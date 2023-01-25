Netflix are looking to crack into the world of British gameshows with an original high-stakes quiz – Cheat.

Presented by British TV stars Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor, the show has a potential £50,000 jackpot for the contestants, but there is one catch – the aim of the game is cheating.

Unlike most TV quiz shows, there is more to the game than a battle of brains and wit. Contestants will also be rewarded for lying, bluffing and blagging their way through the show.

In this show, there is only one rule - don't get caught.