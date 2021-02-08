Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to watch some amazing films that will warm your heart. From classic movies Breakfast At Tiffany’s and Grease, to big blockbusters like Valentine's Day and PS. I Love You, there’s something for everyone. So whether you’ve got Netflix, Prime Video or Sky Cinema with NOW, take your pick from these romantic tales. Valentine’s Day

This ensemble-cast classic follows intertwining storylines as they find their way through romance of the course of one Valentine’s Day. The ridiculously long cast list includes Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper, Eric Dane, Patrick Dempsey, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Garner, Anne Hathaway, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah, Shirley MacLaine, Emma Roberts, Julia Roberts and Taylor Swift. IMDB rating: 5.7/10 Stream Valentine’s Day on Prime Video.

P.S. I Love You

Hilary Swank stars as a young widow whose late husband has left her 10 messages to help ease her pain and start a new life. The movie received mixed reviews at best, but it remains popular and a sequel is in the pipeline. IMDB rating: 7.0/10 Stream P.S. I Love You on Netflix, and Sky Cinema with NOW.

The Notebook



Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as a young couple in the 1940s, the premise of this movie is that the story is being read from a notebook in the present day. Unashamedly sentimental, this is a sickly sweet romance that won’t leave a dry eye in the house. IMDB rating: 7.8/10 Stream The Notebook on Prime Video.

Notting Hill



We couldn’t include a list of romantic comedies without one starring Hugh Grant. In this 1999 film, written by Richard Curtis, he plays William, a charming bookseller who falls for the most famous actress in the world (Julia Roberts). A modern classic! IMDB rating: 7.1/10 Stream Notting Hill on Prime Video, and Sky Cinema with NOW. Emma.

This latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved comedy of manners stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role – and she received a Golden Globe nomination for her trouble. The cast of this glittering satire also includes Bill Nighy, Miranda Hart and Josh O’Connor. IMDB rating: 6.7/10 Emma. is available to buy on Prime Video, and the BT Store.

Grease

This classic musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta tells the story of Danny and Sandy’s holiday romance – only to discover they both now attend the same school. The movie’s hit songs will forever be played at wedding discos. IMDB rating: 7.2/10 Stream Grease on Prime Video, and Paramount+. Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Audrey Hepburn stars as Holly Golightly, a New York playgirl who falls in love with struggling writer Paul (George Peppard). One of Hepburn’s most memorable roles, the film also stars Mickey Rooney and Patricia Neal. IMDB rating: 7.6/10 Stream Breakfast At Tiffany’s on Sky Cinema with NOW, and Paramount+.

Sleepless In Seattle



Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star in this sweet romance, managing to show chemistry between their characters despite spending most of the movie in different cities. Balancing sadness and positivity perfectly, this is a romcom classic. IMDB rating: 6.8/10 Sleepless in Seattle is available to buy on Prime Video, and the BT Store.

The Wedding Singer



Lovers of the 80s, this Adam Sandler movie is for you. He stars alongside Drew Barrymore in this sweet, hilarious romcom with a killer soundtrack. IMDB rating: 6.9/10 Stream The Wedding Singer on Prime Video.

Romeo + Juliet

Claire Danes announced herself to the world in Baz Luhrmann's take on Shakespeare's tragedy of star-crossed lovers. She and Leonardo DiCaprio star in the title roles as the Capulets and Montagues battle it out in Verona Beach to a brilliant 90s soundtrack. IMDB rating: 6.7/10 Stream Romeo + Juliet on Disney+. Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere star in this 90s classic which sees sex worker Vivian embark on a relationship with wealthy businessman Edward. A big-budget Hollywood romcom, Pretty Woman turned Roberts into a superstar practically overnight. IMDB rating: 7.1/10 Stream Pretty Woman on Disney+.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

