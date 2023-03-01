Gal Gadot is fast becoming synonymous with big-budget, Netflix blockbusters.

In 2021, the Israeli actress starred in Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson - it’s since become the most-watched Netflix Original film ever, and has spawned two sequels.

This summer, 37-year-old Gadot will star in Heart of Stone, an action spy thriller that she’s also a producer on.

The Netflix Original movie also stars Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey, Belfast) and is directed by BAFTA-nominated Tom Harper (Wild Rose, The Aeronauts).

Here, we reveal everything we know so far about Heart of Stone, including the confirmed release date, cast, trailer and plot.

15 new movies to stream on Netflix in 2023