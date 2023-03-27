I’m a Celebrity is back on TV this April, but Ant and Dec's latest series will be slightly different to the usual pre-Christmas journey Down Under. This is I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here: South Africa, and it’s not just the location that has changed - the ITV reality show features an all-star cast of I’m a Celebrity legends. Ant and Dec confirmed the first nine members of the cast on Saturday Night Takeaway (25 March), but also teased that there will be many more celebrities joining the camp later in the series. I'm a Celebrity winners: Where are they now? I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast: Confirmed contestants

Amir Khan

Boxing champion and I’m a Celebrity 2017 contestant "I’m a Celeb helped me overcome my phobia of spiders and snakes," said Khan. "It also made me tougher as a person and I’m determined this time not to be soft when it comes to the Trials!" Jordan Banjo

Diversity dancer, DJ and I’m a Celebrity 2016 contestant. Jordan said: "How many people get the chance to do it twice? A series with different campmates from over the years sounds pretty cool and my fellow Diversity dancers are excited to see me suffer again!" Helen Flanagan

The former Coronation Street actress memorably took part in the 2012 series of I'm a Celebrity. The soap star said: "I am not saying I am going to go in and be a jungle warrior and be absolutely amazing because I will not. "Yes I will be scared but I will have a go and I will be a lot better than last time!" Carol Vorderman

The TV presenter took part in the 2016 series of I’m a Celebrity. Carol said: "Doing I’m A Celebrity changed me a lot and I can’t wait to take part in this new series. I loved everything about I’m A Celebrity [the first time round]." Fatima Whitbread

Olympic legend Fatima Whitbread impressed on her first I’m a Celebrity appearance in 2011. "I learnt a lot about myself in the Australian camp and I know there will be some life size characters and life size egos in South Africa too," said Fatima. "But what a great experience it is going to be." Paul Burrell

Former royal butler Paul Burrell took part in the fourth series of I’m a Celebrity in 2004, finishing runner-up. "I loved doing it the first time around and to be asked again is very special," said Burrell. "It's like coming into the final of the jungle Olympics. I had to eat kangaroo testicles in Australia and I am expecting everything to be bigger in South Africa." Phil Tufnell

Ex-England cricketer Phil Tufnell won the second series of I’m a Celebrity in 2003. Phil said: "I am one of the lucky few to have gone in the jungle and experienced it all and that's what appealed to me when they phoned up to ask me to take part again. I said yes immediately." Janice Dickinson

The supermodel and I'm Celebrity 2007 contestant is one of the show's most memorable stars. "I'm coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyonem" said Dickinson. "You never know what’s going to jump up and bite your ass." Shaun Ryder

Happy Mondays singer Shaun Ryder took part in the 10th series in 2010 and finished runner-up. "All I can remember about the trials is eating a lot of penises, testicles and eyeballs," said Ryder. "I could have stayed another year in Australia. I loved living outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities. I know going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it."

Rumoured contestants Ant and Dec confirmed that there would be more I’m a Celebrity legends joining the South Africa series after the launch. Other contestants who are rumoured to be taking part include past winners Georgia Toffolo and Joe Swash, and ex-contestants Gillian McKeith, Dean Gaffney, Andrew Whyment and Myleene Klass. How does I’m a Celebrity South Africa work? Unlike the traditional I’m a Celebrity series in Australia which is filmed live in November and December, the South Africa legends series was pre-recorded last year. ITV teased: "They survived the Australian jungle, but South Africa is an even harder proposition which will push them to their limits and test them like never before. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving. "It's a question we always get asked... who would you bring back to the jungle?" said presenter Ant McPartlin. "So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream." Dec said: "It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!" While the series will nod back to the Australian jungle, I'm A Celebrity South Africa is a uniquely different series so viewers can look forward to lots of unexpected twists and turns. There is also no public vote, which means they will be competing against each other in challenges to become the first ever I'm a Celebrity Legend. When does I’m a Celebrity South Africa start? The all-stars I’m a Celebrity South Africa series starts on ITV and ITVX in April.