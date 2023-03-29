Thanks in part to a slew of Oscar-nominated movies, Netflix is fast becoming one of the top destinations to sit back and watch a big-budget, blockbuster-worthy film. Plus, there’s a whole host of Netflix Original movies coming in 2023, including Murder Mystery 2 starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler at the end of March, along with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Heart of Stone later this year. But what are the most-watched movies on Netflix to date? As per its own Netflix Top 10 list, Netflix calculates its most-watched titles (TV shows and movies) by hours watched - that's based on the hours that each title was viewed during the first 28 days of its release. Here, we reveal Netflix’s top 10 most-watched movies along with their IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes ratings, so you can decide which films are worth watching. Discover more below…

10. The Irishman (2019)

Hours watched: 214,570,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% IMDB rating: 7.8/10 Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-nominated flick, The Irishman. Set in 1950s America, truck driver Frank Sheeran (De Niro) gets involved with Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino) - a powerful Teamster tied to organised crime. Movie buffs will spot that The Irishman has the highest IMDB rating out of the top 10 most-watched Netflix movies on this list - a very impressive 7.8/10. 9. The Unforgivable (2021)

Hours watched: 214,700,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% IMDB rating: 7.1/10 The first of two Sandra Bullock movies to feature on this list, The Unforgivable follows Ruth (Bullock) who's released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime. But, she re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from the place she once called home, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind. The Unforgivable is based on the 2009 British series Unforgiven written by Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright, with Suranne Jones playing the title character of Ruth. 8. Purple Hearts (2022)

Hours watched: 228,690,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% IMDB rating: 6.7/10 In spite of their many differences, struggling singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a marine with a troubled past, agree to marriage solely for the military benefits. When tragedy strikes, the line between what's real and what's pretend begins to blur in this romantic drama. Based on the novel of the same name by Tess Wakefield, Purple Hearts was the 3rd most-watched movie on Netflix in 2022. 7. Extraction (2020)

Hours watched: 231,340,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 70% IMDB rating: 6.7/10 Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame. Testament to its success, a sequel is on the way - check out Extraction 2 on Netflix on June 16. 6. The Adam Project (2022)

Hours watched: 233,160,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 73% IMDB rating: 6.7/10 After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future. The sci-fi film is directed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and also stars Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, and Catherine Keener. Critics called it “a wide-eyed sci-fi adventure with a screwball buoyancy” (Variety), with the film showcasing why Reynolds and Levy - who previously worked together on Free Guy - bring out the best in each other.

All the TV and sport you love in one place BT TV includes Netflix, so you can catch all the latest shows like You, Cheat and Drive to Survive together with Sky channels from NOW. See TV deals What's on

5. The Gray Man (2022)

Hours watched: 253,870,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% IMDB rating: 6.5/10 When the CIA's most skilled mercenary - whose true identity is known to none - accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins. The Gray Man boasts an A-list cast, including Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The action thriller flick was the most-watched movie on Netflix in 2022, and a sequel - with Gosling reprising his role - and a spin-off film are both in the works. 4. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Hours watched: 279,740,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% IMDB rating: 7.2/10 The film with the joint highest Rotten Tomatoes score on the list - a boast-worthy 92% - is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the critically-acclaimed sequel to Knives Out. Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case. The Oscar-nominated sequel also stars Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton. Exclusive interview with Kate Hudson for Glass Onion > 3. Bird Box (2018)

Hours watched: 282,020,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 57% IMDB rating: 6.6/10 Directed by Susanne Bier (The Hurt Locker), Bird Box is a post-apocalyptic horror thriller starring Sandra Bullock as a mother on a desperate mission to find safety for her family. Facing the unknown, Malorie (Bullock) must try to protect herself and two children from entities which cause people who look at them to kill themselves. But to survive, they'll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey down a river blindfolded. If you like TV shows and movies including A Quiet Place and The Last of Us, Bird Box is an absolute must-watch. 2. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Hours watched: 359,790,000 Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 78% IMDB rating: 7.2/10 Nominated for 4 Oscars, Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Written and directed by Adam McKay (Vice, The Big Short), Don’t Look Up stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Mark Rylance. The film set a new record for the most viewing hours in a single week on Netflix. 1. Red Notice (2021)