Discovery Channel and Eurosport now available on more BT TV packages

If you enjoy amazing adventure, exploration and science documentaries, or are gripped by the best in global sport, good news – Discovery Channel and Eurosport 1 & 2 are being added to more BT TV packages.

From 4 November, new and existing customers can watch Discovery Channel on our Entertainment, Big Entertainment and VIP BT TV packages.

Eurosport 1 & 2 are being added to the BT TV Sport package, and if you pay for the BT Sport add-on, you’ll also get access to Eurosport on BT TV. Both channels are already available on the Big Sport and VIP packages.

VIP package customers and customers with the HD add-on will be able to watch all three channels in glorious HD.

How can I watch the new channels?

BT TV customers will be able to watch Discovery Channel on channel 320 and Eurosport 1 & 2 on channels 412 and 413 respectively.

VIP package customers or customers with the HD add-on will be able to watch the HD versions of these channels on channel 325 for Discovery Channel and 435 and 436 for Eurosport 1 & 2.

Catch-up and on demand content for Discovery Channel will be available via the BT Player from 28 November.

What can I watch on Discovery Channel?