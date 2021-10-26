We already know who the Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants are, with the likes of Sally Dynevor, Rachel Stevens and Bez getting their skates on.

And now we know which pro skaters have the unenviable task of guiding them through those terrifying moves.

Discover who’s in the Dancing on Ice professional skaters line-up…

Who are the new professionals on Dancing on Ice?

Three new skaters have been confirmed for this series:

Morgan Swales