Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama – The cast, release date and all you need to know about Wagatha Christie TV series
Meet the cast of Vardy v Rooney, Channel 4’s TV series on the Wagatha Christie scandal that gripped the nation.
The Wagatha Christie trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney gripped the nation in 2022 and Channel 4 have quickly turned around a two-part TV series based on the incredible court case.
A scandal for the social media age, the events involving Rebekah Vardy, Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney, and Jamie Vardy have been dramatised and will be blended with media analysis.
The show’s creators Chalkboard said: “The court case captivated the entire nation but very few people actually got to see what happened inside the courtroom. We're excited to bring the trial to life in such a unique way and we're hoping we can get to the bottom of how this case fascinated and amazed so many.”
Here is everything you need to know about Vardy v Rooney on Channel 4…
Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast
- Chanel Cresswell – Plays Coleen Rooney
- Natalia Tena – Plays Rebekah Vardy
- Michael Sheen – Plays David Sherborne
- Simon Coury – Plays Hugh Tomlinson QC
- Dion Lloyd – Plays Wayne Rooney
- Márton Nagyszokolyai – Plays Jamie Vardy
BAFTA-winner Chanel Cresswell (This is England, Trolled) takes on the role of Coleen Rooney with Natalia Tena (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones,) playing opposite her as fellow WAG, Rebekah Vardy.
Good Omens, Quiz and The Queen star Michael Sheen plays Coleen Rooney’s high profile barrister David Sherborne.
Simon Coury (The Professor and the Madman) will play Rebekah’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson QC (now KC) who has famously represented a ‘who’s who’ of clients including King Charles III.
What is the Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama release date?
Watch Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama at 9pm on Wednesday 21 December on Channel 4 and All 4.
The second episode follows on Thursday 22 December.
Who is making Vardy v Rooney?
The two-part drama is directed by Oonagh Kearney (Five Letters) and written by Chris Atkins (Who Killed the KLF)
“This trial utterly captivated the public with its daily feed of entertaining exchanges and jaw-dropping reveals,” said Kearney.
“But behind this, is a story of two women under constant public scrutiny, fighting for their reputations. It's a privilege to peel back the layers of this story and reveal the beating hearts within.”
Alf Lawrie, head of factual entertainment, Channel 4 said: “more outlandish than a storyline from Footballers Wives, this High Court case gripped the nation.
“Now, using court transcripts, this factual dramatisation will allow viewers to see for themselves the courtroom drama in one of the most infamous trials of recent times, bringing to life a case that encapsulated so much about the British cultural landscape in the 21st century.”
