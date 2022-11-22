Re-watched all four Nativity! films and looking to get stuck into something the same… but different? Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is a new, feel-good festive comedy from the makers of Nativity!, and it’s streaming exclusively on Netflix. The heartwarming family film follows a widowed father, who is making a bumpy adjustment to village life while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever. From the release date and cast list to the plot and trailer, here’s all we know about Christmas on Mistletoe Farm on Netflix. Top 5 Christmas movies on Netflix for kids and families this Christmas 10 best family-friendly TV shows and movies for Christmas 2022

What is the Christmas on Mistletoe Farm release date on Netflix? Christmas on Mistletoe Farm premieres Wednesday 23 November on Netflix. The run time is 1 hour 42 minutes.

Who is in the Christmas on Mistletoe Farm cast? Scott Garnham - Plays Dad, Matt Cunningham

Scott Paige - Plays Beano

Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe, After Life) - Plays Ms Fletcher

Celia Imrie (Bridget Jones film series, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) - Plays Miss Womble

Kathryn Drysdale (Bridgerton, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) - Plays Miss Ashley

Carolyn Pickles (Harry Potter film series) - Plays Grandma

Delilah O'Riordan - Plays Rosie

Evan Scott - Plays Charlie

Madison Davis - Plays Lily

Faith Delaney - Plays Violet

Dexter Sol Ansell - Plays Buster

Inel Tomlinson - Plays Mo

Sydney Isitt-Ager - Plays Miss Nerris

Jonny Weldon - Plays Marlon Morris

Simon Lipkin - Plays Louis Drake

Stewart Wright - Plays Barney Postie

Steven Wickham - Plays Town Crier

Gabriel Vick - Plays Pub Landlord

Hannah Smith - Plays Kayla

Isaac Fox - Plays Kayan

Which of the Christmas on Mistletoe Farm cast have been in Nativity!? Scott Garnham played Paul Maddens in Nativity! The Musical at Eventim Apollo, and on the UK Tour 2018 and 2019. Scott Paige played Mr Rye at Nativity! The Musical at Eventim Apollo, and Mr Poppy in the Nativity! The Musical UK Tour. Ashley Jensen played Jennifer Lore in Nativity!, alongside Martin Freeman, and Celia Imrie played Mrs Keen in Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!, and Nativity Rocks!.

What is the Christmas on Mistletoe Farm plot? Christmas on Mistletoe Farm tells the story of Matt Cunningham, a widowed father who moves, with his young family, to a village where he inherits a farm. Matt finds it hard to adjust to village life, but his kids, on the other hand, are having the time of their lives. The kids then hatch up a plan to keep their family in the village - forever! Who created Christmas on Mistletoe Farm? Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is written and directed by Debbie Isitt, who wrote and directed all four Nativity! films. It was made by Mirrorball Films, the makers of all four Nativity! films.

Where was Christmas on Mistletoe Farm filmed? Christmas on Mistletoe Farm was filmed in the West Midlands between March and April 2022, according to Create Central UK. The film's writer and director Debbie Isitt shared a photo from the start of filming in March 2022, and again at the end of filming the following month:

Is there a Christmas on Mistletoe Farm trailer? Yes! You can watch the Christmas on Mistletoe Farm trailer below: