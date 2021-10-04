There are a few things you can always rely on as the year draws to a close: a psychological battle over the heating controls, a good intention to get your Christmas shopping done in time, and a gang of unlikely celebrities getting their skates on to impress TV viewers! Yes, Dancing On Ice returns to ITV at 6.30pm on Sunday, 15 January 2023, and the 11 celebrities planning to pull off spins, jumps and those dreaded headbangers are already practising hard with their professional partners. Find out who's taking part in Dancing On Ice series 15 as we reveal the celebrity line-up...

Who's in the Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up?

Siva Kaneswaran

ITV

Best known for: Singer with The Wanted Professional partner: Klabera Komini The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran was the 11th and final celebrity contestant confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023. Before joining the boy band in 2009, Dublin-born Siva had already enjoyed a brief career as a model and an actor, appearing in ITV's X Factor-style drama Rock Rivals. Within a year of that show, Siva was selected from thousands of auditionees to join The Wanted, who went on to enjoy 10 Top 10 UK singles including two No.1s. “I’m very excited. I’m trying to be positive and not be in a fearful mindset!" Siva said. "I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast. I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me and put on a show for everyone to see and hopefully not make a fool of myself!” Siva's professional skate partner Klabera Komini is taking part in the show for the second time. In 2021 she finished third with athlete and commentator Colin Jackson.

Michelle Heaton

ITV

Best known for: Being a member of pop group Liberty X Professional partner: Łukasz Różycki Michelle Heaton found fame as part of the group Liberty X, which was formed from the five runners-up in 2001 talent show Popstars. The band went on to have seven Top 10 singles in the UK, including No.1 hit Thinking It Over. "I’m so excited - I can’t believe it," mum-of-two Michelle said of joining Dancing On Ice 2023. "Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general. I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.” Michelle's professional partner Łukasz Różycki is a Dancing on Ice veteran of seven series. The Polish skater, who is married to fellow DoI pro Alexandra Schauman, has yet to win the series, coming third with Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle in 2014. He does hold one unenviable record however - Łukasz has been the first skater eliminated on no fewer than three occasions!

Carley Stenson

ITV

Best known for: Playing Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks Professional partner: Mark Hanretty Actress and singer Carley Stenson may be best known by TV viewers for her 11 years playing Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks, but it's her subsequent theatre experience that might hold her in good stead in series 15 of Dancing On Ice. Carley has appeared in West End shows including Legally Blonde, Shrek and Spamalot, as well as appearing on your in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Les Miserables. "I'm so excited that I get to learn how to dance...on ice! I'm terrified but can’t wait - I just want to make the most of this whole experience," she said. Carly's professional skate partner Mark Hanretty has been a Dancing on Ice regular since 2011. He's finished third in two of the last three seasons - partnering Libby Clegg and Kimberley Wyatt.

Darren Harriott

ITV

Best known for: Stand-up comedian Professional partner: Tippy Packard Stand-up comedian Darren Harriott might have appeared on dozens of UK TV panel shows, but has be taken on too much with Dancing On Ice? “I’ve got giant feet, I don't skate and I can't dance! My family has already made bets - they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!” he joked. Darren had already tried his hand at celebrity challenges Bake Off and Celebrity Mastermind, and has appeared on Mock the Week, 8 out of 10 Cats and Richard Osman's House of Games as well as appearing on Live at the Apollo at both host and guest. Darren's professional skate partner Tippy Packard is returning to Dancing on Ice for a second time after finishing 8th with Olympic BMXer Kye White on her debut last year.

Joey Essex

ITV

Best known for: The Only Way is Essex cast member and reality TV veteran Professional partner: Vanessa Bauer Dancing on Ice contestants be warned - TOWIE legend Joey Essex has reality TV previous! As well as coming fourth in I'm A Celebrity 2013, Joey took on the high diving board in ITV's Splash!, put himself through the trials of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2020 and entered Celebrity MasterChef in 2019. And as the winner of Channel 4's ski-jump spectacular The Jump in 2015, he's in line to pull off a winter sports reality TV double. “I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this,” Joey told This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. Joey's professional partner Vanessa Bauer is the most decorated of the current crop of skaters on the show. Since winning with Jake Quickenden on her debut in 2018, the German skater has finished second on no fewer than three occasions, alongside Wes Nelson, Perri Kiely and Brendan Cole. In fact, the only time Vanessa has failed to reach the final was in 2021, when both she and partner Joe-Warren Plant withdrew after contracting Covid-19. At that point the pair had received the highest scores every week they had skated. No pressure, Joey!

The Vivienne

ITV

Best known for: Winning the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Professional partner: Colin Grafton Welsh drag queen The Vivienne shot to fame as the first winner of the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race, and earlier this year returned to compete in an All Stars season of the show. Since her win, The Vivienne - who chose her name because she was known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing - has appeared on Celebrity Juice, The Weakest Link, Celebrity Mastermind and The Great British Sewing Bee. "I'm beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023! This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice," she said. To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it's a big step forward for queer representation on TV." The Vivienne's professional partner Colin Grafton is making his competitive debut on Dancing On Ice, having been a support skater last year.

Mollie Gallagher

ITV

Best known for: Playing Nina Lucas in Coronation Street Professional partner: Sylvain Longchambon Actress Mollie Gallagher is swapping the cobbles for the skating rink as she becomes the fifth celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023. Mollie has played Roy Cropper's niece Nina Lucas since November 2019. In September 2021 she won the Best Serial Drama Performance award at the National Television Awards in recognition of her storyline in which she and boyfriend Seb were brutally assaulted in a hate crime. “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!” said Mollie. A number of Mollie's Corrie co-stars have competed on Dancing On Ice over the years and she admitted she'll be turning to them for advice. “I’ll be getting all the tips I can because I’m going to need it!” she joked. Mollie's professional partner Sylvain Longchambon is returning to Dancing On Ice after a three-year absence, but may already be a familiar face to her as he is the husband of her Corrie co-star Samia Longchambon. Sylvain and Samia were partners on the 2013 series, had a son, Yves, in 2015 and married in 2016. On his last appearance on Dancing on Ice, Sylvain partnered another Corrie star, Jane Danson (Leanne Battersby). In five series, however, he has yet to make the final, his best place being fifth with Samia.

Nile Wilson

ITV

Best known for: Winning Olympic bronze medal in gymnastics in 2016 Professional partner: Olivia Smart Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson is the fourth confirmed celebrity skater for Dancing On Ice 2023. Nile won a bronze medal in the Horizontal bar at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and also has a World Championships silver medal and five Commonwealth Games golds in his trophy cabinet. With that record of success, and his gymnastic background, will he be among the front runners for glory on DoI? "I've certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity. I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again," said Nile, before hinting that he might have something special in store for viewers. “My biggest goal on the show is to do something that no-one has ever done before!” he vowed. Nile's professional skate partner Olivia Smart is making her Dancing on Ice debut. Alongside ice dance partner Adrian Diaz, Sheffield-born Olivia represented Spain at the 2022 Winter Olympics and in 2021 was a Skate Canada International bronze medalist.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

ITV

Best known for: Winning Love Island 2022 with Davide Saclimenti Professional partner: Brendyn Hatfield Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is swapping the warmth of the Love Island villa for the chill of the rink after becoming the third confirmed celebrity for the 2023 series of Dancing On Ice. Actress and model Ekin-Su won this summer's edition of Love Island with partner Davide Saclimenti. The pair will soon appear in their own ITV2 travel show, Homecomings, which will follow the couple's visits to Davide's home country of Italy and Ekin-Su's family village in Turkey as well as Istanbul. "I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!” Ekin-Su said on Good Morning Britain. Ekin-Su's professional partner Brendyn Hatfield is appearing on Dancing On Ice for the fourth time. His best result came in 2021, when he partnered rapper Lady Leshurr to a fourth-place finish.

John Fashanu

ITV

Best known for: FA Cup-winning footballer and Gladiators presenter Professional partner: Alexandra Schauman Former Wimbledon and England striker John Fashanu is the second celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023. At 60 years of age, sportsman-turned-TV presenter John might be among the show's oldest contestants yet, but he promises he's not donning the skates just to make up the numbers. “I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice!" he said. "I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!" John's professional partner Alexandra Schauman is the longest serving female pro on Dancing On Ice. The Finnish skater made her debut alongside Dr Hilary Jones in 2010 and after partnering Todd Carty in 2014's all-star series, returned in 2019 to triumph with former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan. She is married to fellow DoI pro skater Łukasz Różycki.

Patsy Palmer

ITV

Best known for: Playing Bianca Jackson in EastEnders Professional partner: Matt Evers Actress Patsy Palmer became the first celebrity skater to be revealed for Dancing On Ice 2023. After appearing in Grange Hill and The Gentle Touch as a child actress, Patsy played Bianca Jackson in EastEnders from 1993 to 2019. Since leaving Albert Square she has appeared in the West End and also tried her hand at reality TV, coming fifth in the third series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 and appearing as Butterfly in the first series of The Masked Dancer. “I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun," California-based Patsy said. "My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50 year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!” Patsy's professional skate partner Matt Evers is Mr Dancing On Ice. Former US Junior Champion Matt has competed in every season of the show since the very first series in 2006, when and Bonnie Langford finished in third place. He has since won alongside Suzanne Shaw and finished twice with Jorgie Porter and Faye Brookes - stepping in to partner actress Faye to silver after her original partner Hamish Gaman had pulled out injured with three weeks of the competition to go. Matt was also one half of the show's historic first all-male couple, skating with Ian 'H' Watkins in 2020.

Who are the Dancing On Ice 2023 judges?

ITV

The Dancing On Ice judging panel is staying the same for series 15, with Oti Mabuse once again taking her place alongside Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. Two-time Strictly winner Oti brought her dance expertise to the panel last year and was an instant success. Ashley, leader of BGT-winning street dance groupe Diversity, has been a judge since the show returned after a four-year break in 2018.

Olympic gold medal ice dancers Jayne and Chris, of course, have appeared on all 14 series of the show to date, having acted as coaches and mentors to the celebrities for the first nine series from 2006 to 2014.

Who are the Dancing On Ice presenters?

ITV

Holly Willoughby and Philip Scofield are returning to host the 15th series of Dancing On Ice. Phil has appeared on all 14 series since 2006, while original host Holly presented the first six series before handing over to Christine Bleakley - now Christine Lampard - for the last three series of the original run.

Last season saw another host join the show temporarily when Stephen Mulhern joined his former kids' TV colleague Holly at rink-side for a week after Phil was forced to self-isolate following a positive Covid test. It wasn't the first time there'd been an unexpected change of host - back in 2011, former contestant Coleen Nolan had stood in for Holly when she fell ill with a migraine.

Who are the previous Dancing On Ice champions?

ITV

Dancing On Ice has crowned 13 different champions across its 14-series run. Singer Ray Quinn is the only celebrity to triumph twice, as he won 2014's All-Stars series five years after his first win. Here is the Dancing On Ice roll of honour. Series 1 - 2006 - Gaynor Faye and Daniel Whiston

Series 2 - 2007 - Kyran Bracken and Melanie Lambert

Series 3 - 2008 - Suzanne Shaw and Matt Evers

Series 4 - 2009 - Ray Quinn and Maria Filippov

Series 5 - 2010 - Hayley Tamaddon and Daniel Whiston

Series 6 - 2011 - Sam Attwater and Brianne Delcourt

Series 7 - 2012 - Matthew Wolfenden and Nina Ulanova

Series 8 - 2013 - Beth Tweddle and Daniel Whiston

Series 9 - 2014 - Ray Quinn and Maria Filippov

Series 10 - 2018 - Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer

Series 11 - 2019 - James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman

Series 12 - 2020 - Joe Swash and Alex Murphy

Series 13 - 2021 - Sonny Jay and Angela Egan

Series 14 - 2022 - Regan Gascoigne (above) and Karina Manta