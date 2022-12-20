Hit Play above to watch Kate Hudson in our exclusive video interview for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Netflix Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel, and it’s streaming exclusively on Netflix - so you can watch it from the comfort of your sofa this Christmas. Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc, alongside an impressive ensemble cast including Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, Mother’s Day), Edward Norton (Fight Club, Gotti), Janelle Monáe (Hidden Figures, Moonlight), and Kathryn Hahn (Anchorman, We’re the Millers). We spoke exclusively to Hudson about what it was really like working with Daniel Craig, who famously retired from playing British secret agent James Bond, in 2021, after appearing in five films. Glass Onion trivia: 15 things you didn't know about the Knives Out sequel >

Netflix

Speaking exclusively to BT TV, she told us: “I didn’t know what to expect [working with Daniel]. I’d never worked with him before. Daniel’s goofy and he’s fun and he’s self-deprecating. “When you might think he’s intimidating, it goes away really quickly with Daniel. We were just like this big, little theatre troupe!” The cast and crew all filmed on location on the affluent Greek island of Spetses in summer 2021, which Hudson called a “nourishing” experience for all involved.

Netflix

“To work with [director] Rian Johnson and all these amazing actors, to witness Daniel [Craig] do his iconic Beniot Blanc, it was great. It was like “is this my life?!”,” she recalled. “It was also a reminder of how much, I think a lot of us felt that way, Kathryn [Hahn] used the word ‘nourishing’, it was a very nourishing experience because we all had so much fun together and we all had really good work to be doing on this movie. “It just sort of felt like this refreshing, reconnection of why we love making movies. This is the way it should be, the way you long for the way movies to be!” Although it wasn’t all plain sailing, as the seasonal weather was something of a challenge - particularly the winds on the island.

Netflix

Speaking about wardrobe malfunctions during filming, she told us: “Greece gets windy so the hats were like a character on their own. At one point, we had 500 Bobby pins in my head with the hat, especially with the orange one. “We couldn’t keep that thing on. But wardrobe malfunctions, not really, other than hats flying all over the place!” Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is released on Netflix globally on 23 December 2022.