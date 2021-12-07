In the words of the cult Christmas advert for a fizzy drink brand, “holidays are coming" and they have certainly arrived on Netflix for kids and families this year. While the sound of that famous jingle may evoke a twinge of Christmas joy, there’s no better way to fully immerse yourself in the festive spirit than cosying up on the couch and watching a Christmas film with your loved ones. Here’s five of the best family-friendly Christmas movies on Netflix for 2022. Read more: Best Christmas films and TV shows on Netflix this year

1. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Netflix PR Team

Written and directed by Debbie Isitt (Nativity), Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is a family Christmas film about love and romance, animals and friendship, and finding the Christmas spirit in the unlikeliest places. Scott Garnham, Scott Paige, Celia Imrie and Ashley Jensen star in the film, new on Netflix for 2022. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm is streaming from 23 November on Netflix.

2. Robin Robin

Netflix

Netflix’s slice of Christmas magic for 2021 came in the form of Robin Robin – a 32-minute animated film created in partnership with Aardman Animations. Gillian Anderson and Richard E. Grant star in this story about a Robin that’s raised by a family of mice and has to prove that she really can fit in after making a heartfelt wish on a Christmas star. Everything you need to know about Robin Robin

3. Klaus

Sergio Pablos Animation Studios

Klaus is Netflix's first-ever original animated film, and it secured a Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature Film at the 2020 Academy Awards. It went one step better at the BAFTAs and won the prize. It’s a film that will warm you up on the coldest of days, as it tells the story of Jesper (Jason Schwartzman), the postal academy’s worst student, who’s banished to the frozen island of Smeerensburg where feuding locals are extremely frosty towards each other. After befriending Klaus (J.K. Simmons), the pair try to cheer up the town. Everything you need to know about Klaus

4. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Netflix

Oscar winner Forest Whitaker stars as toy inventor Jeronicus Jangle in this Victorian-set musical fantasy film, full of razzmatazz. The story sees apprentice Gustafson (Keegan-Michael Key) steal Jangle’s most-prized invention, leaving it up to his granddaughter Journey (Madalen Mills) and a long-forgotten toy he created to return the magic of Christmas. With music written by R&B superstar John Legend and high-energy dance moves from Kylie Minogue’s choreographer Ashley Wallen, you can expect your seasonal spirits to be well and truly lifted. Everything you need to know about Jingle Jangle

5. The Christmas Chronicles 1 & 2

1492 Pictures

The Christmas Chronicles has all the ingredients for a classic Christmas adventure: kids, reindeer, elves and jolly ol’ St. Nick himself (Kurt Russell). After accidentally spooking Santa, causing him to crash his sleigh, siblings Teddy and Kate have to work through the night to save Christmas. And the sequel is equally enchanting, with Kate returning as a cynical teenager who's reunited with Santa when a naughty elf threatens to cancel Christmas. Real-life couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return too, as Mr and Mrs Claus.