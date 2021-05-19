Eurovision 2023 is nearly here, so it's time to dig out your Union Jack flag and sparkly clothes for the biggest party of the year and this time the UK are the hosts! The world's biggest music competition returns with 37 countries competing in the 67th Eurovision Song Contest. Starting with two semi-finals on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May, before the Grand Final which will air live on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 on the evening of Saturday 13 May. Don't know your ABBA from your Lordi or your Gina G from your Katrina and the Waves? Here's our quick bluffer’s guide so you understand what’s happening at this year's musical extravaganza... Listen to the UK's five Eurovision-winning songs From ABBA to Zagreb: Facts and figures from all 66 editions so far Is there a Eurovision in 2023 and when is it?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 grand final takes place on Saturday, 13 May. Before the final there are two semi-finals, taking place on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May.

Which countries are competing in Eurovision 2023? This year 37 countries will take part in the Eurovision Song Contest, three fewer than last year as Bulgaria, Montenegro and North Macedonia have decided not to enter. 31 countries will contest two semi-finals in a bid to join the 'Big Five' countries and reigning champions Ukraine in the final. 10 nations will progress from each semi-final. The running order of each semi-final is as follows (the countries in bold have qualified for the final): Semi-final 1 - 9 May Norway Malta Serbia Latvia Portugal Ireland Croatia Switzerland Israel Moldova Sweden Azerbaijan Czech Republic Netherlands Finland Semi-final 2 - 11 May Denmark Armenia Romania Estonia Belgium Cyprus Iceland Greece Poland Slovenia Georgia San Marino Austria Albania Lithuania Australia The 20 qualifiers have joined France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Ukraine and United Kingdom in the final on May 13. What is the Eurovision final running order? The 26 Eurovision Song Contest finalists will compete in the following order on 13 May: Austria Portugal Switzerland Poland Serbia France Cyprus Spain Sweden Albania Italy Estonia Finland Czech Republic Australia Belgium Armenia Moldova Ukraine Norway Germany Lithuania Israel Slovenia Croatia United Kingdom

What time does Eurovision 2023 start? Watch the final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm to midnight. The semi-finals will take place at 8pm on 9 May and 11 May respectively and will both be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Where is Eurovision 2023 taking place? The City of Liverpool will play host to the 2023 contest after Sam Ryder finished in second place in Turin in May 2022 with his song Space Man. The contest was actually won by Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra with their song Stefania, but due to security concerns caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the UK is hosting Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine and its broadcasters. The contest will take place in the Liverpool Arena on the banks of the River Mersey in Liverpool. The 11,000-capacity arena, also known as the M&S Bank Arena, hosts concerts and exhibitions,. This is the ninth time the UK has hosted Eurovision, a record for the competition, but the first since 1998. It's also the fifth time the UK has stepped in to host after another winning country declined. The UK's other host cities and venues were: 1960: Royal Festival Hall, London - Hosted after Netherlands declined due to expense

- Hosted after Netherlands declined due to expense 1963: BBC Television Centre, London - Hosted after France, Monaco and Luxembourg declined

- Hosted after France, Monaco and Luxembourg declined 1968: Royal Albert Hall, London - As 1967 winners

- As 1967 winners 1972: Usher Hall, Edinburgh - Hosted when Monaco was unable to provide a suitable venue

- Hosted when Monaco was unable to provide a suitable venue 1974: Brighton Dome, Brighton - Hosted when Luxembourg declined due to expense

- Hosted when Luxembourg declined due to expense 1977: Wembley Conference Centre, London - As 1976 winners

- As 1976 winners 1982: Harrogate Conference Centre, Harrogate - As 1981 winners

- As 1981 winners 1998: National Indoor Arena, Birmingham - As 1997 winners Who are the UK's Eurovision presenters and commentators?

Because the UK is hosting Eurovision 2023, some familiar faces will be at the heart of the action, presenting both semi-finals and the final. After spending 13 editions of the song contest in the commentary booth, Graham Norton will finally step into the Eurovision limelight to co-present the Grand Final on 13 May. He will be joined in Liverpool by actress Hannah Waddingham and singer and Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon. The Eurovision 2023 precenting team will be completed by Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina. Sanina is the front woman of alternative rock band The Hardkiss and will represent last year's victorious nation across the event. She will also lead her band in a performance of the song Маяк (the Ukrainian for ‘Lighthouse') at the start of the first semi-final. Dixon, Sanina and Waddingham will also host both semi-finals. On a busy night for him, Norton, who took over from Terry Wogan as the host of the UK's Eurovision coverage in 2009, will also be behind the mic, sharing commentary duties with actress and presenter Mel Giedroyc. The semi-finals and the grand final will also air live on BBC Radio 2. After 34 years behind the mic, presenter Ken Bruce left the BBC earlier this year and so radio commentary duties for the final pass to a double act of Scott Mills and Rylan.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of being involved with Eurovision in various ways over the years," said Mills. "From commentating alongside Graham Norton to singing karaoke with the contestants but presenting from the Grand Final in Liverpool is the ultimate childhood dream come true." Rylan added: "Eurovision is my favourite time of the year, I cannot wait! And I’m so excited and absolutely buzzing to be hosting the Eurovision Grand Final on Radio 2, the biggest and best music event in the world, with my partner-in-crime Scott Mills." Both semi-finals will be presented on Radio 2 by BBC journalist and long-time Eurovision commentator Paddy O'Connell.

Who will be revealing the scores of the UK jury vote?

Actress Catherine Tate will be revealing the scores of the UK jury from the Liverpool Arena, the first time any spokesperson has done so live from the Eurovision venue.

"It's very exciting to be announcing the iconic 'douze points' at Eurovision," said Tate, best known for her sketch show which featured iconic characters such as the foul-mouthed Nan and lazy teen Lauren "am I bovvered?" Cooper as well as for playing Doctor Who companion Donna Noble. "It's just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!" she joked. AJ Odudu announced the UK scores in 2022. Previous UK Eurovision spokespersons have included Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman and Lorraine Kelly.

Who is the UK's Eurovision 2023 act?

BBC Mae Muller - The UK's Eurovision act in 2023

The United Kingdom will be represented at Eurovision 2023 by Mae Muller. London-born Mae will perform the catchy I Wrote A Song, which she wrote with Karen Poole, who has written for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen and David Guetta, and Brit-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson. "I wrote ‘I Wrote A Song’ a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!," said Muller, who had a 2021 chart hit with Better Days and supported Little Mix on their 2019 tour.

”I'm so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. “I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leaderboard!” When did the UK last win Eurovision?

Getty Katrina and the Waves - The UK's last Eurovision winners in 1997

The last UK winner of Eurovision was Katrina and the Waves in 1997 with the song Love Shine a Light. The UK has won the Eurovision Song Contest five times. 1967: Sandie Shaw - Puppet on a String

1969: Lulu - Boom Bang-a-Bang

1976: Brotherhood of Man - Save Your Kisses for Me

1981: Bucks Fizz - Making Your Mind Up

1997: Katrina and the Waves - Love Shine a Light So it's now been 26 years since the last British winner, but after 12 consecutive finishes outside the top 10, things started to look up last year when Sam Ryder, with his song Space Man, ended the jury voting stage in first place. The public vote saw Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra climb from fourth to a clear first place, but Sam's runner-up spot was the UK's best result since Imaani's second place in 1998. From Bucks Fizz to Sandie Shaw - the UK's Eurovision winners In between those two silver medals, the UK has finished in last place five times in the last 20 years. Jemini, Andy Abraham, Josh Dubovie, Michael Rice and 2021 act James Newman all propped up the leaderboard, with both Jemini and Newman finishing with the dreaded nul points! Who won Eurovision 2022?

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine won Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy, with their mashup of folk music and rap entitled Stefania. The song was fourth after the jury votes but stormed ahead in the public televoting, winning by 175 points from the UK after no fewer than 28 of the 39 eligible nations gave Ukraine the maximum 12 points.

How does Eurovision voting work? The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest is chosen through two semi-finals and a grand final. Changes to the voting system mean that in 2023 the results of the semi-finals are calculated in a different way to the winners of the grand final. This year, the results of the semi-finals will be determined by televoting alone. Only the countries participating in each semi-final are entitled to vote in it, along with three of the six nations who automatically qualify for the final (the Big Five plus 2022 winners Ukraine). There'll also be a 'Rest of the World' televote made up of viewers in non-participating countries - their online votes will count in both semi-finals. The final retains the familiar combination of jury score and televote. After all the songs have been performed, every competing country (including the losing semi-finalists) awards two sets of scores to their 10 favourite acts, with 12 points going to the favourite, 10 to the second best and 8 points down to 1 point to the rest of the top 10. One score comes from the votes of the viewers at home, while the other comes from a jury of music industry professionals. The viewers in non-participating countries will again take part in televoting for the final to produce a 'Rest of the World' score. Neither the juries nor the televoters can vote for their own countries. After all the votes have been cast, a spokesperson from each country will reveal the jury points awarded to its top three acts - those earning 8, 10 and 12 points. Once all the jury points have been revealed, the viewer votes will then be added to the scores to reveal the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest. The televotes are revealed differently to the jury votes. In reverse order according to the result of the jury vote, the total number of televoting points gained by each country will be added to their jury score, making exciting viewing as songs which were poorly received by juries of music business professionals can leap up the leaderboard if the voting public disagree with them. What are the Eurovision rules? Each country chooses an act and song, which can be a maximum of 3 minutes long and must not have been released before. 20 countries qualify for the grand final from semi-finals which take place earlier in the week. They join the host country and the ‘Big 5’ - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom - who all qualify automatically for the grand final. This year Ukraine has qualified automatically as 2022 winners, even though the UK is hosting the event on their behalf. In the grand final, 26 acts must sing live, but must not have live instruments. What is the Eurovision prize? The Eurovision winners get the iconic glass microphone trophy and the chance to perform again at the end of the show. The winner will also earn their country the chance to host the contest the following year.

Eurovision 2023 odds - who are the bookies' favourites?

The bookies' clear favourite ahead of Eurovision 2023 is Sweden's Loreen with her song Tattoo. Loreen won Eurovision 2012 with the high-energy Eurodance track Euphoria, and she is currently an odds-on 8/13 to repeat the feat in Liverpool. Finland, Ukraine, France and Norway complete the bookies' top 5 (as of 24 April). Surprisingly, Finnish rapper Käärijä is favourite, ahead of Sweden, to win the first semi-final with his song Cha Cha Cha, while Austria's Teya and Selena, with the intriguingly titled Who the Hell is Edgar?, are favourites to win the second semi. Mae Muller is rated a modest 33/1 to become the first act to win on home soil since Ireland's Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan's Rock 'n' Roll Kids triumphed in Dublin in 1994.

Who are the most successful Eurovision acts of all time?



Getty ABBA - The 1974 Eurovision winners with 'Waterloo'

ABBA are the most famous Eurovision winners. The Swedish pop act won in Brighton in 1974 with Waterloo and went on to enjoy phenomenal chart success all over the world over the course of the next decade. Other noteworthy Eurovision winners have included Lulu, Brotherhood of Man, Celine Dion, Conchita Wurst, Mans Zelmerlow and Dana International. Who is the most successful Eurovision country of all time? Ireland is the most successful country at Eurovision with seven wins. Sweden has won the contest six times, while Luxembourg, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have won five times. What is the Eurovision theme music? Every edition of the Eurovision Song Contest begins with the familiar strains of the Prelude of Te Deum by French Baroque composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier. Charpentier wrote the piece in the late 17th century, but the manuscript was lost for 250 years until 1953, when it was rediscovered by French musicologist Carl de Nys in the National Library of Paris. It was soon recorded and when the newly founded European Broadcasting Union was looking for a theme to introduce its continent-wide broadcasts, it chose Charpentier's triumphant fanfare. Almost 70 years on Te Deum is still used by the EBU, and while the organisation does broadcast other events, the 300-year-old hymn has become known as the Eurovision theme tune.

Why do the big 5 automatically qualify for Eurovision?

The Big Five (formerly Big Four) are the countries who make the biggest financial contribution to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The Big 5 are: 1. UK 2. France 3. Italy (Since 2011) 4. Spain 5. Germany A rule was created in 2000, which meant the Big Five all automatically got a spot in the Eurovision final, regardless of previous performances. They also don't have to qualify through the live semi-finals.

Why is Australia in Eurovision? Australia first took part in Eurovision in 2015 to mark the 60th Eurovision Song Contest - the competition has been hugely popular Down Under since it was first broadcast live there in 1983. It was planned as a one-off event, but they have continued to take part and are signed up until 2023. Other countries outside of Europe who have taken part in Eurovision include Israel - who have won it four times - and Morocco, who took part in 1980. Israel take part as they are a member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

Watch the final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, 13 May at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The semi-finals will be also live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May, both at 8pm.