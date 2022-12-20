The Wagatha Christie trial between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney gripped the nation in 2022 and Channel 4 have quickly turned around a two-part TV series based on the incredible court case.

A scandal for the social media age, the events involving Rebekah Vardy, Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney, and Jamie Vardy have been dramatised and will be blended with media analysis.

The show’s creators Chalkboard said: “The court case captivated the entire nation but very few people actually got to see what happened inside the courtroom. We're excited to bring the trial to life in such a unique way and we're hoping we can get to the bottom of how this case fascinated and amazed so many.”

Here is everything you need to know about Vardy v Rooney on Channel 4…

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast