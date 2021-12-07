Netflix subscribers can stream a whole host of festive films and TV specials this Christmas. From family classics such as Nativity! and Arthur Christmas, to new movies for 2022 including Lindsay Lohan's rom-com Falling for Christmas and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, there’s no reason not to settle into the sofa with a mug of hot chocolate and your favourite festive movie. Here, we reveal the best Christmas movies and TV shows on Netflix UK this year. Classic Christmas films on Netflix

Falling for Christmas

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas. Falling for Christmas is streaming now on Netflix. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Stephen Donnelly, Charles Dickens' ageless legend is reborn in this supernatural, time-travelling, musical adaptation of the definitive Christmas story. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol is streaming from 2 December on Netflix.

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Written and directed by Debbie Isitt (Nativity), Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is a family Christmas film about love and romance, animals and friendship, and finding the Christmas spirit in the unlikeliest places. Scott Garnham, Scott Paige, Celia Imrie and Ashley Jensen star. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is streaming from 23 November on Netflix.

Best Netflix Original Christmas movies streaming now

Love Hard

Netflix

After hopeless romantic Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrev) meets her perfect match on a dating app, she travels over 3,000 miles from Los Angeles to the other side of the country to surprise him for Christmas.

But Tag (Darren Barnet) isn’t who he says he is. Natalie’s been catfished by Tag’s childhood friend who’s equally unlucky in love.

Father Christmas is Back

Netflix

Liz Hurley, John Cleese and Kelsey Grammar lead the cast of this British Christmas comedy about four sisters who reunite in a Yorkshire mansion for the holidays.

When James (Kelsey Grammar), their long-lost father, and Jackie (April Bowlby), his 35-year-old American girlfriend, turn up, the sisters’ hopes for the perfect Christmas are blown away. This sets off a series of mishaps and misunderstandings that unwrap the secret that tore their family apart many years ago.

Robin Robin

Netflix

After her egg rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of mice. But as she gets older, the differences become more apparent. So, Robin sets off to prove to her family that she can be a really good mouse – but ends up discovering who she really is. Best Christmas films on Netflix for kids and families

A Castle for Christmas

Netflix

Needing to flee from a scandal in her home country, American author Sophie Brown heads to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle.

However, buying her dream abode isn’t straightforward, because the prickly owner, a Scottish Duke (Cary Elwes) doesn’t want to sell to a foreigner.

Single All the Way

Netflix

Desperate to avoid his family's judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they're now in a relationship. But when Peter's mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her handsome trainer James (Luke Macfarlane) the plan goes awry.

Holidate

Sloane (Emma Roberts) and Jackson (Luke Bracey) hate being single at Christmas where they face constant judgment from their meddling families.

So, when these two strangers meet, they pledge to be each other's 'holidate' for every festive occasion in the year ahead.

Operation Christmas Drop

Netflix's festive film Operation Christmas Drop is based on the US Air Force's real-life Christmas tradition of the same name that started in 1952.

The film follows a by-the-book political aide (Kat Graham) who falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot (Alexander Ludwig) while looking to shut down his tropical base.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a musical adventure set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, which follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder.

But when his trusted apprentice (Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter - and a long-forgotten invention - to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

A rich and nasty woman returns to her hometown to evict everyone but discovers the true meaning of Christmas thanks to the local townsfolk - and an actual angel.

The film features 14 original songs, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

The Christmas Chronicles, The Christmas Chronicles 2

The Christmas Chronicles tells the story of Kate and Teddy Pierce, a brother and sister duo whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about.

After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, causing it to crash and nearly derailing Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa - as you've never seen him before - and his elves to save Christmas before it's too late. In The Christmas Chronicles 2, Kate is unexpectedly reunited with Santa Claus when a mysterious troublemaker threatens to cancel Christmas.

The Princess Switch, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

In The Christmas Switch, Margaret, the Duchess of Montenaro (Vanessa Hudgens), switches places with Stacy, a ‘commoner’ from Chicago, who looks exactly like her. With the assistance of one of Santa's magical helpers, Margaret falls in love with Stacy’s handsome co-worker, while Stacy falls in love with Margaret's fiance, the dashing Prince. In the film's sequel, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, there's a third lookalike in town. When Duchess Margaret inherits the throne and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it's up to her double Stacy to save the day before the new lookalike foils their plans. The third film in the trio, The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star, sees a priceless Christmas relic being stolen. Royal lookalikes Margaret and Stacy enlist the help of Margaret's cousin Fiona and her dashing ex to retrieve it.

A Christmas Prince, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

In A Christmas Prince, aspiring young journalist Amber is sent to the kingdom of Aldovia to get the scoop on dashing prince Richard, who's poised to be king.

Then, in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, Amber and Richard are set to tie the knot in a royal Christmas wedding. But their plans are jeopardised when Amber finds herself second-guessing whether or not she's cut out to be queen. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby transports you back to Aldovia where a royal baby is on its way. A priceless artefact has been stolen, jeopardising a 600-year-old sacred truce between nations - and Amber has to unmask the thief before Christmas Eve.

The Knight Before Christmas

Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Whitehouse star in the perfectly-titled Christmas rom-com, The Knight Before Christmas. She plays a kind science teacher who has been disillusioned by love and he's the cursed medieval knight that she must help return to his time.



Klaus

In Klaus, a young postman and a reclusive toymaker become unlikely friends. An animated Santa Claus origin story by the co-creator of Despicable Me.

Holiday In The Wild

Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe star in Holiday In The Wild, a touching film about a divorcée who embarks on a safari in Zambia where she rediscovers herself while working at a local elephant sanctuary.



The Holiday Calendar

Struggling but talented photographer Abby (Kat Graham, The Vampire Diaries) inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this Christmas?

Best Netflix Original Christmas TV series

Blown Away: Christmas

Netflix

Five artists return to the hot shop to showcase their festive designs and compete for the title of best glassblower this Christmas.

This cosy Christmas edition of the show sees the winner walk away with $10,000, with the champion chosen by expert glassblower Katherine Gray.

Christmas Flow

Netflix

Coming straight outta France – Christmas Flow is a feel-good comedy romance that sees a famous rapper and a tenacious journalist embark on an unlikely holiday romance. But can they make it work despite their differences?



Elves

Netflix

With a wink to Christmas classic Gremlins, Elves follows a family as they travel to the remote Danish island of Årmandsø for some much-needed rest and relaxation at Christmas.

But the festive retreat soon turns into a nightmare when the teenage daughter beings back a baby elf.

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast

Netflix

Waffles and Mochi are home for the holidays in the Land of Frozen Food when Steve the Mop calls asking about their holiday traditions. Overeager as always, Waffles makes up a holiday - Freezie Day - and says it's all about the food!

Of course, it’s not. And along with none other than Michelle Obama, the duo learn that Christmas is about making memories with the people you love.

Merry Happy Whatever

A strong-willed dad navigates the stress of the holiday season when his daughter brings her new boyfriend home. Starring Dennis Quaid.



Let It Snow

Based on the YA novel of the same name by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow is a new movie about a once-in-century snowstorm that hits a small town on Christmas Eve, affecting the friendships, love lives and futures of several high school students.



Nailed It! Holiday!

Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, this Christmas-themed competition sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at recreating edible festive masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part competition, part hot mess.



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale

A Midwinter's Tale is set during the Church of Night's celebration of the winter solstice, and although the episode will largely focus on the solstice celebration, elements of it will be part of the series' continuity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On the longest night of the year, families gather around the Yule fire to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. The holidays are also a time for guests and visitors - both welcome and unwelcome - and you never know who'll drop down the chimney. Dash & Lily

Based on the New York Times bestseller Dash & Lily's Book of Dares comes a YA holiday romance where true love is only a dare away.