Dancing on Ice professional skaters: Find out who’s on the rink in 2022
The pro skaters for Dancing on Ice 2022 have been confirmed! Discover who they are as they get ready to pair up with the latest batch of celebrities.
We already know who the Dancing on Ice 2022 contestants are, with the likes of Sally Dynevor, Rachel Stevens and Bez getting their skates on.
And now we know which pro skaters have the unenviable task of guiding them through those terrifying moves.
Discover who’s in the Dancing on Ice professional skaters line-up…
Who are the new professionals on Dancing on Ice?
Three new skaters have been confirmed for this series:
Morgan Swales
Morgan is a competitive figure skater for Great Britain – and credits the show for inspiring her. She decided to take up the sport at the age of nine, having watched the show as a child.
Now 22, she also worked on the Netflix teen drama Zero Chill.
Tippy Packard
Tippy is a three-time Hong Kong champion and World Figure Skating competitor. After retiring from the competitive sport, she’s toured more than 40 countries as a show skater.
Colin Grafton
Colin started skating at the age of seven, having been inspired by the 1998 Winter Olympics. He competed internationally as a pairs skater for Team USA and has skated in some of the most prestigious ice shows worldwide.
Dancing on Ice professionals 2022
There are also 11 pro skaters returning to the show:
Matt Evers
Alexandra Shauman
Łukasz Różycki
Andy Buchanan
Robin Johnstone
Mark Hanretty
Brendyn Hatfield
Vanessa Bauer
Karina Manta
Joe Johnson
Angela Egan
The celebrity and professional skating partnerships will be confirmed very soon, so keep checking this page to stay up to date!
Dancing On Ice begins at 6.30pm on Sunday January 16 on ITV. Catch up on the ITV Hub.
