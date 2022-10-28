How to watch live Premier League football on Amazon PrimeJan 17 | 4 min read
Clarkson's Farm season 3: Jeremy and Kaleb will return for more adventures on Diddly Squat – everything you need to know
Season 2 hasn’t even been released yet, but Prime Video has already confirmed that filming has begun on season 3 of Clarkson and Kaleb's agricultural adventures.
The long wait for Clarkson’s Farm season 2 isn’t quite over – the show is expected to return in early 2023 – but Prime Video has already confirmed a third season for the hit farming series.
Production has begun on season 3, which will cover the latest year in farming from 2022 into 2023.
The smash-hit first series is one of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest ever UK hits, turning Britain’s most unlikely farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, into a celebrated award winner at the British Farming Awards.
How We Made It - Clarkson's Farm season 1
The show follows Clarkson as he deals with bad weather, misbehaving animals and some unusual co-workers on the farm.
Season 2 will find Clarkson diversifying his animals and crops on the farm and also tackling the local council, who want to shut down his Diddly Squat Farm restaurant. The series will also explore how the current economic crisis is impacting the farm industry.
“Watching Clarkson’s Farm grow from an intimate glimpse into British farming to a global sensation has been a delight,” said Amazon UK Head of Originals Dan Grabiner.
“We’re thrilled to be continuing the story year after year as the plot thickens for our favourite farmers.”
Here's everything you need to know about Clarkson’s Farm 3…
Has Clarkson's Farm been cancelled?
Clarkson's Farm season 2 and 3 will be released by Prime Video as planned in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Season 3 is expected to be the final season.
According to Variety, Prime Video won't be extending their current deal with Clarkson again after his comments about Meghan Markle in his Sun newspaper column.
The report says Clarkson's Farm season 2 and 3 and four more Grand Tour specials will be Clarkson's last shows on the platform.
What is Clarkson's Farm season 3 release date?
Season 2 isn’t even released yet and season 3 has only just started filming, so there will be a long wait for fans of the show.
If Prime Video and Clarkson are beginning to follow an annual routine of filming on the farm, the earliest we can expect season 3 is the beginning of 2024.
“I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy,” joked Clarkson.
Who is in the Clarkson’s Farm season 3 cast?
Prime Video has promised we’ll see farming advisor Kaleb Cooper, Clarkson’s wife Lisa, Gerald and Cheerful Charlie back on the farm in season 3.
They have also promised “new characters” will be involved in season 3 as Clarkson pursues his farming dream and taps into 513 acres of land on Diddly Squat, including woodlands and lakes, which have yet to be touched.
“I’m over the moon to be taking part again. Well, they do say third time’s a charm!” said Kaleb Cooper.
"Maybe this will be the series that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer!
Lisa Hogan added: “There is a whole lot to catch up on here at Diddly Squat - series 2 is on its way so not long to wait for you to see how much the hard work and love of farming continues. It’s just grand to be already filming series 3.”
