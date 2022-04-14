The first TV adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans way back in 1980 (Starring Francesca Annis, James Warwick, Connie Booth and John Gielgud) was a game-changer for bringing Christie’s whodunnits to the small screen – inspiring the many Poirot and Marple incarnations that have followed.

Hugh Laurie’s take on the lesser spotted Christie title might have a similar impact of rejuvenating the Christie empire on the small screen as he directs and stars in this glamorous mystery romp.

Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton are perfectly cast as the amateur sleuths Bobby Jones and Frances Derwent and this three-parter manages to balance sticking to the Queen of Crime’s text while bringing a modern edge, colour and humour.

A perfect Easter Bank Holiday binge.