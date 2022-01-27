Netflix movies 2022: The 15 must-watch films to stream in 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic has completely altered the feature film landscape, with many big studios including Disney choosing to release their films for fans to watch on streaming platforms at home rather than in cinemas. And whilst there are some huge blockbusters released in cinemas this year, including The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, a whole host of Marvel films, and a certain Avatar sequel, there’s no denying that streaming services are hot on their heels. And there’s no bigger streamer than Netflix when it comes to releasing original films. 2021 was a big year for its movie arm, with Red Notice, The Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up among its hit releases. But 2022 is proving to be even bigger. From book adaptations such as Persuasion and The Wonder, to sequels to Knives Out and Enola Holmes, plus brand new, original films like The Adam Project and The Tinder Swindler, here are the top 15 films to arrive on Netflix in 2022.

Enola Holmes 2

The sequel to the 2020 film Enola Holmes features Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes' rebellious younger sister, Enola. Little has been revealed about the plot for Enola Holmes 2, but we do know the films are based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries novels, which follow Enola as she carves out her own career as a private detective. Watch Enola Holmes 2 on Netflix now.

The Wonder

Florence Pugh (Little Women) stars in The Wonder, an adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Emma Donoghue (Room). A psychological thriller, the film is set in Ireland in 1862 and follows the harrowing tale of the 'fasting girls', who mysteriously stopped eating but who never starved. Watch The Wonder on Netflix now.

The Tinder Swindler

From the makers of Don't F**k with Cats comes a new true crime documentary film called The Tinder Swindler, about a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder to defraud huge amounts of money from his victims. Once exposed, a group of women set out a plan to bring him down. Watch The Tinder Swindler on Netflix now.

The Adam Project

The Adam Project is a sci-fi film about a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self to confront their late father. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and Catherine Keener. Watch The Adam Project on Netflix now.

Spiderhead

Another action film with a Marvel superhero at the helm, Spiderhead stars Chris Hemsworth in the film adaptation of the dystopian short story of the same name. In the near future, convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their sentence - but one convict begins questioning the reality of his emotions. Watch Spiderhead on Netflix now.

Persuasion

Persuasion is an adaptation of author Jane Austen's famous book - her last completed novel, in fact. Starring Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in the lead roles, the story is thought to be retold with a 'modern, witty approach'. Watch Persuasion on Netflix now.

The Gray Man

The Gray Man reunites Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo with one of the Marvel film's biggest stars, Chris Evans, in a big-budget action thriller for Netflix. Also starring Ryan Gosling, the film follows a veteran CIA operative, who's betrayed by his own agency and forced to become a fugitive. Rumour has it that the movie will be Netflix's biggest film budget to date. Watch The Gray Man on Netflix now.

Blonde



Based on the novel of the same name, Blonde is a fictionalised take on the life of actress Marilyn Monroe, starring Ana de Armas (Knives Out, No Time To Die) in the lead role. Some 12 years ago, when the film was in pre-production, Naomi Watts was in talks to star as Monroe, before Jessica Chastain was announced as her replacement. Ana de Armas was later confirmed to be joining the cast, and has been spotted on set. Watch Blonde on Netflix now.

Luckiest Girl Alive Mila Kunis takes the lead in Luckiest Girl Alive, the film adaptation of the novel of the same name. Kunis plays Ani, who appears to have the perfect life until she's asked to speak about a chilling incident that took place when she was a teenager. Watch Luckiest Girl Alive on Netflix now.

Lady Chatterley's Lover

Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) star in Lady Chatterley’s Lover, based on the classic D.H. Lawrence novel.

The story follows the life of Lady Chatterley, a woman born to a life of wealth and privilege, who marries a man that she eventually falls out of love with. Watch Lady Chatterley's Lover on Netflix from 2 December.

Pinocchio

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (pictured) reimagines the classic Italian tale of Pinocchio in a stop-motion musical adventure for Netflix. The movie, which will be released this December, boasts an all-star voice cast including Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett and Christoph Waltz. Stream Pinocchio on Netflix from 9 December.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The hotly-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out will see Daniel Craig (No Time To Die) return as detective Benoit Blanc. Details surrounding the film are very much under wraps, but the movie - which also stars Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, and Dave Bautista - is expected to be released this autumn after Netflix paid a whopping $450million+ for the franchise rights. Knives Out 2: Plot, release date, trailer of Knives Out sequel > Watch Knives Out 2 on Netflix from December 23.

White Noise

Written and directed by Noah Baumbach (the man behind Netflix's Oscar-winning film Marriage Story), White Noise tells the story of a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over a town.

The film, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, is based on the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. Stream White Noise on Netflix from 30 December.

Luther

Luther will continue the story of the gripping crime drama that ran on BBC One for five seasons, before its small-screen conclusion in 2019. The script's been written by Neil Cross, who wrote the TV version, and Idris Elba will once again don the troubled detective's famous trenchcoat.

Matilda the Musical