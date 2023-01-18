Film fanatics and the some of the world's biggest movie stars are set to descend on the red carpet at London’s Royal Festival Hall for the EE BAFTAs 2023.

The 76th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), which will honour the best national and foreign films that were screened at British cinemas in 2022, will take place next month. Here, we reveal all you need to know about the 2023 BAFTA Awards - including how to watch, who’s hosting the awards, when the nominations are announced, and more.

When are the BAFTAs 2023 on TV? The EE BAFTAs will take place on Sunday 19 February. You can watch the awards at home from 7pm-9pm on BBC One in the UK. You can stream live or catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

Who's hosting the BAFTAs 2023? Award-winning actor, presenter and author Richard E. Grant will host the 2023 BAFTAs. Richard E. Grant, said: “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”

EE / BAFTA PR Team Richard E Grant will host the EE BAFTAs 2023 from The Royal Festival Hall

It's been confirmed that This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio, to give viewers at home an Access-All-Areas experience of one of the biggest nights in film as it unfolds in the Royal Festival Hall. Alison Hammond, said: “I'm so excited to be hosting at this year's EE BAFTA Film Awards with THE Richard E. Grant. We're going to have a lot of fun bringing the glitz and glam of backstage to everyone watching at home around the world. "From hanging out with the stars to celebrating the biggest night for cinema, and joining the discussions with film fans, get ready for good vibes only!" Film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope will take over BAFTA’s legendary red carpet, which will be streamed live across BAFTA’s social channels @BAFTA. They'll interview the nominees and other guests, giving audiences a front row seat to the red carpet arrivals.

When are the BAFTA 2023 nominations announced? The nominations will be announced via a global livestream hosted by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh on Thursday 19 January at 12-midday (GMT), from the arts charity’s newly redeveloped HQ at 195 Piccadilly, London. It was previously announced that, for the first time, the BAFTAs will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories. This enables audiences to be a part of the excitement at the Royal Festival Hall, and experience the nominee and winners’ reactions in real-time.

Who's performing at the BAFTAs 2023? Following the success of last year’s iconic performance from Dame Shirley Bassey, inspired by 60 years of James Bond, music performances will feature throughout the broadcast from music newcomers and legends alike. It's not been confirmed who these performers will be.

Who's nominated for the EE Rising Star Award 2023 and how can I vote?

The EE Rising Star Award is the only category at the EE BAFTAs voted for by the British public. The award honours an emerging actor or actress who has demonstrated exceptional talent and ambition, and has begun to capture the imagination of the British public.

The nominations for 2023, which features stars from Sex Education, Star Wars and Peaky Blinders, are: Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody)

Sheila Atim (The Woman King)

Aimee Lou Wood (Living)

Emma Mackey (Emily)

Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

EE / BAFTA PR Team Sheila Atim, Naomi Ackie and Daryl McCormack are nominated for the EE Rising Star Award

You can vote your favourite EE Rising Star over on the EE Rising Star website, and you'll be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the EE BAFTA Film Awards Ceremony.

Nominees were selected by a panel of industry jurors including actors Hayley Atwell, Joe Cole and Jason Flemyng, as well as a host of celebrated casting directors, producers and industry experts. The prestigious list of previous winners includes James McAvoy, Eva Green, Juno Temple, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Will Poulter, John Boyega, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Micheal Ward, Bukky Bakray, and last year’s winner Lashana Lynch.