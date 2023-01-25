First look at Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor’s Netflix quiz showJan 25 | 1 min read
Cheat: Who are the presenters? What is the release date? Everything you need to know about Netflix's new quiz show
First look at Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor’s bluff and blag game show Cheat, which is coming soon to Netflix.
Netflix are looking to crack into the world of British gameshows with an original high-stakes quiz – Cheat.
Presented by British TV stars Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor, the show has a potential £50,000 jackpot for the contestants, but there is one catch – the aim of the game is cheating.
Unlike most TV quiz shows, there is more to the game than a battle of brains and wit. Contestants will also be rewarded for lying, bluffing and blagging their way through the show.
In this show, there is only one rule - don't get caught.
Talking about the new series, Ellie Taylor said: "What a total babe of a show to work on - brilliant game, ace crew and contestants, plus Danny was the best company a treacle could ask for. Can’t wait for you to see it."
Writing about the series on Instagram, the always colouful Dyer said: "A blinding little gig I did with Ellie Taylor starts on the 1 March on Netflix. She’s a proper treacle and I think you’re all gonna love it. It’s a game show full of slippery f***ers trying to cheat their way to some serious readies… beautiful."
Who are the presenters?
The show will be presented by a new double act, actor Danny Dyer and comedian Ellie Taylor.
Dyer is best known for playing Mick Carter in EastEnders and popular British movies such as Football Factory, Human Traffic and The Business.
Ellie Taylor is a stand-up comedian, presenter and actress, who recently took part in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing. She starred as Sassy in Ted Lasso and was a regular on comedy news programme The Mash Report.
What is the Cheat release date on Netflix?
Watch Cheat on Netflix from Wednesday. 1 March
How many episodes of Cheat are there?
Cheat will have 12 episodes.
- Episodes 1-4 – Released 1 March
- Episodes 5-8 – Released 8 March
- Episode 9-12 – Released 15 March
