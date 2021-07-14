I’m A Celebrity has weathered all kinds of storms in recent years – Dec having to present without Ant, a two-year exile from Australia, Beverley Callard revealing a nickname for her husband that we just can’t unhear and, last year, an actual storm that took live coverage off air for a few nights – and yet the annual survival show is still going strong. The long-running celebrity contest is now heading into its 22nd season, and while we enjoyed all the trials, clashes and unlikely friendships that occured within the chilly walls of Gwrych Castle, it's heart-warming to see the show return to its true home in the rainforests of New South Wales. Read on to find out everything we know so far about I'm A Celebrity 2022, including who the contestants are, which familiar face will be missing and when the King or Queen of the Jungle is likely to be crowned. When is I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! back on TV? Ever since the fourth series way back in 2004, our regular jungle (or castle) jaunt has been on our screens regular as clockwork in the second half of November. This year, we're meeting the campmates a little earlier than usual. Because of the FIFA World Cup, which starts in Qatar on 20 November, the show has been brought forward two weeks and we'll be back in Australia on Sunday, 6 November at 9pm on ITV. Other than the early start, the football may not have as much of an impact on the I'm a Celebrity schedule as you might expect. The late game each day - a 7pm kick-off - should be over by 9pm, allowing us to join Ant and Dec live in Australia to catch up with all the news from the camp. When is the I'm A Celebrity 2022 final? The final of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2022 will take place on Sunday 27 November. Football fans gripped by the action from the World Cup in Qatar need not worry about missing out on who is crowned King or Queen of the Jungle - the big Group E match between Spain and Germany will be over by 9pm (and is being broadcast on the BBC anyway!).

Is there a trailer for I'm A Celebrity 2022? Yes - Ant and Dec celebrated their return to the jungle with their most action-packed trailer yet!

Where will camp be based this year? Now that Covid-related travel restrictions have eased at last, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is heading back Down Under for the first time since 2019. After two years based at Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales, the show returns to the tropical rainforests of Springbrook National Park near Murwillumbah in New South Wales. So while we did enjoy meeting Kiosk Cledwyn and his Castle Coin Challenges, the return of Kiosk Kev and his Dingo Dollars will bring some much-needed warmth to the chilly British winter! Where is Medic Bob? While some viewers may be happy to see the return of roaches, snakes, biting ants and water spiders to the show, one long-standing fixture will be missing - Medic Bob. Bob McCarron, below, has been a familiar sight since the first series of I'm a Celeb, often dashing into camera to remove a burrowing critter from a celebrity orifice or checking on the well-being of a struggling star (we're looking at you, Gillian McKeith!). But after 19 series, Medic Bob has hung up his tweezers - at least as far as the British edition of the show is concerned. London-born Bob, 72, has decided to concentrate on other commitments, including the same role on the German version of the show (in which he is known as 'Doctor Bob') and a TV programme in which he travels round Australia. As well as being an experienced paramedic, Bob holds a degree in wildlife biology and is an award-winning special effects and prosthetic makeup artist who has worked on films including Peter Jackson's zombie comedy Braindead, Oscar winner The Piano, and sci-fi classic The Matrix. Bob will be replaced by a new medic, though ITV have said his replacement will not be seen on screen.

Who will host I’m A Celebrity?



Of the 21 seasons of I’m A Celebrity that have aired so far, there’s only one that hasn’t seen Ant and Dec at the helm. In 2018, Ant took a year off from broadcasting to battle addiction and mental health issues, leaving good friend Holly Willoughby to ably assist his best pal Dec in the jungle. However, all three of them were clear that it was a one-off situation, and sure enough by the following year Ant was back in place beside Dec. The pair are back to present the contest again this year. Who are the 2022 campmates? Boy George, Chris Moyles and Mike Tindall, Jill Scott and Sue Cleaver are all confirmed to be taking part in I'm A Celeb this year. Check out the full list of confimed I'm a Celeb contestants

Who won last year’s I’m A Celebrity?

The reigning champion and the first - and probably last - King of the Castle was Danny Miller. Being crowned I'm a Celebrity's 2021 champion capped a memorable couple of months for the Emmerdale actor - just three weeks before the show began his son, Albert, was born. And it was his son's future that was at the forefront of his mind when he signed up for the show. "I have made no secret about the fact that I wanted to be able to give him and set him up for a good future. I wasn't financially set for that and this is an opportunity to do that," he said. "It would set me and my family up. I feel like I have done it. I feel proud of myself and I hope my family are as well. "I never thought I'd be in this position, I barely thought I'd make it through the first two or three votes or so." Coronation Street star Simon Gregson and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge were runners up, with former French footballer and the castle's Monsieur Cool David Ginola also making the final four. The series was memorable for many reasons - several live episodes had to be cancelled when Storm Arwen hit North Wales and damaged part of the production facilities, and intruders had to be removed from the set following security breaches. Just as dramatically, early favourite Richard Madeley was forced to leave the castle after being taken to hospital following an overnight health scare. Although he later received a clean bill of health, he could not return to cap after breaking its strict Covid bubble. Do you remember all the I'm a Celebrity kings and queens?