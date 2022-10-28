The long wait for Clarkson’s Farm season 2 isn’t quite over – the show is expected to return in early 2023 – but Prime Video has already confirmed a third season for the hit farming series.

Production has begun on season 3, which will cover the latest year in farming from 2022 into 2023.

The smash-hit first series is one of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest ever UK hits, turning Britain’s most unlikely farmer, Jeremy Clarkson, into a celebrated award winner at the British Farming Awards.

How We Made It - Clarkson's Farm season 1

The show follows Clarkson as he deals with bad weather, misbehaving animals and some unusual co-workers on the farm.

Season 2 will find Clarkson diversifying his animals and crops on the farm and also tackling the local council, who want to shut down his Diddly Squat Farm restaurant. The series will also explore how the current economic crisis is impacting the farm industry.

“Watching Clarkson’s Farm grow from an intimate glimpse into British farming to a global sensation has been a delight,” said Amazon UK Head of Originals Dan Grabiner.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing the story year after year as the plot thickens for our favourite farmers.”

Here's everything you need to know about Clarkson’s Farm 3…