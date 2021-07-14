It hardly seems like a few months since Rose Alying-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice were lifting the glitterball at the end of one of the most memorable, and certainly the most emotional, series of Strictly Come Dancing yet, but already a new crop of celebrities are following in her deft footsteps for the 20th series of the BBC entertainment favourite. This year's celebrity contestants include pop stars, soap stars, sporting legends, stand-up comedians and TV and radio presenters. Discover Strictly's Class of 2022... Strictly Come Dancing 2022: All you need to know Meet this year's professional dancers Strictly 2022: This year's 15 couples revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants

Helen Skelton

BBC

Professional dance partner: Gorka Márquez Odds to win (as of 7 November): 3/1 second favourite The 15th and final celebrity contestant to be confirmed for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing is TV and radio presenter Helen Skelton. Helen started her TV career in children's television, presenting Newsround before spending five years on the Blue Peter team. During this time, the fearless Cumbrian took on a number of daring challenges including competing in the Namibia Ultra Marathon, cycling to the South Pole and kayaking more than 2000 miles down the Amazon river. Since leaving Blue Peter in 2013, Helen has appeared on Countryfile, presented consumer show Holiday Hit Squad and worked on sporting events for the BBC including the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. She already has Strictly experience, having come second on the show's 2012 Christmas special. As a qualified tap dance teacher, she'll be hoping to translate her hoofing skills to Latin and ballroom this autumn. “I’m really excited to get stuck into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started," she said.

Hamza Yassin

Professional Dance partner: Jowita Przystal Odds to win: 4/9 favourite Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin is the 13th confirmed celebrity for Strictly 2022.

Hamza made his TV debut as Ranger Hamza on CBeebies show Let's Go for a Walk, before joining the Animal Park team in 2021. He has also brought the flora and fauna of his native Scotland to the small screen, first in Scotland: My Life in the Wild, before introducing celebrities such as Martin Clunes and Richard Coles to the wildlife of the country in Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness. Away from the camera, Hamza has also participated in the Highland Games! “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show," he said. "I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public. "My dance skills are currently at the level of ‘1970’s disco vibe’ but I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance - shake it ‘til you make it!”



Fleur East

BBC

Professional dance partner: Vito Coppola Odds to win: 100/1 Singer and presenter Fleur East is the 12th celebrity to be confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing. Fleur was runner-up in the 2014 series of The X Factor, nine years after she'd reached the live shows of the ITV series as part of girl group Addictiv Ladies. Her semi-final performance of the Uptown Funk became the first track by an X-Factor artist to reach No.1 in the iTunes chart. In November 2018 Fleur appeared in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in fourth place behind winner Harry Redknapp. On her return from Australia she released her first single in four years and in 2019 became the co-host of the Hits Radio Breakfast Show. “I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line up. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience," she said, before sharing a very personal reason for stepping on to the dancefloor. "It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much. Unfortunately my Dad is no longer with us but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. "I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”

Molly Rainford

BBC

Professional dance partner: Carlos Gu Odds to win: 33/1 Singer and actress Molly Rainford is no stranger to Saturday night TV stardom - in 2012, aged just 11, she became the youngest ever finalist in Britain's Got Talent, blowing the judges away with her performance of One Night Only before finishing in sixth place in the grand finale. Since her BGT success, Molly has released a series of albums and has become a familiar face on CBBC, presenting Friday Download and appearing as Chloe in the channel's sitcom Millie Inbetween before taking on the title role of the intergalactic pop star in the series Nova Jones. “I'm so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I've watched it for years and can't wait to meet the pros and the others taking part," she said. "I can't wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”

Ellie Taylor

BBC

Professional dance partner: Johannes Radebe Odds to win: 80/1 Comedian and actor Ellie Taylor is the latest celebrity to be confirmed for Strictly 2022.

Former model Ellie began doing stand-up comedy in her 20s and in 2011 was a contestant on ITV comedy showcase Show Me the Funny before appearing on panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week and QI. She has hosted Live at the Apollo, played Gloria in ITV2 comedy series Plebs and co-presented Channel 4's Great Pottery Thrown Down. In 2021 her first book, My Child and Other Mistakes, became a Sunday Times bestseller. “Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022," she said. "I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super-fan. At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

Tyler West

BBC

Professional dance partner: Dianne Buswell Odds to win: 14/1 TV presenter, radio host and DJ Tyler West is the seventh confirmed celebrity contestant for Strictly 2022. Tyler is best known for hosting the weekday afternoon show on KISS FM, but started his broadcasting career on CBBC and last year began co-hosting BBC Three series Flat Out Fabulous as well as The MTV Movie Show. “I am so gassed to be joining the Strictly family! As I started writing this I already got cramp," he joked. "It’s going to be one crazy incredible journey which will no doubt be so far outside my comfort zone. It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins.”

Will Mellor

BBC

Professional dance partner: Nancy Xu Odds to win: 12/1 Actor Will Mellor was the first Strictly Come Dancing contestant to be confirmed for the 20th series in August 2022. After appearing in Children's Ward as a teenager, Mellor was an original cast member in Hollyoaks, playing Jambo. For 10 years he played Gaz in BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and has since appeared in Broadchurch, No Offence, Line of Duty and in both EastEnders and Coronation Street. “I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year," he said. "Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about. This is also my Mum's favourite show and she’s had a really tough few years so I’m doing this is for her as well. Bring it on!”

Kym Marsh

BBC

Professional dance partner: Graziano Di Prima Odds to win: 25/1 Kym Marsh rose to fame in the 2001 TV talent show Popstars, which won her a place in pop group Hear'Say. She has since achieved success as an actress, playing Coronation Street's Michelle Connor for 13 years as well as appearing in The Syndicate and in the forthcoming return of Waterloo Road. She is currently presenting BBC's Morning Live after stints on Loose Women and The One Show, as well as hosting her own true crime series Murder at My Door. Kym has long been linked with a Strictly stint but only now is her schedule allowing her to step onto the dancefloor. “I’ve considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out," she said. "I’m so delighted that this year they have! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it’s unreal!” In Front of the Telly with Kym Marsh: ‘I would love to be in Peaky Blinders’

Who has left Strictly 2022?

Tony Adams - Withdrew in Week 8

BBC

Professional dance partner: Katya Jones Tony Adams is the seventh celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022 after making the decision to withdraw from the competition due to injury. Tony and Katya finished bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night with 24 points for their Jive to Wilson Pickett's Land of 1000 Dances. When the public voting was taken into consideration, they were left in the dance-off against Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, but due to an injury sustained on Saturday, former England footballer Tony was unable to take part and withdrew from the competition, sending Tyler and Dianne through to Blackpool. "It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month," Tony admitted to Tess Daly after making his decision. "I came in here with one message: if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help. "Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion. I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you. Go out there and enjoy it and pick up new skills and explore. I suppose I had better mention this one [Katya] hadn’t I, she is an exceptional human being, she really is.” Head judge Shirley Ballas paid tribute to the footballer: "Tony, from the very first moment you stepped foot on the floor with your tango, to the last moment and the last kick, you have given us 100% of your heart. You have grown week after week after week, you have become one of the nation’s favourite entertainers," she said.

Ellie Simmonds - Eliminated in Week 7

BBC

Professional dance partner: Nikita Kuzmin Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds has become the latest celebrity contestant to leave Strictly 2022.

Ellie and partner Nikita were only five points off the top of the leaderboard after their lively Charleston to Too Darn Hot from the musical Kiss Me, Kate, but when the public vote was added they were placed in the bottom two alongside Molly and Carlos, who had picked up three 9s for their Foxtrot. Head judge Shirley Ballas declared their dance off one of the best she'd ever seen, but all four judges voted to save Molly. "I've literally had the time of my life. It’s been the most incredible experience - life changing really," Ellie said after her elimination was confirmed. "I want to thank Nikita ever so much. I’m going to miss him – he’s changed my life and confidence. I seem confident but you know what I’m like, I worry about everything so so much and we’ve literally represented everything. "We went out there any danced our life out every single night and I loved it so much.”

James Bye - Eliminated in Week 6

BBC

Professional dance partner: Amy Dowden Actor James Bye - better known as EastEnders' Martin Fowler - became the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly 2022 as he was eliminated in Halloween Week.

James and partner Amy Dowden's Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker - dressed as beekeeper and bee - left them bottom of the leaderboard on 27 points. They were joined in the dance off by Fleur East and Vito Coppola, whose scary Salsa to Beyoncé's Break My Soul had garnered 8 points from each of the judges. After the couples had danced again, all four judges chose to save Fleur and Vito. "I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best," James told Tess Daly when his departure had been confirmed. "I've had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now. It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best! “

Jayde Adams - Eliminated in Week 5

BBC

Professional dance partner: Karen Hauer Comedian, actor and presenter Jayde Adams became the fourth celebrity to leave Strictly 2022. Jayde and partner Karen Hauer left the show in the week that celebrated 100 years of the BBC, with couples dancing to famous TV themes. Jayde and Karen danced the Charleston to The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It) in tribute to comedian Victoria Wood, and although they finished eighth on the leaderboard with 28 points, they faced the dance off against sixth placed Molly and Carlos, who had danced to the Grange Hill theme, otherwise known as Chicken Man. After the dance off, all four judges opted to save Molly and Carlos and send Jayde and Karen home. “This has been the best thing I have ever done in my life and I will carry it to my grave, and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work," Jayde said when her departure was confirmed. "You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen. And everyone on this show, said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one’, sorry everyone, and I did and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour."

Matt Goss - Eliminated in Week 4

BBC

Professional dance partner: Nadiya Bychkova Former Bros singer Matt Goss became the third celebrity to bow out of Strictly 2022 and the first to be eliminated by all four judges. Matt and partner Nadiya had propped up the leaderboard with 20 points after their jive to Paul McCartney's All Shook Up on Saturday night. They looked to have an uphill battle when they were placed in the dance off with Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima, who were fifth on the leaderboard with an impressive 32 points but failed to win the public backing. After both couples danced again, all four judges chose to save Kym and Graziano. "It’s an extraordinary experience," said Matt of his short Strictly journey. "Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it. This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Richie Anderson - Eliminated in Week 3

BBC

Professional dance partner: Giovanni Pernice Movie Week saw the curtain fall on Richie's time on Strictly as he and Giovanni's Samba to Hakuna Matata impressed the judges but failed to win over the voting public. After finishing a comfortably eighth in the judges' vote, the pair found themselves alongside an equally high-flying couple, Fleur & Vito, in the dance off. And after the two couples had danced again, judges Craig, Motsi and Anton all opte to keep singer Fleur in the show. Head judge Shirley said she would have saved Richie but he was already out. "Do you know what as a Strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of, and being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show," the TV and radio presenter told Tess Daly when his elimination was confirmed. "The people behind the scenes in hair, makeup, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody. I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and I feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day."

Kaye Adams - Eliminated in Week 2

BBC

Professional dance partner: Kai Widdrington Kaye Adams became the first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022. The Loose Women presenter and her partner Kai Widdrington finished third bottom of the combined leaderboard after two dances, but the public vote placed her in the dance off against Bros singer Matt Goss and Nadiya Bycova. After both couples had danced again, judges Craig, Motsi and Anton all chose to save Matt and Nadiya. That sent Kaye home, with the small consolation that head judge Shirley would have kept her in the show. "I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant…" Kaye told Tess Daly when her elimination was confirmed. "It was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door. It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show so much has been a joy!”

Who are the past winners of Strictly?



Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won the hearts of the nation with their moving performances on the dancefloor and beautiful chemistry. They became the 19th winners of the BBC reality show, when they lifted the Glitterball Trophy in 2021. Here are all the winning couples so far: Series 1 - Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole Series 2 - Jill Halfpenny and Darren Bennett Series 3 - Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova Series 4 - Mark Ramprakash and Karen Hardy Series 5 - Alesha Dixon and Matthew Cutler Series 6 - Tom Chambers and Camilla Dallerup Series 7 - Chris Hollins and Ola Jordan Series 8 - Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev Series 9 - Harry Judd and Aliona Viliani Series 10 - Louis Smith and Flavia Cacace Series 11 - Abbey Clancy and Aljaz Skorjanec Series 12 - Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev Series 13 - Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani Series 14 - Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton Series 15 - Joe McFadden and Katya Jones Series 16 - Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton Series 17 - Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse Series 18 - Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse Series 19 - Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice Strictly Come Dancing's glitter ball winners in full