The Traitors turned out to be the late surprise TV hit of 2022 with millions of viewers addicted to the drama, twists and turns of the murder mystery game.

The phenomenal success of the series means – it was streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer – means that fans are desperate for a season 2.

We might have to wait a while for that, but while we wait the BBC have snapped up the rights to The Traitors US. Get ready to get fully immersed and addicted to the treachery and deception game all over again.

Dan McGolpin, director of iPlayer and Channels, said: "We're delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America.

"Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it's a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery - all is about to be revealed."

75 must-watch TV shows in 2023

Here is everything you need to know about The Traitors US:

What is the Traitors US release date in the UK?