Check out the trailer for Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery 2Mar 1 | 2 min read
Heart of Stone: Gal Gadot’s new action spy thriller film for Netflix looks like an epic must-watch this summer
Heart of Stone is directed by BAFTA-nominated Tom Harper, whose previous director credits include Wild Rose, The Aeronauts, Peaky Blinders and War & Peace.
Gal Gadot is fast becoming synonymous with big-budget, Netflix blockbusters.
In 2021, the Israeli actress starred in Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson - it’s since become the most-watched Netflix Original film ever, and has spawned two sequels.
This summer, 37-year-old Gadot will star in Heart of Stone, an action spy thriller that she’s also a producer on.
The Netflix Original movie also stars Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, Belfast) and is directed by BAFTA-nominated Tom Harper (Wild Rose, The Aeronauts).
Here, we reveal everything we know so far about Heart of Stone, including the confirmed release date, cast, trailer and plot.
When is the Heart of Stone release date?
Heart of Stone will be released globally on Netflix on Friday 11 August.
In the UK, it will be available from 8am.
Watch all the shows and sport you love on BT TV
Take a flexible TV package and get access to all your favourite shows and sport, and switch your package whenever you like.
Who’s in the Heart of Stone cast?
- Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, Fast & Furious franchise) - Rachel Stone, a secret agent
- Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, Belfast ) - Parker
- Alia Bhatt (Highway, Gully Boy) - Keya Dhawan
Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Jing Lusi also star.
What is the Heart of Stone plot?
The full Heart of Stone plot is being kept under wraps, but Netflix has shared this short synopsis:
“Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable - and dangerous - asset.”
Who created Heart of Stone?
Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures).
It’s directed by BAFTA-nominated Tom Harper, whose previous director credits include Wild Rose, The Aeronauts, Peaky Blinders and War & Peace.
Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano produced the film through their production company Pilot Wave.
Is there a Heart of Stone trailer?
Yes, you can watch a first-look Heart of Stone trailer below:
We’re still waiting on a full trailer for the flick, but we’ll update this article when we have it.
Stream Heart of Stone on Netflix from August 11.
Watch all the shows and sport you love on BT TV
Take a flexible TV package and get access to all your favourite shows and sport, and switch your package whenever you like.
Feedback