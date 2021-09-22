On your marks, get set, bake! The Great British Bake Off returns next week on Channel 4 with 12 contestants batting it out in the 2022 Bake Off tent. Presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are ready to offer advice and cheer on the contestants, while Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are holding their spoons and ready to dish out their verdicts on the star bakes and soggy bottoms. Ahead of the new season, get to know this year's cast of bakers below... Everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off Great British Bake Off 2022 contestants Abdul - finalist

Abdul is a 29-year-old electronics engineer from London. Raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, Abdul is a keen salsa dancer and a self-confessed space nerd. His passion for baking started when he was a graduate and he started baking to brighten up the coffee breaks. His favourite flavour is Matcha and he likes to apply his engineering precision into creating bakes. Carole - sent home in week five

Carole is a 59-year-old supermarket cashier form Dorset. Born and bred in the West Country, Carole has her own local radio show called 'Compost Carole'; during which she shares her gardening knowledge. She enjoys creating colourful and eclectic bakes that are inspired by her passion for horticulture. Carole's favourite flavours are fruity and punchy.

Dawn - sent home in week six

Dawn is a 60-year-old IT Manager from Bedfordshire. A mother to three, step-mother to two and gran to four, Dawn enjoys making intricate designs and illusion cakes - she loves a challenge. Her favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty. Dawn was sent home in Halloween Week when the bakers were challenged to make apple cake, S’mores and Jack O’Lantern-inspired showstoppers.

James - sent home in week four

James is a 25-year-old nuclear scientist from Cumbria He grew up in the east-end of Glasgow and moved to England after university. James is a board-game horror film fan, who spent his childhood burning pancakes in his mum's kitchen. His favourite flavours are mixed spice, apples and caramel. Janusz - sent home in week eight

Janusz is a 34-year-old personal assistant to a head teacher in East Sussex. He grew up in Poland and is now living on the southeast coast with his boyfriend, Simon, and their sausage dog, Nigel. Janusz was inspired to bake by his mother and describes his baking style as ‘cartoon-like, colourful and camp’. His favourite flavours are ginger and chocolate.

Kevin - sent home in week seven

Kevin is a 33-year-old music teacher from Lanarkshire. A talented musician, who not only teaches but also performs, Kevin can play the saxophone, flute, piano and clarinet. His baking ethos is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and to spend time refining his technique. His favourite flavours are a mix of fruits, herbs, nuts and spices. Maisam - sent home in week two

18-year-old Maisam is a student from Greater Manchester and this year's youngest contestant. Originally from Libya, Maisam can speak five languages (English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish) and has a strong creative streak. She has been baking since she was about 13 years old and loves the science of the kitchen. Her favourite flavours are olives, the sweetness of dates and the nuttiness of sesame seeds.

Maxy - sent home in week eight

Maxy is a 29-year-old architectural assistant from London. Swedish-born Maxy studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture. She began baking five years ago, with the arrival of her first daughter and likes to create beautifully decorated celebration cakes. Her favourite flavours are the sweet and delicate spice of cardamom and saffron buns and cinnamon rolls. Rebs - sent home in week four

Rebs is a 23-year-old masters student from County Antrim, Growing up in thee countryside in Northern Ireland, Rebs loves Irish culture and can Irish dance and play the tin whistle. Her earliest baking memory is eating her granny lemon meringue pies. She started baking to unwind from the stress of a busy life. Sandro - finalist

Sandro is a 30-year-old nanny from London. Sandro was born in Angola and fled the Angolan war with his mum when he was two. A keen boxer and a background in ballet and breakdance, Sando is multi-talented. He started baking as a form of therapy when his father died and he enjoys baking with the telly and running virtual baking classes for children with autism. His favourite flavours are the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese, and sweet bakes smothered in sticky dulce de leche. Syabira - WINNER



Syabira is a 32-year-old cardiovascular research associate from London, Malaysian-born Syabira moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD. She loves gaming and often spends evenings playing an online World-War-II simulation game. Syabira started baking in 2017 and her favourite flavours and mixing Malaysian with British classics, such as chicken rendang cornish pasties. Will - sent home in week one

