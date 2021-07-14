In knead of some good news? The Great British Bake Off will be back in 2023 - with a brand new host! This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will replace Matt Lucas and join Noel Fielding to host the 14th series of the Channel 4 show when it returns to our screens in the Autumn. Here’s all we know so far about the new series, including the new presenting team, judges, likely launch date and more. What is The Great British Bake Off 2023 release date? Since production of the 11th series in 2020 was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdown, each series of The Great British Bake off has started in mid-September, with the winner lifting the coveted cake stand 10 episodes later in mid-November. Filming usually takes place between April and August each year in the famous Bake Off tent, which last year was pitched in the grounds of Welford park in Welford, Berkshire. Channel 4 has placed the show at the heart of its Tuesday night schedule, so we'd expect series 14 to reach our screens around Tuesday 12 September. We'll update this article when the date is confirmed. The Great British Bake off began on BBC Two in 2010, moving to BBC One in 2014 and then to Channel 4 in 2017.

Who are the Great British Bake Off 2023 presenters?

Channel 4

Alison Hammond will join Noel Fielding (above) to co-host Bake Off in 2023. Former host Matt Lucas announced in December 2022 that he was leaving the show after three series as he could no longer commit to the programme's schedule while working on other projects including the revived Fantasy Football League on Sky Max. In March 2023, Channel 4 announced that Lucas's successor in the Bake Off tent would be TV presenter Alison Hammond. Hammond, who appeared on Celebrity Bake Off in 2020, shared the news via an interview with a marzipan likeness of herself on Twitter.

“Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain," said Ian Katz, Channel 4's Chief Content Officer. "She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.” Alison will be the sixth permanent host of The Great British Bake off. Comedy double act Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins hosted the first seven series before leaving the show when it moved to Channel 4 in 2017. Noel Fielding and Sandi Toskvig presented the first three seasons on the show's new home before Matt Lucas replaced Sandi in 2020. Bake Off's competition for young bakers, Junior Bake Off, has been hosted by celebrity chef Aaron Craze, presenting duo Sam & Mark and most recently comedian Harry Hill.

Who is Alison Hammond?

BBC

New Great British Bake Off co-host Alison Hammond rose to fame on series 3 of reality TV show Big Brother in 2002. Although she only lasted 15 days in the Big Brother house, Alison has gone on to become arguably the Channel 4 show's most successful alumnus.

Shortly after her Big Brother stint, Alison began appearing as a reporter on ITV's This Morning, and has hosted the show's Friday edition alongside Dermot O'Leary since 2021. She has also appeared as a guest panellist on Loose Women and has been a frequent contestant on celebrity reality shows including Strictly Come Dancing, MasterChef, Bake Off, Coach Trip and, in 2010, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! As an actor she has also appeared on Doctors and children's drama The Dumping Ground. Alison was nominated for a TV BAFTA for her role as a judge on BBC One show I Can See Your Voice, and co-hosted the BAFTA Film Awards alongside Richard E Grant.

Who are the Great British Bake Off judges in 2023?

Channel 4

The same two judges who have been with the show since its move to Channel 4 are back in the tent for 2023. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith have already judged the celebrity series of Bake Off this year and will return for the main event.

Who won series 13 of Bake Off in 2022?



The current reigning champion of Bake Off is Syabira Yusoff, who beat Sandro Farmhouse and Abdul Rehman Sharif in the final. How well do you remember the Great British Bake Off winners? After winning the final, cardiovascular research associate Syabira said: "This is the biggest achievement in my life. All of the hard work, all of the trial and error - it's all worth it. I'm very, very proud. "I'm coming out as a new person after this competition. I became more confident and I trust my instinct. We can do anything we want as long as we give all of our heart and work for it," the Malaysian-born three-time star baker added.