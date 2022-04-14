Matthew Macfadyen’s best TV and movie roles - from Succession to QuizMar 30 | 3 min read
Why Didn't They Ask Evans? review: Hugh Laurie romp is ideal Easter treat
Will Poulter and Lucy Boyton ensure that this Agatha Christie murder mystery has a healthy dollop of glamour, humour and sizzle.
The first TV adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans way back in 1980 (Starring Francesca Annis, James Warwick, Connie Booth and John Gielgud) was a game-changer for bringing Christie’s whodunnits to the small screen – inspiring the many Poirot and Marple incarnations that have followed.
Hugh Laurie’s take on the lesser spotted Christie title might have a similar impact of rejuvenating the Christie empire on the small screen as he directs and stars in this glamorous mystery romp.
Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton are perfectly cast as the amateur sleuths Bobby Jones and Frances Derwent and this three-parter manages to balance sticking to the Queen of Crime’s text while bringing a modern edge, colour and humour.
A perfect Easter Bank Holiday binge.
How to watch Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?
Watch Why Didn't They Ask Evans pn ITV1 on Sunday 9 April at 9pm.
It premiered on BritBox in 2022.
How many episodes are there of Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?
Three.
The Why Didn't They Ask Evans? cast
- Will Poulter plays Bobby Jones
- Lucy Boynton plays Frances Derwent
- Daniel Ings plays Roger Bassington-ffrench
- Conleth Hill plays Dr Thomas
- Maeve Dermody plays Moira Nicholson
- Jonathan Jules plays Ralph ‘Knocker’ Beadon
- Miles Jupp plays Henry Bassington-ffrench
- Amy Nuttall plays Sylvia Bassington-ffrench
- Alistair Petrie plays Rev. Richard Jones
- Paul Whitehouse plays Mr Askew
- Morwenna Banks plays Mrs Cayman
