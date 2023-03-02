Jack Ryan Season 4: John Krasinski to return for final seasonMar 2 | 4 min read
Race Across the World series 3: Start date, contestants and everything you need to know about the BBC travel contest
The addictive travel competition returns for a long-awaited third series, featuring a 16,000 kilometres coast-to-coast race across six time zones.
After a three-year wait, Race Across the World returns to BBC One for a third series of globe-trotting adventures.
The competition series where pairs of contestants embark on an epic journey without air travel or modern trappings became a smash hit with its first two series in 2019 and 2020.
Series 3 will feature five new pairs of contestants and a 16,000 kilometres challenge coast-to-coast across Canada.
Here is everything you need to know about Race Across the World series 3…
When does Race Across the World series 3 start?
Race Across the World is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.
The series is expected to start in the Spring.
We’ll update you when the start date is officially confirmed.
How many episodes of Race Across the World are there?
Race Across the World series 3 will have nine episodes.
Where is Race Across the World series 3 taking place?
The pairs will stat at the very edge of the Pacific Ocean in Vancouver.
They will attempt to travel over 16,000 kilometres across six time zones all at ground level to the finish line perched on the rugged Atlantic coast, North America’s most easterly city - St John’s Newfoundland.
The journey will take the duos through “the very edges of civilisation, taking in vast prairies, untouched wilderness, and great lakes”.
What are the Race Across the World rules?
Race Across the World isn’t just a way to get an exciting holiday. There are a couple of big catches.
The couples aren’t allowed to use air travel and must go without trappings of modern-day life.
That means no mobile phone, no internet access and an no credit cards.
Each couple is given an equal amount of cash at the start of the journey and if they need any more, they will have to find ways to earn it. Winning Race Across the World requires ingenuity and relying on the kindness of strangers.
Whoever reaches the finish line at the final location in St John’s Newfoundland quickest, will be crowned the winner.
What is the Race Across the World prize?
The couple who cross the finish line first will win £20,000.
Race Across the World series 3 contestants
2023’s five pairs:
- Cathie and Tricia – Best friends
- Marc and Michael – Brothers
- Zainib and Mobeen – Husband and wife
- Kevin and Claudia – Father and daughter
- Ladi and Monique – Father and daughter
Race Across the World past winners
- Series 1 – London to Singapore
Winners: Elaine and Tony
- Series 2 – Mexico City to Ushuaia, Argetina
Winners: Emon and Jamiul
How to watch Race Across the World
Catch up on Race Across the World series 1 and 2 now on iPlayer.
Watch Race Across the World series 3, coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.
