Netflix scooped 16 nominations at the Oscars 2023, with films and documentaries including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Sea Beast up for awards. The number of Oscar nominations Netflix has received has grown massively since 2014 when it picked up its first nomination, in the Best Documentary Feature category, for The Square. Here, we reveal which of the Oscar nominations 2023 are available to stream on Netflix, and which films and documentaries from previous Oscars you can watch now.

Oscar nominations 2023: What's on Netflix?

All Quiet on the Western Front

One Academy Award that has so far eluded Netflix is the Best Picture Oscar. Netflix will be hoping to change that in 2023, with All Quiet on the Western Front up for the award. After captivating audiences and critics around the globe, German filmmaker Edward Berger’s haunting, harrowing World War I drama earned an impressive nine nominations. The first German adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s best-selling 1929 novel, Berger’s staunchly anti-war tale centers on a group of young army soldiers who are forever changed by the horrors they witness in the trenches. All Quiet on the Western Front, starring Felix Kammerer, has received nine nominations in total, making it one of the most nominated Oscar films, behind Everything Everywhere All at Once with 11 noms.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, the crowd-pleasing whodunit Glass Onion starring Daniel Craig, has earned a single Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Some fans were confused about why the murder mystery film was nominated in the Adapted Screenplay category, given it's an original script by Johnson. But that's because it's a sequel, and according to Dexerto, sequels are automatically considered adapted screenplays as they stem from past works. Its predecessor, Knives Out, earned a Best Original Screenplay nomination in 2019.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio - one nomination, Best Animated Feature

The Sea Beast - one nomination, Best Animated Feature

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - one nomination, Best Cinematography

Blonde - one nomination, Best Actress (Ana de Armas)

The Martha Mitchell Effect - one nomination, Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers - one nomination, Best Documentary Short

Oscar-nominated movies on Netflix: Streaming now

The Power of the Dog (2022) The Power of the Dog had 12 Oscar nominations in total in 2022, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Best Director (Jane Campion). The film's director, Jane Campion, won the Oscar for Best Director - only the third woman to scoop the prize. Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst star in the western which is based on Thomas Savage’s book of the same name. Set in 1925, Cumberbatch plays rancher Phil Burbank. The film follows the story of him and his brother George (Jesse Plemons), as they meet widowed proprietress Rose (Dunst) and her impressionable son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) on their way to market. Phil is cruel to the pair, but George later marries Rose, which alters the family dynamics.

Don't Look Up (2022) Don't Look up had four Oscar nominations in total including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, but didn't take any awards home. An out-of-this-world cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Cate Blanchett assemble for Adam McKay’s story about a comet that’s on a collision course with Earth. While having six months to save the plight of mankind may feel like a big deal, in Don’t Look Up nobody seems to care, being more concerned with social media and celebrity break-ups. Can astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) convince the world to just look up before it's too late?

tick, tick...BOOM! (2022) tick, tick...BOOM! was nominated for two Oscars in total: Best Actor (Andrew Garfield) and Best Film Editing, but didn't take any awards home. Andrew Garfield stars in the directorial debut from Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. Garfield plays Jon, a young theatre composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990, while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. But he’s feeling the pressure from all angles, including from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp) and his friend Michael (Robin de Jesus), all while the AIDS epidemic beings to ravage the community.

The Lost Daughter (2022) The Lost Daughter was nominated for three Oscars in total in 2022: Best Actress (Olivia Colman), Best Supporting Actress (Jessie Buckley) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Maggie Gyllenhaal), but went home empty-handed. Olivia Colman adds to the strong British representation at this year’s Oscars with a nomination for her role in the Maggie Gyllenhall film, The Lost Daughter. While beachside on a Mediterranean holiday, Leda (Colman) becomes obsessed with observing a mother and her young daughter. Watching them and their extended family brings back memories of Leda’s own motherhood and forces her to face up to the decisions she made as a young mum.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2022) Netflix had a great pedigree in the animation catergories in 2022, including a Best Animated Feature nomination for The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is about an ordinary family that go on a road trip, but who quickly find themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet – to save the world from the robot apocalypse. Character voices are provided by the likes of NBA basketball star Blake Griffin (PAL MAX Prime), John Legend (Jim Posey), Chrissy Teigen (Hailey Posey) and our very own Olivia Colman (PAL). Robin Robin (2022) The streamer was also nominated in the Best Animated Short category for Robin Robin. Robin Robin tells the story of a robin raised by a loving family of mice after rolling into a rubbish dump. Robin then sets off on the heist to end all heists to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse. The all-star voice cast includes Richard E. Grant as Magpie and Gillian Anderson as Cat.

Netflix

The Hand of God (2022)

The Hand of God is a personal film from writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo) about growing up in Naples in the 1980s. It tells the story of young Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti) and how his hometown welcomes the arrival of the mercurial footballer Diego Maradona while he suffers a family tragedy that shapes his promising yet uncertain future as a filmmaker. The Hand of God was nominated for Best International Feature.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2021)



2020 NETFLIX, INC.

Adapted from the play by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom picked up five Oscar nominations and two wins in 2021 for makeup and hairstyling. The film is set in 1920s Chicago, as the fiery and fearless ‘Mother of the Blues’, Ma Rainey (Viola Davis), arrives late to a recording session and battles with her white manager and producer over control of her music. Levee (Chadwick Boseman, in his final film role) spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

Mank (2021)

2020 NETFLIX, INC.

David Fincher’s Mank led the 2021 Oscars with 10 nominations, picking up two statuettes, for production design and cinematography. Mank is a scathing critique of 1930s Hollywood, as film studio RKO hires 24-year-old wonderkid Orson Welles (Tom Burke). For his first film, Welles hires washed-up alcoholic Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) to write the screenplay for the film, Citizen Kane.

The Irishman (2020)

Netflix

The Irishman was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2020, including Best Picture. Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s epic saga of organised crime in post-war America, told through the eyes of World War II veteran, hustler and hitman Frank Sheeran. Spanning decades, the film offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organised crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Marriage Story (2020)

Netflix

Marriage Story was nominated for six Oscars in 2020, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Scarlett Johansson, and Best Actor for Adam Driver. Laura Dern won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Adam Driver (The Report, Girls) and Scarlett Johansson (Avengers, Lost in Translation) star as a stage director and his actor wife who struggle through a gruelling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes. The film is written, directed and produced by Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, While We’re Young).

The Two Popes (2020)

Netflix

The Two Popes was nominated for three Oscars in 2020, including Best Actor for Jonathan Pryce. Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict (Anthony Hopkins) and the liberal future Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce) must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church. The Two Popes is written by Anthony McCarten, adapted from his 2017 play The Pope.

Klaus (2020)

Netflix

Animated Christmas movie Klaus was nominated in the Best Animated Feature Film category at the 2020 Oscars. The film sees Smeerensburg's new postman, Jesper, befriend toymaker Klaus. Their gifts melt an age-old feud and deliver a sleigh full of holiday traditions. Klaus is written by Sergio Pablos, known for his work on animated flicks including Despicable Me, Treasure Planet and Rio.

Roma (2019)

Netflix

Roma was nominated for 10 Oscars in 2019, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director for Alfonso Cuarón. The most personal project to date from the award-winning Mexican director and writer, Roma follows Cleo, a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. Delivering an artful love letter to the women who raised him, Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil of the 1970s. The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2019)

Netflix

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs was nominated for three Oscars in 2019, including Best Adapted Screenplay. Directed by the Coen brothers (True Grit, Hail, Caesar!), The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, each chapter of which tells a distinct story about the American West.

Mudbound (2018)



Netflix

Mudbound was nominated for three Oscars including Best Supporting Actress for Mary J. Blige and Best Adapted Screenplay. Proving that Netflix movies are finally gaining the big-time recognition they certainly deserve, Mudbound also stars Carey Mulligan, Jonathan Banks and Garrett Hedlund. Set in rural Mississippi, two young men return from serving abroad in World War II to farm life where racism and poverty are rife. With a current 96% Rotten Tomatoes rating, Mudbound has been widely praised both for its compelling performances and its music score.

6 months half price on broadband and TV Save up to £386 on our flexible TV packages. Catch all the TV and sport you love in one place with our Superfast Fibre broadband. See TV deals

Oscar-nominated documentary films on Netflix: Streaming now Three Songs for Benazir (2022)

Netflix pinned its hopes on Three Songs for Benazir, Audible and Lead Me Home to take home the Best Documentary Short award at the Oscars. Three Songs for Benazir tells the story of Shaista, a young man who's newly married to Benazir and living in a camp for displaced persons in Kabul. But he struggles to balance his dreams of being the first from his tribe to join the Afghan National Army with the responsibilities of starting a family. The choices Shaista must make to build a life with Benazir have profound consequences.

Audible (2022) Football player Amaree McKenstry-Hall and his Maryland School for the Deaf teammates attempt to defend their winning streak while coming to terms with the tragic loss of a close friend. The graduating students face mounting pressures of entering the hearing world while tackling adversity and demanding to be heard in this moving coming-of-age story.

Lead Me Home (2022) 500,000 Americans experience homelessness every night. Lead Me Home is a documentary short that captures the experience from multiple perspectives. This immersive, cinematic film personalises the overwhelming issue by telling the real-life stories of those going through it as a first step toward challenging uninformed attitudes and outmoded policies and gives the audience a rare, in-depth look at the scale, scope and diversity of unsheltered America today.

End Game (2019)

Netflix

End Game was nominated in the Best Documentary Short Subject category at the 2019 Academy Awards. This emotional documentary takes viewers inside two San Francisco Bay Area medical facilities where terminally ill patients meet extraordinary medical practitioners who seek to change our approach to life and death. Oscars success is nothing new for the streaming service: here are the best Netflix originals to have been nominated for Oscars in previous years - all available to watch now.

Icarus (2018)

Netflix

Lance Armstrong’s doping confession turned the sports world upside-down, with fans of all sports wondering how common doping really is, especially among the top performers. This Oscar-nominated Netflix Originals documentary set out to dig deep into the seedy yet booming world of sports doping and performance enhancing drugs. However, when filmmaker Bryan Fogel has a chance encounter with a Russian scientist, it transforms this investigative documentary into a political thriller. Thrown into a disturbing underworld, Fogel discovers first-hand just how prevalent doping is and how devastating its consequences can be. Strong Island (2018)

Netflix

A 2018 Oscar nominee for Best Documentary Feature, Strong Island is a compelling true crime drama investigation documentary. In 1992 an unarmed young black man, William Ford, was murdered by a white mechanic in New York. The killer claimed self-defence and he walked away free. Why did this happen? Was it just, was it a cover-up or plain racism? Ford's surviving family members, including the documentary’s filmmaker Yance Ford (his brother) give unprecedented access to his life and times, and what they really believe happened that ill-fated day. This tragic yet extraordinary documentary seeks definitive answers. What Happened, Miss Simone? (2016)

Netflix

Nominated at the 2016 Academy Awards for Best Documentary Feature, What Happened, Miss Simone? takes viewers through a journey of the phenomenally talented yet deeply troubled jazz singer Nina Simone’s rise and fall. A singer, pianist and civil rights activist, she was revered for being the ‘High Priestess of Soul’ but she struggled with bipolar disorder throughout her life. With exclusive footage of Nina Simone and unprecedented interview access to Nina’s daughter, family and former fellow performers, this movie serves as an honest yet profoundly moving tribute to the late jazz legend. 13th (2017)

Netflix

Another Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary, filmmaker Ava DuVernay (director of the Oscar-nominated film Selma) explores the history of racial inequality in the United States. Why are the majority of inmates in the country's prisons African-American, and what’s the social history behind it? Ava aims to find out with the help of a team of historians, politicians and social activists. Arguing that it is the backlash of the 13th amendment – which outlawed slavery in the US - that has caused such racism and racial disparities, 13th makes for some undeniably thought-provoking viewing. The Square (2014)

Netflix

The Square was nominated for Best Documentary at the 2014 Oscars and chronicles three dramatic years in Egyptian history, from the protests in 2011 that saw the overthrow of military leader Hosni Mubarak to the ousting of his successor Mohammed Morsi in 2013. The Square follows the activism of Magdy, a member of the Muslim brotherhood, Khalid Abdalla, the lead actor in the movie The Kite Runner, and fellow social activist Ahmed as they fight to create a fairer, more justly-run Egypt. Through the use of handheld cameras and social media updates, this film takes an intense and brutal look at the protests in Tahrir Square during the 'Arab Spring' of the early 2010s.