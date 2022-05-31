Love Island - the nation's favourite dating show - returns for its ninth series on Monday 16 January on ITV2 and ITVX. 10 hopeful contestants will be starting the winter series in South Africa, which also has a new presenter - Maya Jama. After more record-breaking figures in the summer, millions are expected to tune in for the latest drama as lovestruck singletons begin a jaw-dropping adventure in the Villa. Here is everything you need to know about the contestants entering the 2023 Love Island villa...

Love Island 2023 - The contestants

Olivia Hawkins

ITV

Olivia is an actress and ring girl from Brighton. The 27-year-old claims to never had a relationship and said: "I’ll bring fun, vibes, I’m a very confident, bubbly person…. maybe a little bit of drama!" Talking about her career, she added: "I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10 minute convo about life. I've been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson."

Tanya Manhenga

ITV

Tanya is a 22-year-old student and influencer. Explaining why she wanted to take part, she said: "I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want. "I'm super nice, but don’t let it fool you. I want to be friends with everyone but if you’re gonna be cheeky I’m the sort of person that will give it back. I will bring good vibes and good energy."



Tanyel Revan

ITV

26-year-old hair stylist Tanyel lists Piers Morgan as her dream dinner party date. Explaining why she wants to take part in the show, she said: "I do feel like I am ready to meet someone and push myself out of my comfort zone to meet someone who's not my typical ‘bad boy’ type. "I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good looking and happy. I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love? "I’m single because I’m so fussy."

Lana Jenkins

ITV

Lana is a 25-year-old make-up artist from Luton. "I think I will bring a lot of flirtation, I’m funny and I think I’m just a good person - so I will probably get on with everyone," she said. "I’ll just go in there, have a laugh and have a really good time. If I’m lucky, and there is someone I get along with, I think it could be really special. "I’m looking for something that's a bit deeper, something more serious that could turn into something long term and hopefully a little love story." Lana says she is good and cooking and "tickles".

Anna-May Robey

ITV

20-year-old Anna-May is from Swansea and loves Anthony Joshua and Coldplay. "I will bring fun, I’m always up for a laugh, if someone tells me to go and dive in the pool I will probably do it," she said. "I’ll bring energy to the Villa, I'll get everyone up playing games! I‘m also not afraid to get in someone's way; if I like someone, I’ll let them know." She said her friends and family would describe her as "energetic". "I’m always running around singing and screaming. My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’" she said.

Kai Fagan

ITV

Kai is a 24-year-old PE teacher from Manchester, whose claim to fame is that he went to school with Marcus Rashford. "I’m caring, loving and impulsive so I’m always fun to be around. I’m always busy, I’m never sitting still," he said. "If you like to be busy too, then you can be busy with me. I can’t remember the last time I sat in on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday night. "I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."



Ron Hall

ITV

Ron is a 25-year-old financial advisor from Essex, whose dream girl is American singer Madison Beer. "My mum and dad would say that I am a very funny, charismatic but genuine person," he said. "I know that’s a typical thing a parent would say about their son. But they know that I’ve got good morals. They know I’m a good person at heart. I’m not rude, I’m polite, I was brought up properly, a well-raised person. "My friends would say it’s very noticeable when I’m not around. I’m a good person to be around and I always ‘add’. I’m added value."

Shaq Muhammad

ITV

Shaq is a 24-year-old Londoner who works in airport security. "I’m a great boyfriend. I’m very kind and thoughtful. Parents always love me," he said. "They say, ‘He’s a good person, you should marry him!’ Once I’m with someone I’m always all about that person. I’m very vocal about that. I’m a catch!" His dream dinner party guests would be his dad, his sisters and Arsene Wenger.

Will Young

ITV

Will is a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire, who would like Sir David Attenborough to play him in the movie of his life. "Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work," he said. "Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife." Talking about whether a partner needs to be willing to farm, he said: "What attracts me is energy, if the energy is there, she can do whatever she wants. As long as she respects what I do and my busy times of the year, then that’s all I need. "If she loves it, bonus! But it’s not a big issue for me."



Harris Namani

ITV

Harris is a 21-year-old TV salesman from Doncaster, who lists J'Lo as his celebrity crush. "I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls," said Harris. "I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well. Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me. I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’" He added: "I’m not too sure. I’ve never been turned down by a girl. I know it can happen, but my strike rate is 100%. I’ve just not found the spark."

