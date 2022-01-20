It’s one of the most thrilling times of year for movie buffs, as the awards season gets underway and everything builds towards the big one - the Oscars! The Academy Award winners have been announced, with the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars 2022 ceremony revealed. Here, we round up who the big winners were, including King Richard and Dune, and how to watch the award-winning movies here - from Netflix to the BT Player. Oscars 2022: Netflix’s big winners > Belfast

Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee Kenneth Branagh, Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. The film stars Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, and Jude Hill. Oscar nominations 2022: 7 nominations, including Best Picture and Judi Dench for Best Supporting Actress Won: Best Original Screenplay Belfast is in cinemas now. Belfast is also available to rent on BT Player and Prime Video. The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog, directed by Oscar-winner Jane Campion (The Piano), follows charismatic rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons also star. Oscar nominations 2022: 12 nominations, including Best Picture and all of the top acting awards Won: Best Director (Jane Campion) The Power of the Dog is available to watch on Netflix.

All the TV and sport you love in one place BT TV includes Netflix, so you can catch all the latest shows like You, Cheat and Drive to Survive together with Sky channels from NOW. See TV deals What's on

King Richard

Based on a true story, King Richard follows the journey of Richard Williams, a father instrumental in raising two of the most gifted athletes of all time - tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith stars as Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green, in the profoundly moving film which shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief. Oscar nominations 2022: 6 nominations, including Best Picture Won: Best Actor (Will Smith) King Richard is available to buy or rent on BT Player and Prime Video. CODA

As a CODA - a Child of Deaf Adults - Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing person in her deaf family. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day. But when the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents. Oscar nominations 2022: 3 nominations, including Best Picture Won: Best Picture (with Apple TV+ becoming the first streaming service to win this award); Best Adapted Screenplay; Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) CODA is available to watch on Apple TV+. West Side Story

Directed by double-Oscar-winner Steven Spielberg, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1950s New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical, which brings together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood on its creative team, stars Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler as María. Oscar nominations 2022: 7 nominations, including Best Picture Won: Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose) West Side Story is in cinemas now. West Side Story is also available to stream on Disney+, and buy on BT Player and Prime Video. Licorice Pizza

Set in the San Fernando Valley in 1973, child actor Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) meets a photographer’s assistant called Alana (Alana Haim - best known for being one-third of the indie band, Haim) and falls in love for the first time. The film from eight-time Oscar nominee Paul Thomas Anderson (Magnolia, There Will Be Blood), follows their encounter and teenage antics, and has been called a ‘joyously nostalgic coming-of-age tale’ by critics. Oscar nominations 2022: 3 nominations, including Best Picture Won: Licorice Pizza went home empty-handed Licorice Pizza is in cinemas now. Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two college astronomers who embark on a giant media campaign to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Written and directed by Adam McKay (Vice, The Big Short) and starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t Look Up pokes fun at some of the absurd elements of the world we live in, such as our obsession with social media. Oscar nominations 2022: 4 nominations, including Best Picture Won: Don't Look Up went home empty-handed Don’t Look Up is available to watch on Netflix. Dune

A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. He must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the survival of his family and his people. Oscar nominations 2022: 10 nominations, largely in the technical categories, but also for Best Picture Won: Sci-fi epic Dune scooped six awards in total, largely in technical categories such as Best Visual Effects and Best Cinematography Dune is available to buy on BT Player and Amazon Prime Video. Dune will be available to stream on Sky Cinema with NOW from 15 April.

The Lost Daughter

A woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother forces her to confront the secrets of her past. Directed and written by Oscar-nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, the cast of The Lost Daughter includes 2019 Best Actress winner Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris and Paul Mescal. Oscar nominations 2022: 3 nominations, incuding Olivia Colman for Best Actress Won: The Lost Daughter went home empty-handed The Lost Daughter is available to watch on Netflix. Tick, Tick... Boom!

Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights, Encanto) makes his feature directorial debut in tick, tick...BOOM!, which stars Oscar nominee and Tony Award winner, Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man). Set in New York City in 1990, Garfield plays a young theatre composer who’s waiting tables at a diner - while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Oscar nominations 2022: 2 nominations, including Andrew Garfield for Best Actor Won: Tick, Tick... Boom! went home empty-handed Tick, Tick... Boom! is available to watch on Netflix. Nightmare Alley

In Nightmare Alley, an ambitious carnival employee (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is. The film is directed by double-Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) from a screenplay by del Toro and Kim Morgan, based on the 1946 novel of the same name. Oscar nominations 2022: 3 nominations, including Best Picture Won: Nightmare Alley went home empty-handed Nightmare Alley is in cinemas now. Nightmare Alley is also available to stream on Disney+, and buy on BT Player and Prime Video.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye Jessica Chastain also took home the Best Actress Award for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which is available to stream on Disney+, and buy on BT Player and Prime Video.