The Traitors US: What is the release date, who are the contestants and presenter and how to watch the murder mystery game in the UK
Are you a Faithful? The Traitors fans are in for a treat as the US version is coming to the UK this week.
The Traitors turned out to be the late surprise TV hit of 2022 with millions of viewers addicted to the drama, twists and turns of the murder mystery game.
The phenomenal success of the series means – it was streamed more than 28 million times on BBC iPlayer – means that fans are desperate for a season 2.
We might have to wait a while for that, but while we wait the BBC have snapped up the rights to The Traitors US. Get ready to get fully immersed and addicted to the treachery and deception game all over again.
Dan McGolpin, director of iPlayer and Channels, said: "We're delighted to give BBC viewers the chance to watch the brand new US series within hours of its release in America.
"Hosted by the brilliant Alan Cumming and filmed at the same location as the UK series, it's a new year treat for those seeking out more treachery - all is about to be revealed."
Here is everything you need to know about The Traitors US:
What is the Traitors US release date in the UK?
The Traitors US will be released in the UK on 13 January on BBC iPlayer, only a few hours after they are released in the US.
Every episode will be available to stream on iPlayer.
Where to watch The Traitors US in the UK?
The Traitors US will be available on BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Three.
- On BBC iPlayer – Full boxset from Friday 13 January
- On BBC One – Two episodes every Wednesday at 10.40pm from 25 January
- On BBC Three -
Week 1: Tues 24th Jan, Weds 25th Jan and Thurs 26th Jan
Week 2: Mon 30th Jan, Tues 31st Jan, Weds 1st Feb and Thurs 2nd Feb
Week 3: Mon 6th Feb, Tues 7th Feb and Weds 8th Feb
How many Traitors US episodes are there and when will they air?
The series will have 10 episodes. Unlike the British series, every episode will be available to binge at launch.
However, you may prefer to enjoy the series at a slower pace on BBC Three and BBC One, so you can soak up all the drama and intrigue and talk about it with friends and family between episodes.
Who is the Traitors US presenter?
Alan Cumming will be the presenter of The Traitors US.
Cumming is a famous stage and screen actor, best known for starring in GoldenEye, Emma, The Good Wife and Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.
The UK presenter was Claudia Winkleman.
What are the rules of the Traitors US?
The series follows the same format as the UK show, but will mix celebrities with everyday Americans.
The celebrity contestants include Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and cast members of shows such as Below Deck and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
It is a murder mystery game of deception and suspicion, filmed in an ancient castle in Scotland.
The contestants are aiming to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000, nut hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors.
The goal of the Traitors is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves, all the while remaining undetected. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors will murder the Faithful one by one.
If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund but if a Traitor makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
Who are The Traitors US contestants and celebrities?
Celebrities
- Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Bachelor/Bachelorette)
- Brandi Glanville (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)
- Cirie Fields (Survivor)
- Cody Calafiore (Big Brother)
- Kate Chastain (Below Deck)
- Kyle Cooke (Summer House)
- Rachel Reilly (Big Brother)
- Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)
- Ryan Lochte (Olympian)
- Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor)
Civilians
- Christian De La Torre (Veteran and Van Life Influencer)
- Michael Davidson (DMV Office Manager)
- Andie Thurmond (Director of Music Services)
- Quentin Jiles (Political Analyst)
- Shelbe Rodriguez (Public Affairs Manager)
- Geraldine Moreno (Actress)
- Robert 'Bam' Nieves (Tech Sales Executive)
- Anjelica Conti (Hair Stylist)
- Azra Valani (Yoga Instructor)
- Amanda Clark (Emergency Room Nurse)
Watch all The Traitors US on BBC iPlayer from Friday 13 January
