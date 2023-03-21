Following the success of its first spectacular celebration of the world of musical theatre last year, National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals is back for an encore. The second edition of Big Night of Musicals, featuring exclusive performances from the stars of the biggest West End and touring shows will be broadcast on BBC One on Saturday 25 March. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including all the musical hits you can look forward to enjoying. What is Big Night of Musicals?

National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals is a celebration of the world of musical theatre, highlighting the biggest and best shows currently playing in the West End and on tour across the UK. The 90-minute show brings 13 musicals under one roof for a night, and as well as celebrating musical theatre, shines a light on the difference theatre groups make to communities. The musical extravaganza was recorded in front of an audience of 12,000 at Manchester’s AO Arena on 27 February, and now millions more will get to enjoy the performances on BBC One at 7.50pm on Saturday 25 March. From Les Mis to Everybody Loves Jamie - top movie musicals to stream right now Who is hosting Big Night of Musicals?

Jason Manford returns to host Big Night of Musicals after the first show proved such a success in 2022. Manford made his name as a stand-up comedian, appearing frequently on the BBC’s Live at the Apollo and as a regular on panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats and QI. Since winning ITV celebrity talent show Born to Shine in 2011 he has become an established musical theatre performer, appearing in musicals in the West End and on tour including Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Guys and Dolls and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. In 2017 he recorded an album of show tunes entitled A Different Stage, and later this year will play the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium. Manford also put his singing skills to the test to finish runner-up in the first series of The Masked Singer, disguised as Hedgehog, and is currently appearing as a judge on ITV’s lookalike singing contest Starstruck. Which songs from which shows will be performed on Big Night of Musicals?

The following songs from current cast members of 13 West End and touring musicals will be performed on Big Night of Musicals: Defying Gravity from Wicked, performed by Laura Pick

Haus of Holbein, performed by the cast of Six

I Will Always Love You from The Bodyguard, performed by Melody Thornton, above

I’m a Believer, performed by the cast of Shrek: The Musical

King of New York, performed by the cast of Newsies

Love Changes Everything from Aspects of Love, performed by Michael Ball

Mamma Mia!/Dancing Queen, performed by the cast of Mamma Mia!, above

My Girl/Get Ready/Got to Get Next to You, performed by the cast of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

My Shot, performed by the cast of Hamilton, below

Naughty/Revolting Children/When I Grow Up, performed by the cast of Matilda

On My Own from Les Miserables, performed by Nathania Ong

Shall We Dance from The King and I, performed by Helen George

We Will Rock You, performed by the cast of We Will Rock You

What else will the show feature? As well as the performances above, Big Night of Musicals will feature a star-studded celebration of the career of Andrew Lloyd Webber, a look behind the scenes at Heathers: The Musical and a special performance from Jason Manford and a group of young musical theatre fans. Is there a trailer? Get a taste of the spectacular performances in store on Big Night of Musicals by watching the trailer below.

What else is happening around the show?

Musical theatre legends Samantha Barks (Les Miserables, Oliver!, Frozen) and Layton Williams (Billy Elliot, Thriller – Live, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) will host a two-hour Big Night of Musicals show on BBC Radio 2 from 8pm on Sunday 26 March. The programme will feature additional songs recorded at the AO Arena as well as backstage interviews, and will be available on BBC Sounds for 30 days after the broadcast. When is Big Night of Musicals on TV? The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals will be broadcast on BBC One at 7.50pm on Saturday 25 March.