Wotcha! Luther is back! Returning in 2023, the iconic TV detective has found a new home on Netflix and will be back with a movie - titled The Fallen Sun - rather than a new series. Luther season 5 aired on BBC One in 2019 and ended with Idris Elba’s grey-coated copper getting arrested for murder. Meanwhile, his long-term psychopathic nemesis Alice (Ruth Wilson) was last seen falling off a tall building. The Fallen Sun will pick up after the events of season 5, but Elba and writer Neil Cross have kept tight-lipped on details about the long-awaited film. Here is everything we know about Luther: The Fallen Sun so far… The best new films coming to Netflix in 2023

What is Luther: The Fallen Sun release date? Luther will be released, exclusively on Netflix, in March 2023. Luther: The Fallen Sun film cast

Netflix

Idris Elba – Plays Luther

Dermot Crowley – Plays Detective Superintendent Martin Schenk

Cynthia Erivo

Andy Serkis Golden Globe nominee Idris Elba returns to play John Luther for the sixth time with a new gruesome serial killer for his detective to catch. Also returning from the Luther TV series is Dermot Crowley (The Death of Stalin) as Luther’s former boss, detective superintendent Martin Schenk. The two major cast announcements for the film are Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, War for the Planet of the Apes) and Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet). No details on Serkis and Erivo’s characters have been revealed yet.

'Tis the season to watch telly... You can enjoy a feast of fabulous festive films and shows on Netflix when you take one of our TV Entertainment packs. See TV deals

What is the plot of Luther: The Fallen Sun? Netflix has revealed that the movie will be an “epic continuation of the award-winning television saga”. They have confirmed that there will be another serial killer terrorising London while disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his past failings, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job and capture a cyber psychopath who has been taunting him. Talking to Sirius XM in 2022, Elba said: "I just finished filming about three weeks ago, it was a grim shoot. Oh my gosh "I'm reading the script and then, 'He does what? Wow, this is incredible!' And then I'm actually doing it. I find myself freezing in some dark cave or something, but no spoilers."

Netflix

He added: "If you watch the last season, it picks up after that. But for new audiences that haven't seen it, I think the film is a whole story/ "Even if you don't know Luther, who he is, or anything about him, the film attempts to be whole for a new audience." What happened at the end of Luther season 5?

Season 5 concluded with a string of deaths for much-loved characters including Benny (Michael Smiley) and Luther’s latest partner Catherine Halliday (Wunmi Mosaku), who was killed by Alice Morgan. Alice Morgan, a psychopathic murderer and Luther’s nemesis, is also believed to be dead after falling off a building. However, her body disappeared, which could mean that she managed to cheat death again. In the closing scenes of season 5, Elba was arrested after being framed for murder. The Luther film will pick up straight after the TV series with John Luther behind bars. “I feel like John has to make some decision in jail. It’s quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward. I think that’s a great setup for a movie,” said Elba, speaking in 2019. Will Alice Morgan be in the Luther movie?

Netflix

There has been no news on whether Ruth Wilson’s character will appear in the Luther film. At the end of season 5, Alice Morgan appeared to fall to her death after a tussle with Luther on the top of a building. However, her body disappeared and Alice has cheated death before, so fans of Luther’s long-term adversary remain hopeful that she may return at some point in the future. Talking about her character’s fate at the end of season 5, Wilson told EW: “I don’t know how someone could survive that fall, so that’s my thought. But then you don’t see the body. So I don’t know.” Idris Elba added: “We see a body and then we don’t see a body. That’s definitely classic Alice. She’s almost like a ghost”. Who is making the Luther movie?

The film has been written by Luther creator and writer Neil Cross. Cross is a novelist and scriptwriter, who is best known for creating the iconic TV detective Luther. He also worked on the hit TV series Spooks, BBC One drama Hard Sun and ITV drama The Sister. Plans for a Luther movie were first revealed in 2011 following the second TV series, when Cross said that the “ultimate Luther story” would unfold as a film. Talking to the Radio Times in 2021, Neil Cross said: “Having delivered every episode of Luther on budgets which are comically small, [we’ve been able] to have a wider canvas and a bigger budget to tell the kind of stories that we’ve always wanted to be able to tell. “And we’ve really been given the opportunity – while staying entirely true.” The producers are Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment. Chernin Entertainment are the makers of the Fear Street trilogy and Jason Momoa movie Slumberland. Jamie Payne (The Alienist, Outlander) is the director. Where is Luther: The Fallen Sun filmed?

The series was shot in London and Brussels. The first behind-the-scenes pictures from the set were shared by Idris Elba in November 2021.

How to watch Luther Luther season 1 to 5 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer Luther: The Fallen Sun will be released on Netflix in March 2023