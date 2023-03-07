The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles this weekend, with movies including All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once all competing for awards. The Oscars 2023 might take place across the Atlantic, but film fantatics in the UK can still tune in this side of the pond. Discover all you need to know about the 2023 Oscars including how to watch in the UK, the channel and the date, time, and more.

When are the Oscars 2023 in the UK? Date, time and channel confirmed You can watch the Oscars 2023 ceremony live on Sky Showcase and streaming service NOW on Monday 13 March from midnight-3am. You can also watch the Oscars 2023 ceremony on Sky Cinema Oscars, a dedicated Oscars channel from Sky Cinema, and NOW, at the same time. The glitz and glamour kicks off an hour earlier, with the Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Live airing from 11pm-midnight on Sky Showcase on Sunday 12 March. You'll be able to catch up with it all on NOW. Sky Showcase is available on NOW Entertainment. Sky Cinema Oscars is available on NOW Cinema.

Watch all the shows and sport you love on BT TV Take a flexible TV package and get access to all your favourite shows and sport, and switch your package whenever you like. See TV deals What's on

Who's hosting the Oscars 2023? American comedian and broadcaster Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars for the first time since 2018.

Who's performing at the Oscars 2023? Rihanna will perform Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (below)

Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

David Byrne, Son Lux and supporting actress nominee Stephanie Hsu will perform This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform Naatu Naatu from RRR

Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment

Oscars 2023 nominees list Best Picture All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking Best Director Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness Best Actor Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Shutterstock Austin Butler will be hoping for a Best Actor win for Elvis

Best Actress Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Supporting Actor Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Original Screenplay The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness Best Adapted Screenplay All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking Best Cinematography All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár Best Editing The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick Best Production Design All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans Netflix Oscar nominations 2023

Netflix

Best Costume Design Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris Best Animated Feature Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red Best Original Song “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Original Score All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans Best International Feature All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl Best Documentary Feature All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny Best Make-up and Hairstyling All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale Best Visual Effects All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick Best Sound All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick Best Live Action Short An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase Best Documentary Short The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate Best Animated Short The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It