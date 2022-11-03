Best live sport events, films and TV series to stream in NovemberNov 16 | 5 min read
Discovery Channel and Eurosport now available on more BT TV packages
World-class sport and amazing adventure and exploration documentaries are available to more BT TV viewers as Eurosport 1 & 2 and Discovery Channel join our Sport and Entertainment packages.
If you enjoy amazing adventure, exploration and science documentaries, or are gripped by the best in global sport, good news – Discovery Channel and Eurosport 1 & 2 are being added to more BT TV packages.
From 4 November, new and existing customers can watch Discovery Channel on our Entertainment, Big Entertainment and VIP BT TV packages.
Eurosport 1 & 2 are being added to the BT TV Sport package, and if you pay for the BT Sport add-on, you’ll also get access to Eurosport on BT TV. Both channels are already available on the Big Sport and VIP packages.
VIP package customers and customers with the HD add-on will be able to watch all three channels in glorious HD.
How can I watch the new channels?
BT TV customers will be able to watch Discovery Channel on channel 320 and Eurosport 1 & 2 on channels 412 and 413 respectively.
VIP package customers or customers with the HD add-on will be able to watch the HD versions of these channels on channel 325 for Discovery Channel and 435 and 436 for Eurosport 1 & 2.
Catch-up and on demand content for Discovery Channel will be available via the BT Player from 28 November.
What can I watch on Discovery Channel?
Whether it’s mind-boggling machines or journeys to the most remote corners of the planet, Discovery Channel has it all. Current channel highlights include:
Gold Rush – One of Discovery Channel's most popular shows. A depressed economy has radically changed the way many Americans live their lives. For Parker Schnabel those changes mean risking it all as one of the gold miners in the wilds of Alaska.
Kindig Customs - Dave Kindig turns out one-of-a-kind vehicles for his demanding clientele. He works on all types and periods of cars to restore them from the ground up to create a unique motoring masterpiece.
Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns – Deadliest Catch skipper Sig Hansen lures his family back to their Norwegian homeland hoping to build a new king crab fishing empire. But starting over becomes an unexpected journey to rediscover a lost legacy.
Other must-watch shows coming up on Discovery Channel include a journey to the wilderness in Alaska: The Last Frontier and a search for buried treasure in Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch. And don’t forget long-running Discovery Channel classics like Blowing Up History, Ed Stafford’s adventures into the unknown and of course the cold-blooded annual celebration that is Shark Week.
What can I watch on Eurosport 1 and 2?
Watch some of the best global sporting events on Eurosport 1 & 2, including Grand Tour cycling, Australian Open and Roland-Garros tennis, snooker, winter sports and the Olympic Games.
Cycling: Eurosport covers every stage of cycling’s three Grand Tours – the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España – live and in their entirety. The channels also broadcast the Spring Classics including Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San-Remo, women’s tours the Giro Donne and Tour de France Femmes and the sport’s prestigious road and track World Championships.
Tennis: Watch live and exclusive coverage of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros tennis on Eurosport, along with highlights of the Wimbledon Championships and other events including the Laver Cup.
Snooker: Eurosport is the Home of Snooker, offering coverage of all major tournaments including the Triple Crown series of the World Championship, Masters and UK Championship, and other tournaments from the World Snooker Tour including the Home Nations Series consisting of the Welsh Open, Scottish Open, Northern Ireland Open and English Open.
Olympic Games: If it’s Olympic Games action you want, Eurosport will broadcast the world’s greatest multi-sports event in Paris 2024.
Also on Eurosport: Catch a host of live sports on Eurosport, including skiing, snowboarding, athletics, equestrian, Formula E, speedway, rallying, sports climbing, martial arts and much more.
