It’s a staple of the Christmas Day TV calendar on BBC One, alongside the Queen’s Speech and a festive edition of Call The Midwife. And this year’s Strictly Come Dancing all-star Christmas special is no exception, with brand new celebrities taking to the dancefloor to perform a dance routine inspired by the holiday season. The first celebs in the 2022 cast lineup are starting to be revealed and we'll keep this page updated with the confirmed stars taking part. Who’s in the Strictly Christmas special celebrity line-up? Rosie Ramsey

BBC

Rosie Ramsey is the first celebrity confirmed for the 2022 Christmas special. Rosie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Neil Jones. Rosie is a podcaster, TV host, author and author. She co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed with husband Chris Ramsey and is a co-host of The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show which will return for a second series next year on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Rosie Ramsey said: "I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! "I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!" Rickie Haywood-Williams

BBC

Rickie Haywood-Williams is the second celebrity confirmed for the Christmas special. Rickie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk. Rickie is a DJ and presenter. He previously presented the KISS FM breakfast show for 10 years before moving to the BBC, where he currently presents BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges. He also hosts the BBC Sounds hit podcast the Footballers’ Football podcast. Rickie said: "I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all."

Alexandra Mardell

BBC

Alexandra Mardell is the third celebrity confirmed for the 2022 Strictly Christmas special. She will partner professional dancer Kai Widdrington. Alexandra is best known for the role of Emma Brooker in Coronation Street. In 2019, she won the British Soap Award for Best Newcomer and was nominated for both Best Newcomer and Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards. "I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my Mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her," said Mardell. "I can't wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!"



Who are the judges for the Strictly Christmas special? The judges for the Strictly Christmas special 2022 are Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas.