After two Covid-hit years within the dank and dusty walls of Gwrych Castle, I’m a Celebrity returns to its original, warmer, home in Australia for its 22nd series, which will start on Sunday, 6 November at 9pm on ITV. Two decades after the show first aired, Ant and Dec will be welcoming a fresh batch of celebrity contestants to take on some gruesome jungle challenges back in the rainforests of New South Wales. The 12 celebs have now landed in Australia, confirming that they will be taking part in the gruesome and gruelling reality series... Here are all the stars confirmed to be taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2022… I'm A Celebrity 2022: Where's Medic Bob? When's the final? All you need to know

Who has left I'm A Celebrity 2022?

Sue Cleaver - Eliminated on Day 16

ITV

Update: Sue came 9th in I'm A Celebrity 2022, after landing in the bottom two with Boy George and receiving the fewest public votes Sue Cleaver, best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw in Coronation Street, is the latest soap star to enter the I'm a Celebrity jungle. The 59-year-old actress is a trained psychotherapist, so she'll be a good listener around the campfire for any celebrities who want to get something off their chest. Her TV credits also include Band of Gold, Girls' Night and Dinnerladies.

Scarlette Douglas - Eliminated on Day 15

Getty

Update: Scarlette came 10th in I'm A Celebrity 2022, after landing in the bottom two with Babatúndé and receiving the fewest public votes A Place in the Sun and Worst House on the Street presenter Scarlette Douglas has touched down in Australia, confirming herself as one of the I'm a Celeb lineup. According to the tabloids, Douglas is looking for love after recently splitting from The Voice singer Lyndrik Xela.

Charlene White - Eliminated on Day 13

Getty

Update: Charlene came 11th in I'm A Celebrity 2022, after landing in the bottom two with Sue and receiving the fewest public votes Loose Women and ITV News presenter Charlene White has been confirmed for I'm a Celebrity 2022 after landing in Australia. According to The Sun, producers are hoping journalist Charlene will give a grilling to her fellow celebs around the campfire.

Olivia Attwood - Withdrew on Day 2

Getty

Update: Olivia was forced to withdraw from the series on Day 2 for medical reasons, with Olivia later confirming that routine blood tests revealed she was anameic, and it was deemed unsafe for her to return to camp. Love Island 2017 star Olivia Attwood has landed in Australia for I'm a Celebrity 2022. Attwood will become the first Love Island contestant to enter the jungle. She is engaged to footballer Bradley Dack and since taking part in Love Island has starred on TOWIE and presented ITV2 series Getting Filthy Rich.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 lineup: Confirmed cast

Matt Hancock

Getty

Former Health Secretary and Conservative MP Matt Hancock has landed in Brisbane and is expected to be unveiled alongside Seann Walsh as one of the late arrivals on the show. His expected participation in the programme has been criticised by MPs of all parties, and although he has promised to donate some of his fee for the show to charity, he has been suspended as a Conservative MP for abandoning his role at a difficult time for his party and the country. "MPs should be working hard for their constituents, particularly when we have a cost of living crisis and people are facing hardship," his local West Suffolk Conservative Association said in a statement, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. "MPs should be working hard for their constituents, whether that is in the House or in their constituency," said the PM's official spokesman. Hancock, who was fired as Health Secretary in June 2021 after it emerged that he broke his own Covid lockdown rules by conducting an affair with a colleague, argues that by appearing in the show, he is taking politics to a wide audience. "Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is - a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations, particularly those who are politically disengaged. We must wake up and embrace popular culture," Hancock said. The MP becomes the latest political figure booked by the ITV reality show, following in the muddy footsteps of former MPs Edwina Currie, Lembit Opik and Robert Kilroy-Silk, ex-Scottish Labour Party leader Kezia Dugdale and Stanley Johnson, father of former PM Boris. Until Hancock, however, the only sitting MP to venture into the jungle was former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who was also suspended by the Conservative Party for appearing on the 2012 series when she was the first contestant voted out by the public.

Jill Scott

Getty

The England football star retired from the game at the end of the summer after the Lionesses won the European Championships. Scott played for Sunderland, Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa and scored 27 goals in 161 appearances for England.

Mike Tindall

Getty

England Rugby Union World Cup winner Mike Tindall is signed up for I'm a Celebrity and will become the first official royal to take part in the show. Tindall married Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Phillips in 2011, the couple have three young children and the sports star is regularly spotted at major royal events.

Chris Moyles

Getty

The former Radio 1 Breakfast Show DJ and Radio X presenter Chris Moyles is the most surprising name in the jungle in 2022. Moyles has previously avoided reality TV, but will finally come out from behind the radio mic to star in the Australia series. The radio star has a phobia of heights, which we're sure Ant and Dec will push to the limit.

Babatunde Aleshe

Getty

Rising comedy star Babatunde Aléshé will enter I'm a Celebrity and has been spotted by the paparazzi in Australia. Aléshé is best known for starring alongside his friend Mo Gilligan on Celebrity Gogglebox, but is also a stand-up comic and presenter.

Seann Walsh

Getty

Comedian Seann Walsh, who is best known for his controversial appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, is in Australia for I'm a Celebrity. As he's not featured in the traditional cast photo (top) he is expected to arrive in camp alongside Matt Hancock a few days after the launch show. Walsh and his Strictly dance partner Katya Jones caused a stir when they were caught by photographers kissing. Jones was married at the time and Walsh was in a long-term relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries, so the kiss became headline news in the tabloids. Producers are hoping Walsh will talk about the scandal during his time in the jungle, according to The Sun.

Boy George

Getty

The Culture Club popstar is the first name the tabloids linked to the new series in Australia. According to The Sun, the 80s pop icon has finally agreed to take part after being approached several times before. The singer, who is a vegan, is also rumoured to have a negotiated a special deal with the producers for the show’s infamous eating challenges, which means he won’t have to eat any meat.

Owen Warner

Getty

Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner is one of the youngest contestants in the new I’m a Celebrity series. Owen plays Romeo Nightingale in the Channel 4 soap and has previously appeared on I’m a Celeb spinoff series Extra Camp.

When does I’m a Celebrity 2022 start?

I'm a Celebrity 2022 starts on Sunday, 6 November at 9pm on ITV. The show returns to its regular home in Australia, but is slightly earlier in the year than normal because of the Qatar World Cup. When does I’m a Celebrity All Stars start?

ITV

As part of the show’s 20th anniversary celebrations, Ant and Dec have filmed an All Stars special in South Africa, in which 15 previous campmates have returned to face even more trials. The All Stars series will air on ITV in 2023 and the line-up of classic contestants has already been revealed. I'm a Celebrity All Stars confirmed cast Phil Tufnell

Amir Khan

Paul Burrell

Jordan Banjo

Andrew Whyment

Dean Gaffney

Shaun Ryder

Gillian McKeith

Carol Vorderman

Georgia Toffolo

Helen Flanagan

Janice Dickinson

Myleene Klass

Joe Swash

Fatima Whitbread