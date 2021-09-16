The wait is over. Strictly Come Dancing's 15 celebrity contestants for 2022 now know who their professional partners are - and so do we! The dance pairings - including two same-sex partnerships - were announced on a special launch show on BBC One on Friday 23 September. Here are the 15 couples aiming to follow in the footsteps of Rose and Giovanni and lift the glitterball trophy in 2022.

Ellie Simmonds & Nikita Kuzmin

BBC

Ellie and Nikita were eliminated in Week 7 Paralympic swimming champion Ellie has been paired with Nikita Kuzmin, who made his Strictly debut last year alongside Tilly Ramsay. "For me, the goal for this season is for Ellie to have the best time of her life!" Ukrainian dancer Nikita vowed when their pairing was revealed.

Tyler West & Dianne Buswell

BBC

KISS FM DJ Tyler West was looking forward to meeting his dance partner, but not quite as much as his mother was. "I don’t actually think she’s come here tonight to see me; she’s come to see her!" he joked. Partner Dianne, runner-up with Joe Sugg in 2018, wasted no time in dubbing their partership 'Team TyeDie'.

Kym Marsh & Graziano Di Prima

BBC

Actress, singer and TV presenter Kym knows all the Strictly pros from her stint as the host of Morning Live, and was happy to be paired up with Graziano. "My stomach was churning, but I was delighted!”, Kym admitted.

Will Mellor & Nancy Xu

BBC

Actor Will - who revealed an unlikely connection with judge Anton Du Beke ("he lives near me... I saw him at the tip!") - thought he and professional partner Nancy Xu were perfectly paired. "We match well… I’m like an excitable puppy and so’s she!” he said.

Helen Skelton & Gorka Marquez

BBC

Daredevil TV presenter Helen said she has nothing to fear from the judging panel (“I’ve got three little kids so I don’t think there’s any tantrum that I haven’t already seen") but did have specific requirements from her dance partner. "They need to be fun, patient, they probably need to be good with dogs and kids and understand a Northern accent,” she said. Gorka, whose fiancée is Bury-born Gemma Atkinson, may just fit the bill...

James Bye & Amy Dowden

BBC

James and Amy were eliminated in Week 6 EastEnders actor and non-dancer James Bye admitted to be scared of Strictly's great unknown until he met dance partner, 2019 runner-up Amy. "She was amazing and completely made me feel at ease,” he said. “I’m so relieved and I couldn’t be happier, I feel like the winner already!”

Fleur East & Vito Coppola

BBC

Singer and Hits Breakfast Show presenter Fleur is facing the prospect of long working days as she attempts to balance her 4.30am starts with late sessions in the dance studio. Strictly debutant Vito is confident that she'll cope. "Behind this smile I’m very tough but I’m sure that she’s going to be alright because she’s a hard worker too," he said.

Hamza Yassin & Jowita Przystal

BBC

Wildlife presenter Hamza has set himself a beastly challenge for Strictly 2022 - to get a 10 from Craig! Pro dancer Jowita - in her first competitive series after joining the Strictly dance team in 2021 - thinks such confidence will go a long way. "He is just fearless, I can see that, which is very helpful for me! He’s strong and he’s also patient, that’s really important. I just cannot wait to go and start rehearsals," she said.

Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova

BBC

Matt and Nadiya were eliminated in Week 4 Singer Matt met his professional partner at the O2 Arena, the venue for the notorious Bros reunion concert back in 2017. “I can’t wait to start teaching him and I can’t wait to start dancing with him,” said Nadiya, a Strictly professional since 2017. “I’m ready to put my heart and soul into this," Matt declared.

Ellie Taylor & Johannes Radebe

BBC

Comedian Ellie's dreams came true when she was introduced to her partner after admitting that her wish list had been "Johannes, Johannes or Johannes". The South African dancer finished runner-up with John Whaite in Strictly's first all-male partnership last year, and hope's Ellie's enthusiasm will serve them well this time round. “I’m really chuffed to be partnered with Ellie, meeting her has been joyous and to see her excited about the season ahead makes me excited,” he said.

Molly Rainford & Carlos Gu

BBC

CBBC presenter Molly was delighted to be paired with Strictly newcomer and Chinese national champion Carlos, but admitted that however well they dance, she might not be able to count on her dad's support. "He’s going to have to vote for me but if it was his choice, he’s a football fan, Tony Adams might get his vote," she said.

Richie Anderson & Giovanni Pernice

BBC

Richie and Giovanni were eliminated in Week 3 Radio 2 host Richie took musical inspiration for his requirements in a dance partner. "As the great 80s philosopher Sinitta said, ‘he’s got to be big and strong and enough to…' whirl me around the dance floor," he joked. So who better than reigning champion Giovanni, who finally lifted the glitterball with Rose Ayling-Ellis after finishing runner-up three times. "I feel like I’m the envy of the British public right now!" said Richie. Giovanni seemed pleased too: "He’s got a lot of energy, I’m very very happy!”

Jayde Adams & Karen Hauer

BBC

Jayde and Karen were eliminated in Week 5 Comedian and Strictly superfan Jayde still can't believe she's going to be stepping onto the dancefloor. "I feel like it’s not real, I feel like someone made a Strictly-themed birthday party and I’m in the middle of it," she joked. And the special guest at her party? Show veteran Karen Hauer, who marks her 11th season by teaming up with a female partner for the first time.

Tony Adams & Katya Jones

BBC

Tony and Katya withdrew in Week 8 He hasn't kicked a ball in anger for 20 years but football legend Tony Adams still has that competitive edge and hopes to add the glitterball to his bulging trophy cabinet. "I want someone that’s talented, that’s a winner," he said of his ideal partner. Katya is certainly that, having won 2017's 15th series with Joe McFadden. "We’re going to tackle some dancing, we’re a team now, we’ll work together," she promised the former England and Arsenal captain.

Kaye Adams & Kai Widdrington

BBC

Kaye and Kai were eliminated in Week 2 Broadcaster Kaye compared the Strictly challenge with "walking to the North Pole in flip-flops", telling judge Craig "I’m your early Christmas present, I’m the turkey with all the trimmings!" But she had nothing but kind words for Kai, who's Strictly debut last year ended on the eve of the final when partner AJ Odudu was forced to pull out injured. "Can I just say to Mrs Widdrington, you have done an amazing job with this guy, he’s such a lovely man, he really is, I’m so happy to be with Kai," she said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.