema, and NOW, at the same time.
The glitz and glamour kicks off an hour earlier, with the Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Live airing from 11pm-midnight on Sky Showcase on Sunday 12 March.
You'll be able to catch up with it all on NOW.
Sky Showcase is available on NOW Entertainment.
Sky Cinema Oscars is available on NOW Cinema.
Who's hosting the Oscars 2023?
American comedian and broadcaster Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars for the first time since 2018.
Who's performing at the Oscars 2023?
- Rihanna will perform Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (below)
- Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
- David Byrne, Son Lux and supporting actress nominee Stephanie Hsu will perform This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform Naatu Naatu from RRR
- Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment
Oscars 2023 nominees list
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Original Song
“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best International Feature
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Animated Short
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
