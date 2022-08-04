Privilege hides the darkest secrets in I Came By, the first film release from Netflix’s highly-anticipated UK features slate.

Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) stars as a prestigious former judge who’s hiding a sinister secret, alongside George MacKay (1917, Munich: The Edge of War) who plays a young graffiti artist who is dragged into a deadly game of cat and mouse with the ex-judge.

The neo-noir thriller movie is from the BAFTA-winning director of Under The Shadow and Wounds, Babak Anvari, and channels classic Hitchcockian suspense via contemporary themes of privilege and corruption.

From the release date and plot to the cast and trailer, here’s everything we know about I Came By so far.

What’s the release date of I Came By on Netflix?

I Came By will be released in select UK cinemas on Friday 19 August, and on Netflix from Wednesday 31 August.