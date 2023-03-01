Hawaii, Paris, Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston and a great big mystery – Murder Mystery 2 is following the same formula as Netflix’s hit 2019 comedy caper, but upping the ante. More glamourous, bigger stunts and an even more laughs, Murder Mystery 2 once again puts Nick and Audrey Spitz (Sandler and Aniston) at the centre of a major crime case that spirals out of control. The comedy legends are joined by Adeel Akhtar (Utopia, Sherwood), who plays their friend Maharaja, who after inviting the couple to his glamourous island wedding, gets kidnapped and held for ransom. A first-look trailer from Netflix (above) suggests that Murder Mystery 2 has been worth the wait for fans of the original, as the Spitz finally get to visit Paris – but perhaps not in the manner they planned. Here is everything you need to know about Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix… New and upcoming films on Netflix UK in 2023 Murder Mystery 2 UK release date

Murder Mystery 2 is released on Friday, 31 March on Netflix UK. Murder Mystery 2 cast

Adam Sandler – Plays Nick Spitz

Jennifer Aniston – Plays Audrey Spitz

Mark Strong

Mélanie Laurent

Jodie Turner-Smith

John Kani

Kuhoo Verma

Enrique Arce

Zurin Villanueva

Tony Goldwyn

Annie Mumolo

Dany Boon

Adeel Akhtar

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston will reunite as Nick and Audrey Spitz and they’re joined in the sequel by Kingsman and Sherlock Holmes star Mark Strong, French actress Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds, Now You See Me) and Jodie Turner-Smith (White Noise, Queen & Slim). What is the Murder Mystery 2 plot?

The Murder Mystery sequel is set four years after the first movie, when Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) successfully solved their first murder case. The married couple are now full-time detectives and are trying to get their own private eye agency launched, when they get invited to the lavish wedding of their friend Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on a private island. When they arrive at the wedding, events quickly begin to spiral out of control as the groom gets kidnapped and everyone, including even the bride, becomes a suspect. Move over Daniel Craig and Glass Onion, the Spitz are on the case and finally getting ready for an expected a trip to Paris. Where is Murder Mystery 2 filmed?

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston filmed the sequel across various locations in Hawaii and Paris. It doesn’t get much more glamourous than that. What happened in Murder Mystery 1?

Murder Mystery was one of Netflix’s most successful original movies of all time, getting 83 million views on the streaming service. The first film centred on New York Police officer Nick Spitz (Adam Sandler) and his hairdresser wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston). After lying that he has finally booked her dream wedding to Paris, Nick and Audrey end up on a plane to Europe where they bump into billionaire Charles Cavendish (Luke Evans), who invites them on his yacht for a party.

Aboard the yacht, the couple find themselves entangled in a complex and chaotic murder mystery with a collection of potential suspects. After a series of incredible twists and turns, Nick and Audrey solve the case and are rewarded with a promotion for Nick and a trip on the legendary Orient Express.

Watch Murder Mystery 2 on Friday, 31 March on Netflix UK.