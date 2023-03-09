The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back for Stand Up To Cancer and the 2023 cast is filled with the most impressive line up of celebrity contestants yet.

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be dishing out some truth bombs and tasting the culinary inventions of an American TV legend, a millionaire businesswoman, an Olympic gold medal winner… and Gemma Collins.

The Channel 4 series, which starts in a new Sunday slot (7.45pm on 19 March), will be hosted by Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding and is hoping to raise lots of money to fund cancer research.

Here is everything you need to know about the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2023, including the presenters, contestants line up and start date.