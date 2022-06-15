Clarkson’s Farm third season is confirmedFeb 20 | 2 min read
James May's Our Man in Italy: When is it released on Prime Video? Where does he visit? All you need to know about the travel show
Our Man In Italy, James May's latest educational yet characteristically silly travelogue series, is coming to Prime Video in 2022. Watch the trailer and see our first-look image gallery...
Following the success of Our Man in Japan, James May hits the road again with his Prime Video travel series for a journey around breathtakingly beautiful Italy.
Our Man in Italy, which launches on Prime Video on 15 July, will see the Grand Tour presenter take in every corner of one of his favourite countries, exploring the history, culture, landscape, industry and people of Italy, but all with the usual dose of James May silliness.
From an outsiders' perspective, it seems like Italians have life pretty much sussed. Work never trumps family and a fine wine is never rushed. But is this the truth or just an outdated, romantic stereotype?
James is on a mission to discover the Italy of the 21st century and find out what it truly means to be Italian.
Where is Our Man in Italy filmed?
In this series, James May will travel the length and breadth of Italy.
Prime Video has revealed the following information:
From the sun-kissed shores of Sicily to the snow-capped mountains of the Alps, Italy is one of James’ favourite countries in the world – a place bursting with style, beautiful cars, Nutella, and over two millennia of culture.
It’s also a land of contradictions, simultaneously at the cutting edge – of science, of fashion, of engineering – and yet its crumbling infrastructure, endemic corruption, and eye-watering public debt all describe, on paper, a country and society that seems on the cusp of failure.
"It reminds me of a Garibaldi biscuit," says James. “It shouldn’t work and yet somehow it's a triumph."
Judging from the first-look images of the series, James visits some of the most famous sights in Italy as well as walking a few less-trodden paths.
When is Our Man in Italy released on Prime Video?
Our Man in Italy will launch on Prime Video on 15 July.
Our Man in Japan is available to watch on Prime Video now.
Is James May filming Our Man in the USA?
Originally, James May was supposed to be heading to the USA for his second season of travelogues following 2020's Our Man in Japan.
Prime Video and the presenter had planned an epic 4,000-mile fact-finding mission across the United States of America.
May was supposed to journey from Cape Cod to Seattle, via New York, Detroit, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and LA, the series had to be postponed for logistical reasons due to Covid and Visas.
May and the team (Series director Tom Whitter and executive producer Will Daws) are still intending to film a USA series, but changed plans to shoot series 2 of Our Man in... in Italy.
