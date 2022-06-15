Following the success of Our Man in Japan, James May hits the road again with his Prime Video travel series for a journey around breathtakingly beautiful Italy. Our Man in Italy, which launches on Prime Video on 15 July, will see the Grand Tour presenter take in every corner of one of his favourite countries, exploring the history, culture, landscape, industry and people of Italy, but all with the usual dose of James May silliness. From an outsiders' perspective, it seems like Italians have life pretty much sussed. Work never trumps family and a fine wine is never rushed. But is this the truth or just an outdated, romantic stereotype? James is on a mission to discover the Italy of the 21st century and find out what it truly means to be Italian. Where is Our Man in Italy filmed?

Prime Video It's in the bag: James on a shopping spree at Milan's stunning Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

In this series, James May will travel the length and breadth of Italy. Prime Video has revealed the following information: From the sun-kissed shores of Sicily to the snow-capped mountains of the Alps, Italy is one of James’ favourite countries in the world – a place bursting with style, beautiful cars, Nutella, and over two millennia of culture. It’s also a land of contradictions, simultaneously at the cutting edge – of science, of fashion, of engineering – and yet its crumbling infrastructure, endemic corruption, and eye-watering public debt all describe, on paper, a country and society that seems on the cusp of failure. "It reminds me of a Garibaldi biscuit," says James. “It shouldn’t work and yet somehow it's a triumph." Judging from the first-look images of the series, James visits some of the most famous sights in Italy as well as walking a few less-trodden paths.

Prime Video One for the road: James beside a Ferrari at the company's Fiorano test track in Maranello

Prime Video Grate expectations: James in a vault of parmesan-based collateral at Credito Emiliano's cheese bank in Montese

Prime Video On the fiddle: James applies a fresh coat of varnish to a hand-crafted violin at Bissolotti & Sons luthiers in Cremona

Prime Video What's not to lake? James at the Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni, Bellagio, Lake Como

Up for the cup: James meets legendary Italy and Juventus footballer Giorgio Chiellini in Turin

One knight only: James dons the armour of a medieval warrior at the Teatro Regio di Parma, in Parma

When is Our Man in Italy released on Prime Video? Our Man in Italy will launch on Prime Video on 15 July. Our Man in Japan is available to watch on Prime Video now.

Boost your TV with Prime Video Get your fix of great new shows including Daisy Jones and the Six, The Power and Clarkson's Farm, and there's one month on us. See TV deals What's on