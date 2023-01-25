Twenty-three years after the animated classic Chicken Run was released, the sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, is finally on its way to our small screens. The original, a Great Escape-inspired movie, is considered by many to be a stop-motion animation masterpiece, currently holding a 97% rating on popular review site Rotten Tomatoes and is still comfortably the highest grossing stop-animation movie of all time. The release of its sequel is being met with incredible anticipation and enthusiasm as fans look to see what Ginger, Rocky and the rest of the flock have been up to since the escape from Tweedy’s farm. Netflix has picked up the rights to the movie and will be streaming it exclusively on their platform. The film will be produced by Studio Canal and Pathé, after DreamWorks ended their relationship with Aardman Animations following the release of Flushed Away in 2006. Here's all you need to know ahead of the release of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, including cast, release date, plot, and trailer news. Who’s in the Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cast?

The cast for Chicken Run 2 is a mixture of new and returning voices. Both main characters have been recast, with Zachary Levi and Thandiwe Newton joining as Rocky and Ginger, replacing Mel Gibson and Julia Sawalha respectively. Other additions to the cast include Daniel Mays, Bella Ramsey, and Romesh Ranganathan, whilst Nick Mohammed and Josie Sedgwick-Davies will voice new characters called Dr Fry and Frizzle. Those returning to reprise their roles include Imelda Staunton and Jane Horrocks, while David Bradley comes into the cast to replace the late Benjamin Whitrow. In positive news for fans of the original, the writing team have all returned for the sequel. See the full cast list below: Thandiwe Newton (Ginger)

Zachary Levi (Rocky)

Bella Ramsey (Molly)

Imelda Staunton (Bunty)

David Bradley (Fowler)

Nick Mohammed (Dr Fry)

Daniel Mays (Fetcher)

Jane Horrocks (Babs)

Romesh Ranganathan (Nick)

Lynn Ferguson (Mac)

Josie Sedgwick-Davies (Frizzle)

When will Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget be released?

You’ll be able to stream Chicken Run 2 from 10 November 2023, exclusively on Netflix. When was Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget confirmed?

Chicken Run 2 was confirmed on 26 April 2018, and it was announced on the 20th anniversary of the first films’ release in June 2020 that the sequel would be exclusively available on Netflix. The title, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget was revealed in January 2022 and the 10 November 10 2023 release date was also confirmed then. Is there a Chicken Run 2 trailer?

There isn’t a Chicken Run 2 trailer yet; you can expect this closer to the films’ release date, most likely in early autumn. Catch up on the first movie, with the trailer for Chicken Run 1, below:

Chicken Run 2 plot: What will Dawn of the Nugget be about?

Whilst not a lot of information has been released yet given we’re just under a year away from the film hitting our screens, the official synopsis has been revealed, available below. “Having pulled off an escape from Tweedy's farm, Ginger has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new threat, and Ginger and her team decide to break in.” The released photo also seems to hint that Ginger and Rocky will be hatching a little one of their own, which could be newly-introduced character Molly, who will be voiced by Bella Ramsey. Why has Chicken Run 2 taken so long?

A large part of why Chicken Run 2 is being released 23 years after the first film is the ending of the relationship between Aardman Animations and DreamWorks Animations in 2006, following the release of Flushed Away. Flushed Away was the final film of a five-film deal between Aardman and DreamWorks, and after the American studio opted against extending the deal, the project was left in a state of limbo for many years until Studio Canal and Pathé stepped in. Despite a few further delays, the movie was finally confirmed in 2018. The painstaking work of making stop-motion movies - each frame of the animation must be created and photographed individually with only tiny movements made to the clay characters between each shot - means that Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is only now getting ready for release.

Watch Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget exclusively on Netflix UK from November 10.