She might only be a teenager, but young British star Millie Bobby Brown is already a force to be reckoned with. Starring as Eleven in Stranger Things, the actress - who was born in Spain but grew up in Bournemouth, UK - is one of the highest-paid actors in the Netflix series, and she's the youngest person to feature on the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people. To celebrate the return of Stranger Things season 4 on Netflix, we round up Millie Bobby Brown's top 5 TV show and movie roles below...

1. Enola Holmes - Enola Holmes

Based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries novels, Brown plays Enola Holmes - the teenage sister of Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) - in the 2020 Netflix film of the same name. In the film, Enola suddenly finds herself in the care of her brothers after her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) disappears. Her brothers are set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies, but she has other ideas. As well as being the film’s star, 16-year-old Brown is also an executive producer on Enola Holmes - the first production credit for the teen actress. She's set to return to the role in the film's sequel, Enola Holmes 2, slated for a 2022 release. Enola Holmes is available to watch on Netflix now. 2. Stranger Things - Eleven

Since 2016, Millie Bobby Brown has been the actress to play Eleven (also known as El) in the American sci-fi horror series and pop culture phenomenon, Stranger Things. Eleven is a young girl with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities, and the 1980s-set show follows her adventures with her friends Mike, Dustin, and Lucas, after she escapes from Hawkins Laboratory, where experiments were being performed on her. At age 13, Brown became one of the youngest nominees in Emmy history after she was nominated for her portrayal of Eleven in the show. Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are available to watch on Netflix now. Everything you need to know about Stranger Things season 5 on Netflix 3. Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong - Madison Russell

Brown made her feature film debut in 2019 starring in the monster film Godzilla: King of the Monsters - the sequel to 2014's Godzilla. In the film, humans must rely on Godzilla and Mothra to defeat King Ghidorah, who has awakened other Titans to destroy the world. She played Madison Russell, the teenage daughter of Dr Mark Russell and Dr Emma Russell. She reprised the role in the 2021 follow-up film, Godzilla vs Kong. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is available to stream on Netflix. Godzilla vs. Kong is available to stream on Sky Cinema with NOW. 4. Intruders - Madison O'Donnell

BBC

In 2014, Brown played Madison O'Donnell in the paranormal thriller TV series Intruders, which aired on BBC Two in the UK and BBC America in the US. The series saw members of a secret society chase immortality by seeking refuge in the bodies of others after their deaths. Madison is a young girl who serves as the vessel for one of the group's members - although she constantly fights to regain her body. Intruders is available to buy now on Amazon Prime Video. 5. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland - Young Alice

ABC