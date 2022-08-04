What are the most-watched movies on Netflix?Mar 29 | 4 min read
I Came By: Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville takes on a sinister new role in the first film release from Netflix’s UK features slate
George MacKay (1917, Munich: The Edge of War) also stars in the neo-noir thriller movie by renowned British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari, set for release on Netflix later this month.
Privilege hides the darkest secrets in I Came By, the first film release from Netflix’s highly-anticipated UK features slate.
Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) stars as a prestigious former judge who’s hiding a sinister secret, alongside George MacKay (1917, Munich: The Edge of War) who plays a young graffiti artist who is dragged into a deadly game of cat and mouse with the ex-judge.
The neo-noir thriller movie is from the BAFTA-winning director of Under The Shadow and Wounds, Babak Anvari, and channels classic Hitchcockian suspense via contemporary themes of privilege and corruption.
From the release date and plot to the cast and trailer, here’s everything we know about I Came By so far.
What’s the release date of I Came By on Netflix?
I Came By will be released in select UK cinemas on Friday 19 August, and on Netflix from Wednesday 31 August.
Who’s in the cast of I Came By?
- George MacKay (1917, Munich: The Edge of War) plays rebellious young graffiti artist, Toby
- Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington) plays former High Court Judge, Sir Hector Blake
- Percelle Ascott (Wizards vs Aliens, The Innocents) plays Jay, another graffiti artist
- Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty, Boardwalk Empire)
- Varada Sethu (Hard Sun, Jurassic World Dominion)
Hit Play above to watch the cast and director of I Came By talk about Hugh Bonneville’s villain, reveal behind-the-scenes set secrets and the hidden Bake Off Easter egg
What’s the plot of I Came By?
Rebellious young graffiti artists Toby (George MacKay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott) regularly target the homes of the UK’s wealthy elite and ruling class. When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville) he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey which puts himself and those closest to him in grave danger.
Is there a trailer for I Came By?
Yes, you can watch the full-length trailer for I Came By below:
Who created I Came By?
I Came By is directed by Babak Anvari (Under The Shadow, Wounds). It’s written by Babak Anvari, and Namsi Khan. I Came By is produced by Lucan Toh.
