Celebrity Bake Off cast 2023: Meet the line up of contestants taking part in the Stand Up To Cancer specials
David Schwimmer, Tom Daley and Gemma Collins are all heading in the star-studded 2023 Great Celebrity Bake Off line up.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back for Stand Up To Cancer and the 2023 cast is filled with the most impressive line up of celebrity contestants yet.
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be dishing out some truth bombs and tasting the culinary inventions of an American TV legend, a millionaire businesswoman, an Olympic gold medal winner… and Gemma Collins.
The Channel 4 series, which starts in a new Sunday slot (7.45pm on 19 March), will be hosted by Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding and is hoping to raise lots of money to fund cancer research.
Here is everything you need to know about the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023, including the presenters, contestants line up and start date.
Great Celebrity Bake Off contestants 2023 – Full cast list
- David Schwimmer (Friends star)
- Tom Davis (Comedian and star of King Gary)
- Rose Matafeo (BAFTA winner and star of Starstruck)
- Jesy Nelson (Formr Little Mix popstar)
- Jay Blades MBE (The Repair Shop star)
- Judi Love (Comedian and Loose Women star)
- Mike Wozniak (Comedian and Taskmaster star)
- Deborah Meaden (Dragons’ Den)
- Gemma Collins (TOWIE Icon)
- Tim Key (Comedian)
- AJ Odudu (TV presenter)
- Jessica Hynes (Star of Spaced, Royle Family, W1A)
- Paddy McGuinness (Comedian and TV presenter)
- Coleen Nolan (Former singer and Loose Women star)
- Joe Thomas (Inbetweeners actor)
- Tom Daley OBE (Olympic gold medal actor)
- David Morrissey (Actor, The Walking Dead and Sherwood)
- Lucy Beaumont (Comedian)
- Adele Roberts (Radio Presenter)
When does Great Celebrity Bake Off start on Channel 4?
Great Celebrity Bake Off starts on Sunday, 16 March at 7.45pm on Channel 4.
The series is raising money for Stand Up To Cancer, a joint campaign from Channel 4 and Cancer Research.
More than £93 million has been raised in the UK to date. To find out more about Stand Up To Cancer and how you can support, visit su2c.org.uk or channel4.com/SU2C.
Who are the Celebrity Bake Off 2023 presenters?
The celebrity guests will be welcomed into the Bake Off tent by regular presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.
Who are the Celebrity Bake Off 2023 judges?
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return as the Celebrity Bake Off judges in 2023, on the look out for soggy bottoms and potential Star Bakers.
The 20 celebrities will have to tackle the usual trio of Bake Off challenges - signature, technical and showstopper.
Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Sunday, 16 March at 7.45pm on Channel 4.
To find out more about Stand Up To Cancer and how you can support, visit su2c.org.uk or channel4.com/SU2C.
