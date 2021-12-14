5 Christmas comedy films on Prime VideoNov 24 | 2 min read
5 of the Best… Christmas comedy films on Amazon Prime Video
We pick five of the best Christmas comedy films on Amazon Prime Video this year to help get you in the Christmas spirit – without resorting to the usual selection box of Crimbo classics.
Want to watch something different on your box this Christmas? No family animations that make you go ‘ahh’ or comedy classics that get rolled out every year? Take a look at our favourite alternative Christmas comedy films – all available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
So get the food and drink in, settle on the sofa and enjoy a festive film treat.
Plus, don't miss what's on Amazon Prime Video this month - and the best Christmas films.
Bad Moms - A Bad Moms Christmas
If the kids are proving a handful this Christmas and you need a bit of me-time, you’ll appreciate Bad Moms – A Bad Moms Christmas.
Three stressed and exhausted mums (Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell) have their plans for a simple and straightforward Christmas derailed by news that their mums plan to join them for all the fun and festivities. So now, as well as having to plan the perfect holidays for their own family they need to take care of their own mothers too. What could go wrong?
Watch Bad Moms - A Bad Moms Christmas on Prime Video
Office Christmas Party
When Carol Vanstone (Jennifer Aniston), interim CEO of tech firm Zenotec, tries to close down her brother Clay’s (T.J. Miller) Chicago branch, he has to encourage his colleagues to throw the office party to end all office parties and impress a potential new client that will save their jobs.
Also starring Jason Bateman as Chief Technical Office Josh Parker and Olivia Munn as Head of Tech Tracey Hughes, Office Christmas Party unwraps your Christmas party spirit.
Watch Office Christmas Party on Prime Video
The Night Before
Do you enjoy a Christmas Eve drink with your friends before the big day? Well Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Isaac (Seth Rogan) and Chris (Anthony Mackie) take their yearly tradition to the extreme.
The three best friends have been spending Christmas Eve together since childhood but decide that as responsible adults with families and careers to think about, it’s time to bring the curtain down on their drinking debauchery. But before they do, they go on one big blowout and hunt for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties.
Watch The Night Before on Prime Video
Bad Santa 2
Willie (Billy Bob Thornton) is out of jail and back on the whiskey as he calls a truce with his ex-partner in crime, the oh-so-angry Marcus (Tony Cox).
Together they decide to rob a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve, but will have to take care of another problem too – Soke’s estranged and cash-strapped mum Sunny (Kathy Bates), who’s also keen to reap the rewards of a successful heist. Plus, there’s the return of franchise favourite, Thurman Merman (Brett Kelly).
Watch Bad Santa 2 on Prime Video
The Nights Before Christmas
Despite only just getting over Halloween, we understand the need for a festive fix of horror. After all, there’s only so many times we can watch a cuddly Santa, fluffy reindeer, and cute elves.
And that’s where The Nights Before Christmas comes in. Here, Santa swaps his sack for an axe and even brings along Mrs. Claus for the ride. The FBI are on the case, but the bodies are piling up faster than wrapping paper on Christmas morning. Happy holidays horror fans!
The Nights Before Christmas is available to Prime Video customers on Freevee
Feedback