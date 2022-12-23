If you thought 2022 was a big year for movies, wait until you see what 2023 has in store for you. As well as the big, theatrical releases - including Greta Gerwig's Barbie, The Hunger Games prequel, and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer - there's a lot to be excited about on the streamers. Netflix have got some incredible films in their 2023 slate, including Maestro with Bradley Cooper in front of and behind the camera, true story Bank of Dave, and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. Here, we round up the top 15 new movies coming to Netflix in 2023. 1. The Pale Blue Eye

Cast: Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton, Timothy Spall The Pale Blue Eye follows a world-weary detective (Bale), who's hired to discreetly investigate the gruesome murder of a cadet in 1830 in West Point, New York. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, he enlists one of their own to help unravel the case - a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe. Directed by Scott Cooper, based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Stream The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix from 6 January. 2. Bank of Dave

Cast: Phoebe Dynevor, Rory Kinnear, Joel Fry and Hugh Bonneville

Based on the true-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, Bank of Dave tells the story of how a working class Burnley man and self-made millionaire fought to set up a community bank so that he could help the local businesses of Burnley not only survive, but thrive. In his bid to help his beloved community of Burnley, he has to take on the elitist financial instutions of London and fight to receive the first, new banking license to be issued in over 100 years. The movie is directed by Chris Foggin, whose credits include Death in Paradise and Cold Feet. Stream Bank of Dave on Netflix from 16 January. 3. Pamela, A Love Story

Cast: Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary titled Pamela, A Love Story. In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal. The film is being directed by Ryan White (The Keepers) and the producers are Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham and Anderson’s eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee. Stream Pamela, A Love Story on Netflix from 31 January. 4. Your Place or Mine

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses), Your Place or Mine follows best friends and total opposites, Debbie and Peter (Witherspoon and Kutcher). She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses - and lives - for a week, they discover what they think they want, might not be what they really need. Stream Your Place or Mine on Netflix from 10 February. 5. Luther: The Fallen Sun



Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley The plot for the Luther spin-off movie has yet to be revealed, but we do know that it's written by Neil Cross - who wrote all five seasons of the BBC drama series. In a December 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, it's revealed that the story follows on from the 2019 finale, where Luther (Elba) was arrested and sent to prison. "He's done so much to bend the law in order to catch the bad guys that he's ended up in jail," says Elba. "So that's where we start the story. He's contemplating what he's going to do with his life." Stream Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix in March 2023. From Luther to The Wire and more - Idris Elba's best film and TV roles 5. The Mother

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, Gael Garcia Bernal A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. Stream The Mother on Netflix in May 2023.

6. Havoc

Cast: Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant Written and directed by Gareth Evans (Gangs of London), Havoc is set after a drug deal goes awry. A detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician's estranged son, while untangling his city's dark web of conspiracy and corruption. Stream Havoc on Netflix in 2023. 7. Monkey Man

Cast: Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Dev Patel Steeped in mythology but set in a vibrant modern India, Monkey Man is Dev Patel's directional debut - an action-revenge film in the vein of John Wick and The Raid. Filled with humour and kinetic energy, our hero emerges from prison to take on a world enmeshed in corporate greed and eroding spiritual values. Universal themes, vivid characters, and inspired fight scenes make this a stylized genre film for an international audience. Stream Monkey Man on Netflix in 2023.

8. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Voice cast: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Lynn Ferguson, Imelda Staunton, Jane Horrocks, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, Nick Mohammed Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has found her dream – a sanctuary for the whole flock. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, her happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in! Sequel to 2000's Chicken Run. Stream Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget on Netflix in 2023. 9. Murder Mystery 2

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Adeel Akhtar, John Kani, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, Zurin Villanuev Few details have been revealed about Murder Mystery 2, but we do know that Sandler and Aniston are reprising their roles as Nick, a New York City cop, and Audrey, a hairdresser and murder-mystery novel enthusiast. We also know that the sequel will feature "another international adventure full of intrigue and hijinks" and was shot in the exotion locations of Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Paris. Stream Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix in 2023. 10. The Strays

Cast: Ashley Madekwe, Jorden Myrie, Bukky Bakray, Samuel Small An upper-middle-class mixed-race woman’s perfectly crafted life begins to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town. Filming took place in London, Suffolk and Berkshire between September and November 2021. Stream The Strays on Netflix in 2023. 11. Heart of Stone

Cast: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt The plot for Heart of Stone is being kept firmly under wraps, but it's described as an "action spy thriller", and is directed by Tom Harper (Wild Rose, The Aeronauts). Gadot calls the movie an “extremely epic,” “super-grounded, raw action thriller,” and says her character “lives off the adrenaline” of her escapades. Stream Heart of Stone on Netflix in 2023. 12. Extraction 2



Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, Tinatin Dalakishvili Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Extraction. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo producing and Joe Russo writing. Stream Extraction 2 on Netflix in 2023. 13. The Kitchen

Cast: Kane 'Kano' Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman The Kitchen is set in London, 2044, a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city, The Kitchen is the first and the largest of its kind, it’s London’s last village harbouring residents that refuse to move on and move out of the place they call home. It’s here we meet Izi, a resident of the kitchen who is desperately trying to find a way out and 12-year-old, Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family. Stream The Kitchen on Netflix in 2023. 14. The Beautiful Game



Cast: Bill Nighy, Micheal Ward Led by their coach Mal (Nighy), the film follows the England football team as they travel from London to Rome for the Homeless World Cup. At the last minute they decide to bring with them talented striker Vinny (Ward), but he must confront his own issues and once-promising past in order to help the team and move on with his own life. It will be directed by Thea Sharrock, who previously brought us Me Before You. Stream The Beautiful Game on Netflix in 2023.

