My Policeman is a powerful story of forbidden love fronted by man-of-the-moment Harry Styles as a closeted gay policeman torn between two lovers. The Amazon Original film is based on Bethan Roberts’s 2012 romantic novel of the same name and is coming to Prime Video and cinemas later this year. Here, we reveal everything we know so far about My Policeman, including the confirmed release date, the film’s plot, cast list, trailer, and more.

What’s the My Policeman release date on Prime Video? My Policeman is released globally on streaming service Prime Video on Friday 4 November. Prime subscription required. It’s also in select cinemas from Friday 21 October.

Boost your TV with Prime Video Get your fix of great new shows including Daisy Jones and the Six, The Power and Clarkson's Farm, and there's one month on us. See TV deals What's on

What’s the My Policeman plot? My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), school teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) – as they embark on an emotional journey. Marion first catches sight of Tom in 1950s Brighton. He teaches her to swim in the shadow of the pier, and Marion is smitten - determined her love will be enough for them. A few years later, in Brighton Museum, Patrick meets Tom. Patrick is besotted with Tom and opens his eyes to a glamorous, sophisticated new world. Tom is their policeman, and in this age, it is safer for him to marry Marion. The two lovers must share him until one of them breaks and three lives are destroyed. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

Prime Video

Is My Policeman a true story? My Policeman is a fictional story inspired by the life of Howard's End novelist EM Forster, who was involved in a love triangle with a policeman and his wife. In a 2012 article that she wrote for The Guardian, the book's author Bethan Roberts explained: “For 40 years, EM Forster and the policeman Bob Buckingham were in a loving relationship. Buckingham was 28, Forster 51, when the two met. “They shared holidays, friends, interests, and – on many weekends – a domestic and sexual life in Forster's Brunswick Square flat. But this was a relationship in which there were three people.” She continued: “It was this… which inspired me to investigate the story of this fascinating triangle and use it as the inspiration for my new novel, My Policeman.”

Who’s in the cast of My Policeman? Harry Styles (Dunkirk, Eternals) plays Tom in the 1950s

Emma Corrin ( The Crown , Pennyworth) plays Marion in the 1950s

David Dawson ( Peaky Blinders, Ripper Street) plays Patrick in the 1950s

Linus Roache (Coronation Street, Homeland) plays older Tom in the 1990s

Gina McKee ( Line of Duty , Bodyguard) plays older Marion in the 1990s

Rupert Everett (The Musketeers, Parade’s End) plays older Patrick in the 1990s

Prime Video

Who created My Policeman? My Policeman is is based on Bethan Roberts’s 2012 romantic novel of the same name. It's been adapted for the screen by Ron Nyswaner, who was nominated for an Oscar for writing Philadelphia in 1994. It’s directed by Michael Grandage (Genius), who also executive produces alongside Michael Riley McGrath and Caroline Levy. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, and Philip Herd are producers. How can I watch the My Policeman trailer? You can watch the My Policeman full-length trailer starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin at the top of this page. You can also watch the teaser trailer for My Policeman below: